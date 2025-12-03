Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 3, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 26 to December 3, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
No. 1 Chinese Take-Out95127 Franklin Rd. STE 105 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up12/02/2025
Ruby Sunshine99231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/02/2025
Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant97120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up12/02/2025
Cinco de Mayo981010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/02/2025
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant961712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up12/02/2025
Mere Bulle's Brentwood Lounge1005201 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine12/01/2025
Mere Bulle's Brentwood985210 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up12/01/2025
The Tattoo Ink Emporium1001731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine12/01/2025
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe99428 A Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/01/2025
Remnant Coffee Cart #210010000 Mabel Dr 1202 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/01/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill992009 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/01/2025
Sweet Pop Kettle Corn1004002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine12/01/2025
Taqueria Jalisco95595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine12/01/2025
Ugly Bagel992000 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN USA STE-100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up12/01/2025
Couture Ink tattoo10099 East Main Street Franklin TN USA suit 3 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine12/01/2025
Just Love Coffee Mobile Cart1004816 N. Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine12/01/2025
Pita Way1004816 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service - Routine12/01/2025
Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill972239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine11/26/2025
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool985107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine11/26/2025
Fairview Inn831524 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Hotels Motels - Routine11/26/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine11/26/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool96217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine11/26/2025
Vanderbilt Legends Club1001500 Legends Club Lane. Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine11/26/2025
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine11/26/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool967109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine11/26/2025
TrisStar BBQ Mobile1001634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine11/26/2025
Taqueria La Casita1001210 W Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine11/26/2025
Hilton Suites Pool989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine11/26/2025
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen1007101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine11/26/2025
Ashton Brook Pool #1100100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up11/26/2025
Vanderbilt Legends Cub Bar991500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine11/26/2025
Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion991500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Routine11/26/2025
Hilton Suites Spa989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine11/26/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

