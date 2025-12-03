Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 3, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 26 to December 3, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|No. 1 Chinese Take-Out
|95
|127 Franklin Rd. STE 105 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/02/2025
|Ruby Sunshine
|99
|231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/02/2025
|Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant
|97
|120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/02/2025
|Cinco de Mayo
|98
|1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/02/2025
|Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
|96
|1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/02/2025
|Mere Bulle's Brentwood Lounge
|100
|5201 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Mere Bulle's Brentwood
|98
|5210 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/01/2025
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|100
|1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|99
|428 A Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Remnant Coffee Cart #2
|100
|10000 Mabel Dr 1202 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|99
|2009 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Sweet Pop Kettle Corn
|100
|4002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Taqueria Jalisco
|95
|595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Ugly Bagel
|99
|2000 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN USA STE-100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|12/01/2025
|Couture Ink tattoo
|100
|99 East Main Street Franklin TN USA suit 3 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Just Love Coffee Mobile Cart
|100
|4816 N. Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Pita Way
|100
|4816 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|12/01/2025
|Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill
|97
|2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool
|98
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Fairview Inn
|83
|1524 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|96
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Vanderbilt Legends Club
|100
|1500 Legends Club Lane. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|96
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/26/2025
|TrisStar BBQ Mobile
|100
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Taqueria La Casita
|100
|1210 W Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Hilton Suites Pool
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|100
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|11/26/2025
|Vanderbilt Legends Cub Bar
|99
|1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion
|99
|1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Routine
|11/26/2025
|Hilton Suites Spa
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|11/26/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
