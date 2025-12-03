Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 3, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for November 26 to December 3, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date No. 1 Chinese Take-Out 95 127 Franklin Rd. STE 105 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/02/2025 Ruby Sunshine 99 231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/02/2025 Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant 97 120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/02/2025 Cinco de Mayo 98 1010 Murfreesboro Road #178 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/02/2025 Olive Garden Italian Restaurant 96 1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/02/2025 Mere Bulle's Brentwood Lounge 100 5201 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Mere Bulle's Brentwood 98 5210 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/01/2025 The Tattoo Ink Emporium 100 1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/01/2025 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 99 428 A Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Remnant Coffee Cart #2 100 10000 Mabel Dr 1202 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 99 2009 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Sweet Pop Kettle Corn 100 4002 Red Brick Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Taqueria Jalisco 95 595 Hillsboro Rd. Ste 323 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Ugly Bagel 99 2000 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN USA STE-100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 12/01/2025 Couture Ink tattoo 100 99 East Main Street Franklin TN USA suit 3 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 12/01/2025 Just Love Coffee Mobile Cart 100 4816 N. Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Pita Way 100 4816 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 12/01/2025 Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill 97 2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 11/26/2025 Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Pool 98 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/26/2025 Fairview Inn 83 1524 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Hotels Motels - Routine 11/26/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/26/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 96 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/26/2025 Vanderbilt Legends Club 100 1500 Legends Club Lane. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 11/26/2025 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/26/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 96 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/26/2025 TrisStar BBQ Mobile 100 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 11/26/2025 Taqueria La Casita 100 1210 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 11/26/2025 Hilton Suites Pool 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/26/2025 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen 100 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 11/26/2025 Ashton Brook Pool #1 100 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 11/26/2025 Vanderbilt Legends Cub Bar 99 1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 11/26/2025 Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion 99 1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Routine 11/26/2025 Hilton Suites Spa 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 11/26/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

