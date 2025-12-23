Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 23, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for December 17-23, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Subway #10721 100 407 Independence Sq Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/22/2025 Nashville Pizza Company 97 2176 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 12/19/2025 The Pasta Bar Company Mobile 100 937 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/19/2025 Papa John's Pizza #95 99 1010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/18/2025 Gigi's Cupcakes 100 3065 Mallory Suite 106 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/18/2025 Ground Food Truck 100 1409 West Main Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/18/2025 Southall Joyland Mobile Unit 99 Limbertwig Pass Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/18/2025 Vintage Vine 100 98 4051 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 12/18/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email