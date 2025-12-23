Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 23, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for December 17-23, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Subway #10721
|100
|407 Independence Sq Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/22/2025
|Nashville Pizza Company
|97
|2176 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|12/19/2025
|The Pasta Bar Company Mobile
|100
|937 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/19/2025
|Papa John's Pizza #95
|99
|1010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/18/2025
|Gigi's Cupcakes
|100
|3065 Mallory Suite 106 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/18/2025
|Ground Food Truck
|100
|1409 West Main Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/18/2025
|Southall Joyland Mobile Unit
|99
|Limbertwig Pass Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/18/2025
|Vintage Vine 100
|98
|4051 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/18/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
