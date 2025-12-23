Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 23, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for December 17-23, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Subway #10721100407 Independence Sq Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine12/22/2025
Nashville Pizza Company972176 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine12/19/2025
The Pasta Bar Company Mobile100937 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine12/19/2025
Papa John's Pizza #95991010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine12/18/2025
Gigi's Cupcakes1003065 Mallory Suite 106 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine12/18/2025
Ground Food Truck1001409 West Main Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine12/18/2025
Southall Joyland Mobile Unit99Limbertwig Pass Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine12/18/2025
Vintage Vine 100984051 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up12/18/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

