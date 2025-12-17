Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 17, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for December 10-17, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Vintage Vine 100 93 4051 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 12/16/2025 Taco Bell #032898 100 1710 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 12/16/2025 Hillsboro Nutrition 100 1114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 12/16/2025 Studio Ink 100 2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station TN 37179 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/16/2025 51st Deli 100 7020 Executive Center Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 12/15/2025 Perenn 97 94 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 12/15/2025 The Lodge at Deer Run 100 3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179 Bed and Breakfast Follow-Up 12/12/2025 DonutNV of Music City Mobile 99 7224 McCormick Ln Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 12/12/2025 Tchoupitoulas Street Snoballs 1 100 836 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 12/12/2025 Tchoupitoulas Street Snoballs 2 100 836 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 12/12/2025 Tri-Star Tap Mobile unit 100 909 Idlewild Ct Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 12/12/2025 Troubadour Speakeasy Kitchen 100 8200 Club View Drive College Grove TN USA College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 12/12/2025 Glam by Selena 100 1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 12/12/2025 Deer Run Retreat Center Camp 100 3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179 Organized Campgrounds Follow-Up 12/12/2025 Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food 100 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 12/10/2025 FLOWER CHILD 98 1566 W McEwen Dr 150 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 12/10/2025 Early Learning Center at Battle Academy 100 101 Legends Club Ln Franklin TN 37069 School Buildings Routine 12/10/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 12/10/2025 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 12/10/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email