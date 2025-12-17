Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 17, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for December 10-17, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Vintage Vine 100934051 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine12/16/2025
Taco Bell #0328981001710 Columbia Avenue Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine12/16/2025
Hillsboro Nutrition1001114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine12/16/2025
Studio Ink1002071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station TN 37179Tattoo Studios Routine12/16/2025
51st Deli1007020 Executive Center Drive Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine12/15/2025
Perenn9794 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up12/15/2025
The Lodge at Deer Run1003845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179Bed and Breakfast Follow-Up12/12/2025
DonutNV of Music City Mobile997224 McCormick Ln Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine12/12/2025
Tchoupitoulas Street Snoballs 1100836 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine12/12/2025
Tchoupitoulas Street Snoballs 2100836 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine12/12/2025
Tri-Star Tap Mobile unit100909 Idlewild Ct Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine12/12/2025
Troubadour Speakeasy Kitchen1008200 Club View Drive College Grove TN USA College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up12/12/2025
Glam by Selena1001261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine12/12/2025
Deer Run Retreat Center Camp1003845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179Organized Campgrounds Follow-Up12/12/2025
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food1005107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up12/10/2025
FLOWER CHILD981566 W McEwen Dr 150 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up12/10/2025
Early Learning Center at Battle Academy100101 Legends Club Ln Franklin TN 37069School Buildings Routine12/10/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine12/10/2025
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel FSE1007100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up12/10/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

