Health Scores: Williamson County for Dec. 10, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for December 3-10, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood Food
|100
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/10/2025
|Troubadour Main Kitchen
|99
|8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/09/2025
|Pizza Twist
|98
|1935 Mallory Lane Suite 200 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/09/2025
|Troubadour Speakeasy Kitchen
|91
|8200 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|12/09/2025
|Slice House by Tony Gemignani
|99
|98 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/09/2025
|Zolo's Italian Restaurant
|98
|119 5th Ave. N. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/09/2025
|Troubadour Main Kitchen Bar
|100
|8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/09/2025
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Hotel
|100
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|12/09/2025
|Residence Inn Hotel
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|12/09/2025
|Holiday Inn Express
|100
|3003 Longford Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Hotels Motels Routine
|12/08/2025
|Elayne Ink
|100
|103 Confederate Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/08/2025
|Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs
|94
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/08/2025
|Cracker Barrel #134
|98
|4210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/08/2025
|Dba Merridee's
|98
|110 4th S. Ave. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/08/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Kitchen
|98
|2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|12/08/2025
|The Mobile Mingle
|100
|1800 Macallan Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|12/08/2025
|Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC
|100
|1418 West Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/08/2025
|Salsa Food Truck 3
|100
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/05/2025
|Isshin Japanese
|95
|2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Hyatt Place Franklin Cafe
|98
|650 Bakers Bridge Ave Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/05/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Breakfast
|100
|3003 Longford Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Duck Donuts
|100
|101 Creekside Crossing Ste 1000 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|100
|7344 Nolensville Rd STE-704 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|El Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant
|89
|603 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill #5765
|100
|7344 Nolensville Rd STE-701 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/05/2025
|The Thompsons Kitchen
|98
|7361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Sperry's Restaurant
|99
|650 Frazier Dr. STE 140 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|12/05/2025
|Brentwood Methodist Day School
|Approval
|309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|12/05/2025
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/05/2025
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|100
|233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/05/2025
|Twin Peaks Bar Cool Springs
|100
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Scalp Solutions
|100
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/04/2025
|Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Center Inc
|Approval
|1805 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|12/04/2025
|Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc.
|100
|2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Music City Permanent Makeup
|100
|8105 Moores Ln STE-132 Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/04/2025
|Ghenwa Beauty
|100
|109 Holiday Ct D5 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/04/2025
|Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill
|94
|7008 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Koi Sushi and Thai
|98
|102 Lumber Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/04/2025
|Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
|99
|5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Great American Cookies
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 2040 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/04/2025
|Little Caesars Pizza
|96
|4091 Mallory Lane Ste 115 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Asian Taste
|98
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. ste 128 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Southall Farm Jammery
|100
|2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|12/03/2025
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill
|98
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Deer Run-The Brookside Barn
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Deer Run-The Creekside Dining Hall
|100
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|12/03/2025
|Deer Run Retreat Center Camp
|93
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|12/03/2025
|The Lodge at Deer Run
|96
|3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179
|Bed and Breakfast Routine
|12/03/2025
|Left Hand Black Tattoo Shop
|100
|113 Confederate Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|12/03/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
