Health Scores: Williamson County for August 27, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 20-27, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Type of Date Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 100 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool 97 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 94 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool 94 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool 95 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Windstone 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool 94 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 26, 2024 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 98 Swimming Pools Routine August 26, 2024 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Cool Springs #0097 Bar 100 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Winstead Elementary School 99 Food Service Follow-Up August 26, 2024 Mexi Tacos 90 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Jersey Mike's 99 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Sweet CeCe's 100 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Carbon Performance 98 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Cool Springs #0097 Restaurant 99 Food Service Routine August 26, 2024 van cleave aesthetics 100 Tattoo Studios Routine August 26, 2024 Wendy's 82 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 The Manor at Steeplechase 99 Food Service Follow-Up August 23, 2024 The Last Society 100 Tattoo Studios Routine August 23, 2024 St. Michael's Academy Kitchen 100 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 McDonalds of Cool Springs #2 99 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Panera #1013 94 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Sonic Drive In #3453 98 Food Service Follow-Up August 23, 2024 Miss Daisy's Kitchen 99 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria 87 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Oakview Elem. School Food Service 100 Food Service Routine August 23, 2024 Red Roof Inn 100 Hotels Motels Follow-Up August 23, 2024 Oak View Elementary School 98 School Buildings Routine August 23, 2024 St. Michael's Academy Pre-K 100 School Buildings Routine August 23, 2024 Liberty Elementary School 100 School Buildings Routine August 22, 2024 Club Of Kings Chapel Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 22, 2024 Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool 96 Swimming Pools Routine August 22, 2024 Sullivan Farm HOA 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 22, 2024 Liberty Elementary School 100 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC 95 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen 95 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room 100 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 Big Bad Breakfast 67 Food Service Routine August 22, 2024 Annecy Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 21, 2024 Sakura Franklin INC 94 Food Service Follow-Up August 21, 2024 Genghis Grill 99 Food Service Follow-Up August 21, 2024 Tuscany Hills Pool 94 Swimming Pools Routine August 21, 2024 Jordan Elementary School 99 School Buildings Routine August 21, 2024 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 85 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Trinitas Classical Academy Approval Child Care Facilities Routine August 21, 2024 Poplar Grove (Food) 100 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Salvo's Family Pizza 94 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria 100 Food Service Follow-Up August 21, 2024 Jordan Elementary School Cafeteria 100 Food Service Routine August 21, 2024 AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Concession 1 100 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool 100 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 20, 2024 Allendale Elementary School Building 95 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Papa John's Pizza #1129 100 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Chicken Salad Chick 100 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Kenrose Elementary 100 School Buildings Follow-Up August 20, 2024 AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant 99 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Panda Express 100 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins (Bar) 100 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024 Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria 100 Food Service Routine August 20, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

