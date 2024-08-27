Health Scores: Williamson County for August 27, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 20-27, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreType ofDate
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool100Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool97Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool94Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool94Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool95Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Windstone96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool94Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Grove At Shadow Green Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 26, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa98Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Cool Springs #0097 Bar100Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Winstead Elementary School99Food Service Follow-UpAugust 26, 2024
Mexi Tacos90Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Jersey Mike's99Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Sweet CeCe's100Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Carbon Performance98Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Cool Springs #0097 Restaurant99Food Service RoutineAugust 26, 2024
van cleave aesthetics100Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 26, 2024
Wendy's82Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
The Manor at Steeplechase99Food Service Follow-UpAugust 23, 2024
The Last Society100Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 23, 2024
St. Michael's Academy Kitchen100Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
McDonalds of Cool Springs #299Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Panera #101394Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Sonic Drive In #345398Food Service Follow-UpAugust 23, 2024
Miss Daisy's Kitchen99Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria87Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Oakview Elem. School Food Service100Food Service RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Red Roof Inn100Hotels Motels Follow-UpAugust 23, 2024
Oak View Elementary School98School Buildings RoutineAugust 23, 2024
St. Michael's Academy Pre-K100School Buildings RoutineAugust 23, 2024
Liberty Elementary School100School Buildings RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Club Of Kings Chapel Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 22, 2024
Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool96Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Sullivan Farm HOA100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 22, 2024
Liberty Elementary School100Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC95Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen95Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room100Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Big Bad Breakfast67Food Service RoutineAugust 22, 2024
Annecy Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
Sakura Franklin INC94Food Service Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
Genghis Grill99Food Service Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
Tuscany Hills Pool94Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Jordan Elementary School99School Buildings RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill85Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Trinitas Classical AcademyApprovalChild Care Facilities RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Poplar Grove (Food)100Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Salvo's Family Pizza94Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria100Food Service Follow-UpAugust 21, 2024
Jordan Elementary School Cafeteria100Food Service RoutineAugust 21, 2024
AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Concession 1100Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool100Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 20, 2024
Allendale Elementary School Building95Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Papa John's Pizza #1129100Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Chicken Salad Chick100Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Kenrose Elementary100School Buildings Follow-UpAugust 20, 2024
AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant99Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Panda Express100Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins (Bar)100Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024
Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria100Food Service RoutineAugust 20, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

