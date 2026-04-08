Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for April 8, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for April 8, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 1-8, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Artessa Apartments961000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/02/2026
Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink100106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine04/02/2026
Ashton Brook Pool #196100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/06/2026
Bar-B-Cutie961203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste621 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/02/2026
Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria1004907 Bethesda Thompson Station TN 37179Food Service Routine04/06/2026
Bluefin Sushi & Thai94210 Franklin Road Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/06/2026
Buffalo Wild Wings #34499320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/07/2026
Cadence Cool Springs Pool98200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/02/2026
Campbell Station KinderCareApproval4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Child Care Facilities Routine04/01/2026
Campbell Station KinderCare1004009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine04/01/2026
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/07/2026
Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio100106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine04/02/2026
Carrington Hills Pool1003750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/02/2026
Chill Spot95330 Franklin Road Ste 908 D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/07/2026
Chrysalis Modern Italian1009040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/06/2026
Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux1009040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/06/2026
Comfort Inn - Food974202 Franklin Commons Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/01/2026
Cool Springs Sonic #41931001718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/07/2026
Cracker Barrel #530671735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/06/2026
DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok971113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/02/2026
DREAMARTZ1001113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 18 studio #21 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine04/02/2026
Elks Lodge #7297485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/01/2026
Fayzano's Pizza97116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/06/2026
Felix carnitas Y Birria100219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/04/2026
FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food100960 Heritage Way Brentwood TN USA Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/06/2026
Franklin Flats Pool985000 Wood Duck Ct Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/01/2026
Ghenwa Beauty100109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine04/07/2026
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/02/2026
Grays First Floor Bar100Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/01/2026
GRAYS on Main94332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/01/2026
Harvest Bowls987045 Nolensville Rd Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/01/2026
Holiday Inn Express Pool1003003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine04/06/2026
Ice Point Cafe951113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/01/2026
Jonathan's Grille997135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/01/2026
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool1002909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine04/06/2026
Mad For Galbi917340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up04/01/2026
Newport Station Amenity Pool961635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine04/06/2026
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool994015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/07/2026
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool954015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/07/2026
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/07/2026
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool974015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/07/2026
Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool974000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/07/2026
Northwood Ravin Spa964018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/07/2026
Nothing Bundt Cakes100330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/01/2026
Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen99115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine04/01/2026
Peter's Sushi & Thai97330 Franklin Road Ste 912D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/07/2026
Primrose School of East Franklin98100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/02/2026
Renewed Serenity FMFU100633 Sugartree Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/07/2026
Residence Inn Marriott982009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine04/01/2026
Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool902501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine04/06/2026
Shogun941683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/02/2026
Shogun Lounge1001683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/02/2026
Skull flower Coffee Cart100230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/04/2026
Somerby Franklin - Bistro99870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/01/2026
Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen951640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/02/2026
Sunshine and Broccoli Christian AcademyApproval2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135Child Care Facilities Routine04/01/2026
Tap Room At Old Natchez99115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/01/2026
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Child CareApproval1310 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37065Child Care Facilities Routine04/07/2026
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.1001310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/07/2026
The Grove Manor House Grill766200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine04/02/2026
The Rutledge - Bar100105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/07/2026
The Rutledge Restaurant98105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/07/2026
Thompson's Station Middle School982638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179School Buildings Routine04/01/2026
Thompson's Station School Food1002638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station TN 37179Food Service Routine04/01/2026
Tin Roof 2969135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/06/2026
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine04/06/2026
Vee's ChickN Cones10011206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/02/2026
Wakefield Apartment Pool942926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine04/06/2026
Whataburger - Franklin1003075 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/06/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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