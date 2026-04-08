Health Scores: Williamson County for April 8, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 1-8, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date Artessa Apartments 96 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/02/2026 Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink 100 106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/02/2026 Ashton Brook Pool #1 96 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/06/2026 Bar-B-Cutie 96 1203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste621 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/02/2026 Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria 100 4907 Bethesda Thompson Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 04/06/2026 Bluefin Sushi & Thai 94 210 Franklin Road Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/06/2026 Buffalo Wild Wings #344 99 320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/07/2026 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 98 200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/02/2026 Campbell Station KinderCare Approval 4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Child Care Facilities Routine 04/01/2026 Campbell Station KinderCare 100 4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 04/01/2026 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/07/2026 Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio 100 106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/02/2026 Carrington Hills Pool 100 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/02/2026 Chill Spot 95 330 Franklin Road Ste 908 D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/07/2026 Chrysalis Modern Italian 100 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/06/2026 Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux 100 9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/06/2026 Comfort Inn - Food 97 4202 Franklin Commons Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/01/2026 Cool Springs Sonic #4193 100 1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/07/2026 Cracker Barrel #530 67 1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/06/2026 DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok 97 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/02/2026 DREAMARTZ 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 18 studio #21 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/02/2026 Elks Lodge #72 97 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/01/2026 Fayzano's Pizza 97 116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/06/2026 Felix carnitas Y Birria 100 219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/04/2026 FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food 100 960 Heritage Way Brentwood TN USA Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/06/2026 Franklin Flats Pool 98 5000 Wood Duck Ct Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/01/2026 Ghenwa Beauty 100 109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/07/2026 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/02/2026 Grays First Floor Bar 100 Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/01/2026 GRAYS on Main 94 332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/01/2026 Harvest Bowls 98 7045 Nolensville Rd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/01/2026 Holiday Inn Express Pool 100 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 04/06/2026 Ice Point Cafe 95 1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/01/2026 Jonathan's Grille 99 7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/01/2026 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 100 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 04/06/2026 Mad For Galbi 91 7340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 04/01/2026 Newport Station Amenity Pool 96 1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 04/06/2026 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 99 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/07/2026 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 95 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/07/2026 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/07/2026 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 97 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/07/2026 Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool 97 4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/07/2026 Northwood Ravin Spa 96 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/07/2026 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/01/2026 Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen 99 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 04/01/2026 Peter's Sushi & Thai 97 330 Franklin Road Ste 912D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/07/2026 Primrose School of East Franklin 98 100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/02/2026 Renewed Serenity FMFU 100 633 Sugartree Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/07/2026 Residence Inn Marriott 98 2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 04/01/2026 Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool 90 2501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 04/06/2026 Shogun 94 1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/02/2026 Shogun Lounge 100 1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/02/2026 Skull flower Coffee Cart 100 230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/04/2026 Somerby Franklin - Bistro 99 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/01/2026 Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen 95 1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/02/2026 Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy Approval 2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135 Child Care Facilities Routine 04/01/2026 Tap Room At Old Natchez 99 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/01/2026 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Child Care Approval 1310 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37065 Child Care Facilities Routine 04/07/2026 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv. 100 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/07/2026 The Grove Manor House Grill 76 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 04/02/2026 The Rutledge - Bar 100 105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/07/2026 The Rutledge Restaurant 98 105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/07/2026 Thompson's Station Middle School 98 2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179 School Buildings Routine 04/01/2026 Thompson's Station School Food 100 2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station TN 37179 Food Service Routine 04/01/2026 Tin Roof 2 96 9135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/06/2026 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/06/2026 Vee's ChickN Cones 100 11206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/02/2026 Wakefield Apartment Pool 94 2926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 04/06/2026 Whataburger - Franklin 100 3075 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/06/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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