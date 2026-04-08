Health Scores: Williamson County for April 8, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 1-8, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Artessa Apartments
|96
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/02/2026
|Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink
|100
|106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/02/2026
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|96
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/06/2026
|Bar-B-Cutie
|96
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste621 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/02/2026
|Bethesda Elementary Cafeteria
|100
|4907 Bethesda Thompson Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|04/06/2026
|Bluefin Sushi & Thai
|94
|210 Franklin Road Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/06/2026
|Buffalo Wild Wings #344
|99
|320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/07/2026
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|98
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/02/2026
|Campbell Station KinderCare
|Approval
|4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|04/01/2026
|Campbell Station KinderCare
|100
|4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|04/01/2026
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/07/2026
|Carol Yancy Permanent Make Up & Training Studio
|100
|106 Mission Ct. Ste 604A Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/02/2026
|Carrington Hills Pool
|100
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/02/2026
|Chill Spot
|95
|330 Franklin Road Ste 908 D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/07/2026
|Chrysalis Modern Italian
|100
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/06/2026
|Chrysalis Modern Italian Aux
|100
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/06/2026
|Comfort Inn - Food
|97
|4202 Franklin Commons Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/01/2026
|Cool Springs Sonic #4193
|100
|1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/07/2026
|Cracker Barrel #530
|67
|1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/06/2026
|DBA Zhong Guo Mama's Original Hot Wok
|97
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 409 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/02/2026
|DREAMARTZ
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd ste 18 studio #21 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/02/2026
|Elks Lodge #72
|97
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/01/2026
|Fayzano's Pizza
|97
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Ste 118 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/06/2026
|Felix carnitas Y Birria
|100
|219 Hickory Dr 219 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/04/2026
|FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food
|100
|960 Heritage Way Brentwood TN USA Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/06/2026
|Franklin Flats Pool
|98
|5000 Wood Duck Ct Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/01/2026
|Ghenwa Beauty
|100
|109 Holiday Ct Franklin TN USA D5 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/07/2026
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 201 Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/02/2026
|Grays First Floor Bar
|100
|Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/01/2026
|GRAYS on Main
|94
|332 Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/01/2026
|Harvest Bowls
|98
|7045 Nolensville Rd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/01/2026
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|100
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/06/2026
|Ice Point Cafe
|95
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd suite 115 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/01/2026
|Jonathan's Grille
|99
|7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/01/2026
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|100
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/06/2026
|Mad For Galbi
|91
|7340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/01/2026
|Newport Station Amenity Pool
|96
|1635 Bryson Cove Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/06/2026
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|99
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/07/2026
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|95
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/07/2026
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/07/2026
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|97
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/07/2026
|Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool
|97
|4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/07/2026
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|96
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/07/2026
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|330 Franklin Road 906D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/01/2026
|Old Natchez Country Club Kitchen
|99
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|04/01/2026
|Peter's Sushi & Thai
|97
|330 Franklin Road Ste 912D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/07/2026
|Primrose School of East Franklin
|98
|100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/02/2026
|Renewed Serenity FMFU
|100
|633 Sugartree Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/07/2026
|Residence Inn Marriott
|98
|2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|04/01/2026
|Sanctuary Bluff Apartment Pool
|90
|2501 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/06/2026
|Shogun
|94
|1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/02/2026
|Shogun Lounge
|100
|1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/02/2026
|Skull flower Coffee Cart
|100
|230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN USA Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/04/2026
|Somerby Franklin - Bistro
|99
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/01/2026
|Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen
|95
|1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/02/2026
|Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy
|Approval
|2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|04/01/2026
|Tap Room At Old Natchez
|99
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/01/2026
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Child Care
|Approval
|1310 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37065
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|04/07/2026
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.
|100
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/07/2026
|The Grove Manor House Grill
|76
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|04/02/2026
|The Rutledge - Bar
|100
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/07/2026
|The Rutledge Restaurant
|98
|105 International Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/07/2026
|Thompson's Station Middle School
|98
|2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompsons Stn TN 37179
|School Buildings Routine
|04/01/2026
|Thompson's Station School Food
|100
|2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompson'S Station TN 37179
|Food Service Routine
|04/01/2026
|Tin Roof 2
|96
|9135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/06/2026
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/06/2026
|Vee's ChickN Cones
|100
|11206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/02/2026
|Wakefield Apartment Pool
|94
|2926 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/06/2026
|Whataburger - Franklin
|100
|3075 Mallory Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/06/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
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