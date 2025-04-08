Health Scores: Williamson County for April 8, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 1-8, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/07/2025 Remnant Coffee Co. 100 427 Nichol Mill Ln 160 Franklin TN 37066 Food Service - Routine 04/07/2025 Priestly Miller Pre School Approval 3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care - Routine 04/07/2025 La Quinta Inns Pool 98 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/07/2025 Bluefin Sushi & Thai 93 210 Franklin Road Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/07/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 96 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/07/2025 Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion 97 1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/07/2025 Tin Roof 2 95 9135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/07/2025 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 90 206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels - Routine 04/07/2025 Waffle House #483 99 1312 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064-3041 Food Service - Routine 04/07/2025 La Quinta Inn 99 4207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 04/07/2025 Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen 100 3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/07/2025 van cleave aesthetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/04/2025 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 94 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 The Harper Apts Pool 92 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 96 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 The Landings Pool 96 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 Hampton Inn Pool 94 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 100 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/04/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 TownPlace Suites Pool 96 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea 91 443 Cool Springs Blvd STE115 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/04/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 Homewood Suites Hotel 100 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/04/2025 Aloft Nashville Pool 96 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 98 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/04/2025 Corner Pub Franklin 97 1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/03/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 99 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels - Routine 04/03/2025 Corner Pub Franklin Bar 99 1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/03/2025 Garcia's Mexican Restaurant 97 1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/03/2025 Whiskey Fire Mobile 100 7361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 04/03/2025 PIGMENT 100 99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/03/2025 Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe 91 1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 04/03/2025 Serrato's Steakhouse 100 3046 Columbia Ave. ste 102 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/03/2025 Isshin Japanese 98 2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Routine 04/03/2025 Kebab Gyros 100 5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/03/2025 Nashville Golf And Athletic Club 97 1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/03/2025 McDonalds Of Cool Springs 100 1704 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/03/2025 Cracker Barrel #134 98 4210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/03/2025 Jefferson's 97 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/03/2025 Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill- Mobile unit 99 7006 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/03/2025 Franklin Meals On Wheels 100 129 W. Fowlkes STE 107 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/03/2025 Serrato's Steakhouse 100 3046 Columbia Ave. ste 102 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/03/2025 The White Alligator Bar 100 230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/02/2025 Community Child Care 100 129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/02/2025 College Grove Elementary 100 6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove TN 37046 Food Service - Routine 04/02/2025 Gyros King 78 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/02/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/02/2025 Chill Spot 71 330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/02/2025 Tru Hotel Food 99 1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/02/2025 Biscuit Love Franklin LLC 100 132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/02/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 99 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/02/2025 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv. 100 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/02/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/02/2025 Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink 100 106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/02/2025 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 94 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/02/2025 Peter's Sushi & Thai 95 330 Franklin Road Ste 912D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/02/2025 Homewood Suites Pool 96 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/02/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/02/2025 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/02/2025 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Child Care Approval 1310 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37065 Child Care - Routine 04/02/2025 Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant 98 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/02/2025 Hoss' Loaded Burgers Mobile 100 7263 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 04/02/2025 Wild Ginger Bar 100 101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/01/2025 Mexicali Grill 92 1724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/01/2025 Westhaven Golf Club Bar 100 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/01/2025 The White Alligator 94 230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/01/2025 Ruby Sunshine Bar 100 231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/01/2025 Kara Sanchez Beauty 100 140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/01/2025 Artessa Apartments 100 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/01/2025 Ruby Sunshine 98 231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/01/2025 Wild Ginger Restaurant 100 101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/01/2025 Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen 99 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/01/2025 Greenside Grill/Slider Provider 99 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Complete 04/01/2025 Greek Cafe # 3 97 115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/01/2025 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/01/2025 Don Pepe 99 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/01/2025 Chetzels Bakehouse 100 99 Seaboard Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/01/2025 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 330 Franklin Road Suite 908 D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/01/2025 Westhaven Turn Grill 100 4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

