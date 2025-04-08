Health Scores: Williamson County for April 8, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 1-8, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool964207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/07/2025
Remnant Coffee Co.100427 Nichol Mill Ln 160 Franklin TN 37066Food Service - Routine04/07/2025
Priestly Miller Pre SchoolApproval3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Child Care - Routine04/07/2025
La Quinta Inns Pool984207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/07/2025
Bluefin Sushi & Thai93210 Franklin Road Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/07/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool96820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/07/2025
Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion971500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069Food Service - Follow-Up04/07/2025
Tin Roof 2959135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/07/2025
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood90206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels - Routine04/07/2025
Waffle House #483991312 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064-3041Food Service - Routine04/07/2025
La Quinta Inn994207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine04/07/2025
Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen1003077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/07/2025
van cleave aesthetics1004107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine04/04/2025
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool947086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
The Harper Apts Pool922200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool962000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
The Landings Pool961505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
Hampton Inn Pool947141 South Spring Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites100111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/04/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Pool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
TownPlace Suites Pool967153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea91443 Cool Springs Blvd STE115 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/04/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
Homewood Suites Hotel1005107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/04/2025
Aloft Nashville Pool967109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
Residence Inn Marriott Pool982009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/04/2025
Corner Pub Franklin971916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/03/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel992001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels - Routine04/03/2025
Corner Pub Franklin Bar991916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/03/2025
Garcia's Mexican Restaurant971709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/03/2025
Whiskey Fire Mobile1007361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine04/03/2025
PIGMENT10099 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios - Routine04/03/2025
Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe911710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine04/03/2025
Serrato's Steakhouse1003046 Columbia Ave. ste 102 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/03/2025
Isshin Japanese982080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Routine04/03/2025
Kebab Gyros1005010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/03/2025
Nashville Golf And Athletic Club971703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/03/2025
McDonalds Of Cool Springs1001704 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/03/2025
Cracker Barrel #134984210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/03/2025
Jefferson's972431 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Follow-Up04/03/2025
Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill- Mobile unit997006 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062Food Service - Follow-Up04/03/2025
Franklin Meals On Wheels100129 W. Fowlkes STE 107 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/03/2025
Serrato's Steakhouse1003046 Columbia Ave. ste 102 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/03/2025
The White Alligator Bar100230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/02/2025
Community Child Care100129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/02/2025
College Grove Elementary1006668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove TN 37046Food Service - Routine04/02/2025
Gyros King783046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/02/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/02/2025
Chill Spot71330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/02/2025
Tru Hotel Food991001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/02/2025
Biscuit Love Franklin LLC100132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/02/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool994015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/02/2025
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.1001310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/02/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/02/2025
Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink100106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine04/02/2025
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool94870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/02/2025
Peter's Sushi & Thai95330 Franklin Road Ste 912D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/02/2025
Homewood Suites Pool962225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/02/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/02/2025
Somerby Franklin - Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/02/2025
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Child CareApproval1310 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37065Child Care - Routine04/02/2025
Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant983046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/02/2025
Hoss' Loaded Burgers Mobile1007263 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service - Routine04/02/2025
Wild Ginger Bar100101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/01/2025
Mexicali Grill921724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/01/2025
Westhaven Golf Club Bar1004000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/01/2025
The White Alligator94230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/01/2025
Ruby Sunshine Bar100231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/01/2025
Kara Sanchez Beauty100140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027Tattoo Studios - Routine04/01/2025
Artessa Apartments1001000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/01/2025
Ruby Sunshine98231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/01/2025
Wild Ginger Restaurant100101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/01/2025
Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen994000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/01/2025
Greenside Grill/Slider Provider994000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Complete04/01/2025
Greek Cafe # 397115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/01/2025
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/01/2025
Don Pepe991203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/01/2025
Chetzels Bakehouse10099 Seaboard Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/01/2025
Nothing Bundt Cakes100330 Franklin Road Suite 908 D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/01/2025
Westhaven Turn Grill1004000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

