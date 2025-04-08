Health Scores: Williamson County for April 8, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 1-8, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/07/2025
|Remnant Coffee Co.
|100
|427 Nichol Mill Ln 160 Franklin TN 37066
|Food Service - Routine
|04/07/2025
|Priestly Miller Pre School
|Approval
|3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care - Routine
|04/07/2025
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|98
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/07/2025
|Bluefin Sushi & Thai
|93
|210 Franklin Road Suite 700 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/07/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/07/2025
|Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion
|97
|1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/07/2025
|Tin Roof 2
|95
|9135 Carothers Pkwy STE 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/07/2025
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|90
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|04/07/2025
|Waffle House #483
|99
|1312 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064-3041
|Food Service - Routine
|04/07/2025
|La Quinta Inn
|99
|4207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|04/07/2025
|Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen
|100
|3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/07/2025
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln suite 153 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|94
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|The Harper Apts Pool
|92
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|The Landings Pool
|96
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Hampton Inn Pool
|94
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|100
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|96
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea
|91
|443 Cool Springs Blvd STE115 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/04/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|100
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|96
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|98
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/04/2025
|Corner Pub Franklin
|97
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/03/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|99
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|04/03/2025
|Corner Pub Franklin Bar
|99
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/03/2025
|Garcia's Mexican Restaurant
|97
|1709 Galleria Blvd. Ste 1013 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/03/2025
|Whiskey Fire Mobile
|100
|7361 northwest Highway Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|04/03/2025
|PIGMENT
|100
|99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/03/2025
|Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe
|91
|1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|04/03/2025
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|100
|3046 Columbia Ave. ste 102 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/03/2025
|Isshin Japanese
|98
|2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Routine
|04/03/2025
|Kebab Gyros
|100
|5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/03/2025
|Nashville Golf And Athletic Club
|97
|1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/03/2025
|McDonalds Of Cool Springs
|100
|1704 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/03/2025
|Cracker Barrel #134
|98
|4210 Franklin Common Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/03/2025
|Jefferson's
|97
|2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/03/2025
|Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill- Mobile unit
|99
|7006 City Center Way Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/03/2025
|Franklin Meals On Wheels
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes STE 107 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/03/2025
|The White Alligator Bar
|100
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/02/2025
|Community Child Care
|100
|129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/02/2025
|College Grove Elementary
|100
|6668 Arno College Grove Rd. College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Gyros King
|78
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Chill Spot
|71
|330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Tru Hotel Food
|99
|1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/02/2025
|Biscuit Love Franklin LLC
|100
|132 3rd Avenue South Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/02/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|99
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Food Serv.
|100
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Artistry Hair Cosmetic Ink
|100
|106 Mission Ct 603 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|94
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Peter's Sushi & Thai
|95
|330 Franklin Road Ste 912D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/02/2025
|Homewood Suites Pool
|96
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Child Care
|Approval
|1310 Franklin Rd. Franklin TN 37065
|Child Care - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant
|98
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Hoss' Loaded Burgers Mobile
|100
|7263 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|04/02/2025
|Wild Ginger Bar
|100
|101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/01/2025
|Mexicali Grill
|92
|1724 Carothers Pkwy. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/01/2025
|Westhaven Golf Club Bar
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/01/2025
|The White Alligator
|94
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11HH Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/01/2025
|Ruby Sunshine Bar
|100
|231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/01/2025
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/01/2025
|Artessa Apartments
|100
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/01/2025
|Ruby Sunshine
|98
|231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/01/2025
|Wild Ginger Restaurant
|100
|101 Market Exchange Cir Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/01/2025
|Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen
|99
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/01/2025
|Greenside Grill/Slider Provider
|99
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Complete
|04/01/2025
|Greek Cafe # 3
|97
|115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/01/2025
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/01/2025
|Don Pepe
|99
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/01/2025
|Chetzels Bakehouse
|100
|99 Seaboard Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/01/2025
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|330 Franklin Road Suite 908 D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/01/2025
|Westhaven Turn Grill
|100
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/01/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
