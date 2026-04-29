Health Scores: Williamson County for April 29, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 22-29, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|100 Pizza
|100
|214 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Acapulco Mexican Grill
|99
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy STE A-1 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar
|99
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Asian Taste
|98
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. ste 128 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|98
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/23/2026
|Big Bad Breakfast
|100
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Brightstone Inc.
|100
|3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Cano's
|80
|1514 TN-96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Chick-Fil-A
|100
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Courtyard By Marriott Bistro
|99
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|99
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|04/28/2026
|Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar
|100
|99 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Culamar LLC
|100
|99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Culamar LLC Bar
|100
|99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Dickeys Barbecue Pit
|98
|8113 Moores Ln STE-1900 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/22/2026
|Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
|96
|4910 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|DQ GRILL &CHILL
|98
|1108 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/27/2026
|Ellie's Old Fashioned Doughnuts Mobile Unit
|100
|201 Golden Leaf Ct. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/25/2026
|Fairview Inn
|80
|1524 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Hotels Motels Routine
|04/23/2026
|FLOWER CHILD
|98
|1566 W McEwen Dr 150 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Glam by Selena
|100
|1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/22/2026
|Ground
|98
|1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|100
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/28/2026
|Hillsboro Nutrition
|100
|1114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|100
|601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast
|78
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Jet's Pizza
|97
|1110 Hillsboro Rd Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit
|100
|7208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Jingo Java Mobile
|100
|207 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Kings Bowl The Draft Room
|97
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Little Caesars Pizza
|98
|4091 Mallory Lane Ste 115 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Lolly gourmet pops trailer 2
|100
|2020 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|04/25/2026
|Mellow Mushroom
|99
|317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Mellow Mushroom Bar
|100
|317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Nashville Golf And Athletic Club
|98
|1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Neighbors of Franklin
|99
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/22/2026
|Neighbors of Franklin Bar
|97
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|O' Be Joyful
|99
|328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|O'Be Joyful Bar
|99
|328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Penn Station Subs
|89
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
|Pita Way
|99
|4816 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Priestley Miller Preschool
|Approval
|3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|04/22/2026
|Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen
|100
|3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Ruby Sunshine
|97
|231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Ruby Sunshine Bar
|100
|231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Sakura Franklin INC
|92
|595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Salsa Food Truck 3
|98
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/25/2026
|Sleep Inn Hotel
|100
|4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.
|100
|3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|Sopapilla's
|97
|1109 Davenport Blvd. STE 600 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Street Tacos Los Jarochitos
|100
|700 W Meade Blvd Lot 72 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/29/2026
|Stroud's Barbeque
|96
|1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/28/2026
|Surefire Coffee Co.
|100
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile
|100
|7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|98
|7021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant
|97
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood Tn 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/28/2026
|The Governors Club - Mens Lounge
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar
|100
|9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/28/2026
|The Raven
|100
|330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar
|100
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club kitchen
|99
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|TITO'S COMMISSARY KITCHEN
|99
|1346 W Main St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/22/2026
|Top Poke Bowl
|97
|4863 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/23/2026
|Troubadour Employee Kitchen
|99
|8000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Troubadour Main Kitchen
|100
|8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/24/2026
|Troubadour Main Kitchen Bar
|100
|8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|04/24/2026
|Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs
|87
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/23/2026
|Whataburger
|99
|5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/27/2026
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter