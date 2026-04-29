Health Scores: Williamson County for April 29, 2026

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 22-29, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Name Score Address Type Date 100 Pizza 100 214 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Acapulco Mexican Grill 99 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy STE A-1 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar 99 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Asian Taste 98 116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. ste 128 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 98 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/23/2026 Big Bad Breakfast 100 1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Brightstone Inc. 100 3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Cano's 80 1514 TN-96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Chick-Fil-A 100 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Courtyard By Marriott Bistro 99 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 99 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 04/28/2026 Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar 100 99 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Culamar LLC 100 99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Culamar LLC Bar 100 99 E Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Dickeys Barbecue Pit 98 8113 Moores Ln STE-1900 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/22/2026 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 96 4910 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 DQ GRILL &CHILL 98 1108 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/27/2026 Ellie's Old Fashioned Doughnuts Mobile Unit 100 201 Golden Leaf Ct. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/25/2026 Fairview Inn 80 1524 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Hotels Motels Routine 04/23/2026 FLOWER CHILD 98 1566 W McEwen Dr 150 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Glam by Selena 100 1261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/22/2026 Ground 98 1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 100 1000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/28/2026 Hillsboro Nutrition 100 1114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 100 601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast 78 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Jet's Pizza 97 1110 Hillsboro Rd Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit 100 7208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Jingo Java Mobile 100 207 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Kings Bowl The Draft Room 97 1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Little Caesars Pizza 98 4091 Mallory Lane Ste 115 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Lolly gourmet pops trailer 2 100 2020 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 04/25/2026 Mellow Mushroom 99 317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Mellow Mushroom Bar 100 317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Nashville Golf And Athletic Club 98 1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Neighbors of Franklin 99 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/22/2026 Neighbors of Franklin Bar 97 4031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 O' Be Joyful 99 328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/23/2026 O'Be Joyful Bar 99 328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Penn Station Subs 89 102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026 Pita Way 99 4816 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Priestley Miller Preschool Approval 3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 04/22/2026 Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen 100 3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Ruby Sunshine 97 231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Ruby Sunshine Bar 100 231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Sakura Franklin INC 92 595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Salsa Food Truck 3 98 1028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/25/2026 Sleep Inn Hotel 100 4201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co. 100 3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 Sopapilla's 97 1109 Davenport Blvd. STE 600 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Street Tacos Los Jarochitos 100 700 W Meade Blvd Lot 72 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/29/2026 Stroud's Barbeque 96 1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/28/2026 Surefire Coffee Co. 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile 100 7777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 98 7021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant 97 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood Tn 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/28/2026 The Governors Club - Mens Lounge 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar 100 9681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/28/2026 The Raven 100 330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar 100 8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/23/2026 The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club kitchen 99 8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 TITO'S COMMISSARY KITCHEN 99 1346 W Main St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/22/2026 Top Poke Bowl 97 4863 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 04/23/2026 Troubadour Employee Kitchen 99 8000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Troubadour Main Kitchen 100 8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 04/24/2026 Troubadour Main Kitchen Bar 100 8200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 04/24/2026 Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs 87 1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/23/2026 Whataburger 99 5004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/27/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.