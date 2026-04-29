Home Business Health Scores: Williamson County for April 29, 2026

Health Scores: Williamson County for April 29, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 22-29, 2026. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressTypeDate
100 Pizza100214 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Acapulco Mexican Grill992001 Campbell Station Pkwy STE A-1 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar992001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Asian Taste98116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd. ste 128 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Berry Farm Town Center Pool987001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/23/2026
Big Bad Breakfast1001201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Brightstone Inc.1003000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Cano's801514 TN-96 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Chick-Fil-A100330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Courtyard By Marriott Bistro992001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel992001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine04/28/2026
Culamar Seafood Restaurant + Rooftop Bar10099 E. Main St. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Culamar LLC10099 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Culamar LLC Bar10099 E Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Dickeys Barbecue Pit988113 Moores Ln STE-1900 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/22/2026
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill964910 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
DQ GRILL &CHILL981108 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/27/2026
Ellie's Old Fashioned Doughnuts Mobile Unit100201 Golden Leaf Ct. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/25/2026
Fairview Inn801524 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Hotels Motels Routine04/23/2026
FLOWER CHILD981566 W McEwen Dr 150 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/23/2026
Glam by Selena1001261 Columbia Ave Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine04/22/2026
Ground981409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Harpeth River Oaks Spa1001000 Champions Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/28/2026
Hillsboro Nutrition1001114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool100601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up04/24/2026
Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast781738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Jet's Pizza971110 Hillsboro Rd Ste 110 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Jingo Java #2 Mobile unit1007208 Wallace Rd Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Jingo Java Mobile100207 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Kings Bowl The Draft Room971910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
Little Caesars Pizza984091 Mallory Lane Ste 115 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Lolly gourmet pops trailer 21002020 Fieldstone Pkwy Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine04/25/2026
Mellow Mushroom99317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
Mellow Mushroom Bar100317 Main St. STE 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Nashville Golf And Athletic Club981703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/23/2026
Neighbors of Franklin994031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/22/2026
Neighbors of Franklin Bar974031 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 162 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/22/2026
O' Be Joyful99328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/23/2026
O'Be Joyful Bar99328 Main Street Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Penn Station Subs89102 Lumber Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/27/2026
Pita Way994816 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up04/23/2026
Priestley Miller PreschoolApproval3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine04/22/2026
Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen1003077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Ruby Sunshine97231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Ruby Sunshine Bar100231 Public Square Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Sakura Franklin INC92595 Hillsboro Rd suite 319 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Salsa Food Truck 3981028 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/25/2026
Sleep Inn Hotel1004201 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Follow-Up04/23/2026
Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.1003234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/28/2026
Sopapilla's971109 Davenport Blvd. STE 600 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
Street Tacos Los Jarochitos100700 W Meade Blvd Lot 72 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/29/2026
Stroud's Barbeque961010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/28/2026
Surefire Coffee Co.1007777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Surefire Coffee Co. Mobile1007777 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe987021 Executive Center Dr. ste. 101 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/28/2026
The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen1009681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/28/2026
The Governor's Club Palmer Restaurant979681 Concord Rd. Brentwood Tn 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/28/2026
The Governors Club - Mens Lounge1009681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/28/2026
The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar1009681 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/28/2026
The Raven100330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/23/2026
The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club Bar1008114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/23/2026
The Sanctuary Golf and Social Club kitchen998114 Isabella Ln Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/23/2026
TITO'S COMMISSARY KITCHEN991346 W Main St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/22/2026
Top Poke Bowl974863 Main St Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up04/23/2026
Troubadour Employee Kitchen998000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
Troubadour Main Kitchen1008200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up04/24/2026
Troubadour Main Kitchen Bar1008200 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine04/24/2026
Twin Peaks Restaurant Cool Springs871634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/23/2026
Whataburger995004 Maryland Way. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/27/2026

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

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