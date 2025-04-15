Health Scores: Williamson County for April 15, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 8-15, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Camp Marymount 97 1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Organized Campgrounds Routine 04/14/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites 93 7109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 04/14/2025 Courtyard By Marriott Bistro 99 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Safe Splash Franklin 98 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/14/2025 Panda Express #3775 100 5045 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites Bar 100 7109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Dwell At Mcewen Pool 98 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/14/2025 Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/14/2025 Hilton Garden Inn 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Hotels Motels Routine 04/14/2025 Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site 100 2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Camp Marymount 98 1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/14/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites Food 100 7109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/14/2025 Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool 96 100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/14/2025 Bayleaf Indian Restaurant 72 5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs Pool 96 601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 98 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 Gyros King 95 3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/11/2025 Chill Spot 93 330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/11/2025 Just Love Coffee Cafe 99 7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 MAA Cool Springs Pool 98 1001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 North Arrow Coffee Company 100 7010 Executive Center Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 DQ GRILL &CHILL 100 1108 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 96 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 Ryan Swim Academy 96 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 96 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 Broadway Ink Tattoo 100 595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/11/2025 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 96 900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 04/11/2025 Brightstone Inc. 100 3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/11/2025 Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine 96 127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Hotel 91 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 04/10/2025 Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc. 99 2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/10/2025 Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc. 99 2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant 100 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 RedByrd Coffee Shop 100 5514 Sycamore St Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Grace Christian Academy Food 100 3279 Southall Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Grace Christian Academy Cafeteria 99 3265 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Miss Teresa's Day Care 100 7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Nutty & Nice FMFU 100 1001 Grey Oak Ln Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Comfort Inn - Food 98 4202 Franklin Commons Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 The Factory Mobile Bar 100 230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 No. 1 Chinese Take-Out 95 127 Franklin Rd. STE 105 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine 96 127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 La Plaza Mexican Restaurant 98 2055 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Tony's Eat & Drink 95 1000 Meridian Blvd STE 100 Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Fox and Locke 100 4142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 04/10/2025 Newk's Express Cafe 97 535 Cool Springs Blvd #120 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory 96 230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe 98 1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Follow-Up 04/10/2025 Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/09/2025 Good Energy Esthetics Inc 100 95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064 Tattoo Studios Routine 04/09/2025 Brew House South 95 1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/09/2025 Mooyah 100 1560 W McEwen Dr. Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/09/2025 Grecian Pizzeria 95 2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 04/09/2025 W'lins 97 2105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 04/09/2025 Troubadour Luther Bar 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 04/09/2025 Cool Springs Sonic #4193 100 1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 04/09/2025 Brew House South Bar 100 1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/09/2025 Big Blue Marble Academy FSE 99 1002 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 04/09/2025 Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers 100 7087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/09/2025 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 94 200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/09/2025 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 04/08/2025 Holiday Inn Express Pool 98 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 04/08/2025 Northwood Ravin Spa 96 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 04/08/2025 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/08/2025 Greenhaven 92 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 04/08/2025 Holiday Inn Express-Breakfast 95 8097 Moores Ln. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 04/08/2025 Troubadour Clubhouse Bar 100 8000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025 The Learning Experience 100 2832 Duplex Road Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025 Troubadour Kitchen Trailer Mobile 97 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Follow-Up 04/08/2025 Burger King #1820 96 1911 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/08/2025 Drakes Restaurant 97 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/08/2025 First Watch 100 1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025 Brixx Wood Fired Pizza 99 1550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 04/08/2025 Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen 100 8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025 Wendy's 97 2050 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 04/08/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email