Health Scores: Williamson County for April 15, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 8-15, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Camp Marymount971318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Organized Campgrounds Routine04/14/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites937109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine04/14/2025
Courtyard By Marriott Bistro992001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Safe Splash Franklin981735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/14/2025
Panda Express #37751005045 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites Bar1007109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Dwell At Mcewen Pool98100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/14/2025
Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics1004107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 37067Tattoo Studios Routine04/14/2025
Hilton Garden Inn1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Hotels Motels Routine04/14/2025
Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site1002714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Camp Marymount981318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/14/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites Food1007109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/14/2025
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool96100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/14/2025
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant725024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs Pool96601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool98107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
Gyros King953046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/11/2025
Chill Spot93330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/11/2025
Just Love Coffee Cafe997216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine04/11/2025
MAA Cool Springs Pool981001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
North Arrow Coffee Company1007010 Executive Center Dr Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
DQ GRILL &CHILL1001108 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/11/2025
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool961116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
Ryan Swim Academy967408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa968207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
Broadway Ink Tattoo100595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine04/11/2025
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool96900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine04/11/2025
Brightstone Inc.1003000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/11/2025
Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine96127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Hotel91217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine04/10/2025
Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc.992661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/10/2025
Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc.992661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant100217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/10/2025
RedByrd Coffee Shop1005514 Sycamore St Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Grace Christian Academy Food1003279 Southall Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Grace Christian Academy Cafeteria993265 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Miss Teresa's Day Care1007201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Nutty & Nice FMFU1001001 Grey Oak Ln Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Comfort Inn - Food984202 Franklin Commons Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/10/2025
The Factory Mobile Bar100230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
No. 1 Chinese Take-Out95127 Franklin Rd. STE 105 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine96127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
La Plaza Mexican Restaurant982055 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Tony's Eat & Drink951000 Meridian Blvd STE 100 Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
Fox and Locke1004142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine04/10/2025
Newk's Express Cafe97535 Cool Springs Blvd #120 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory96230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe981710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062Food Service Follow-Up04/10/2025
Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/09/2025
Good Energy Esthetics Inc10095 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064Tattoo Studios Routine04/09/2025
Brew House South951855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/09/2025
Mooyah1001560 W McEwen Dr. Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/09/2025
Grecian Pizzeria952003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up04/09/2025
W'lins972105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine04/09/2025
Troubadour Luther Bar1008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up04/09/2025
Cool Springs Sonic #41931001718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine04/09/2025
Brew House South Bar1001855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/09/2025
Big Blue Marble Academy FSE991002 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine04/09/2025
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers1007087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/09/2025
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Cadence Cool Springs Pool94200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/09/2025
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine04/08/2025
Holiday Inn Express Pool983003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine04/08/2025
Northwood Ravin Spa964018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine04/08/2025
Grove At Shadow Green Pool1002000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/08/2025
Greenhaven921001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine04/08/2025
Holiday Inn Express-Breakfast958097 Moores Ln. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up04/08/2025
Troubadour Clubhouse Bar1008000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine04/08/2025
The Learning Experience1002832 Duplex Road Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine04/08/2025
Troubadour Kitchen Trailer Mobile978000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Follow-Up04/08/2025
Burger King #1820961911 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/08/2025
Drakes Restaurant97553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/08/2025
First Watch1001834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/08/2025
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza991550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up04/08/2025
Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen1008000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046Food Service Routine04/08/2025
Wendy's972050 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine04/08/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

