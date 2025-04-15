Health Scores: Williamson County for April 15, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 8-15, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Camp Marymount
|97
|1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Organized Campgrounds Routine
|04/14/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites
|93
|7109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|04/14/2025
|Courtyard By Marriott Bistro
|99
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Safe Splash Franklin
|98
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/14/2025
|Panda Express #3775
|100
|5045 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites Bar
|100
|7109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|98
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/14/2025
|Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1 STE 105 Franklin TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/14/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Routine
|04/14/2025
|Mid-Cumberland Hra Nutrition Site
|100
|2714 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Camp Marymount
|98
|1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/14/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites Food
|100
|7109 Town Center Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/14/2025
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|96
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/14/2025
|Bayleaf Indian Restaurant
|72
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs Pool
|96
|601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|98
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|Gyros King
|95
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 113 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/11/2025
|Chill Spot
|93
|330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/11/2025
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|99
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|98
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|North Arrow Coffee Company
|100
|7010 Executive Center Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|DQ GRILL &CHILL
|100
|1108 Hillsboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|96
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|Ryan Swim Academy
|96
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|96
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|Broadway Ink Tattoo
|100
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/11/2025
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|96
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/11/2025
|Brightstone Inc.
|100
|3000 Brightstone Parkway Suite 112 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/11/2025
|Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine
|96
|127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
|91
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|04/10/2025
|Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc.
|99
|2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/10/2025
|Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr Inc.
|99
|2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|100
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|RedByrd Coffee Shop
|100
|5514 Sycamore St Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Grace Christian Academy Food
|100
|3279 Southall Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Grace Christian Academy Cafeteria
|99
|3265 Southall Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Miss Teresa's Day Care
|100
|7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Nutty & Nice FMFU
|100
|1001 Grey Oak Ln Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Comfort Inn - Food
|98
|4202 Franklin Commons Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|The Factory Mobile Bar
|100
|230 Franklin Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|No. 1 Chinese Take-Out
|95
|127 Franklin Rd. STE 105 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine
|96
|127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|La Plaza Mexican Restaurant
|98
|2055 Fairview Blvd. Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Tony's Eat & Drink
|95
|1000 Meridian Blvd STE 100 Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Fox and Locke
|100
|4142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|04/10/2025
|Newk's Express Cafe
|97
|535 Cool Springs Blvd #120 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory
|96
|230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe
|98
|1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/10/2025
|Life Time Athletic-Life Cafe & Bar
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/09/2025
|Good Energy Esthetics Inc
|100
|95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|04/09/2025
|Brew House South
|95
|1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/09/2025
|Mooyah
|100
|1560 W McEwen Dr. Ste 160 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/09/2025
|Grecian Pizzeria
|95
|2003 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/09/2025
|W'lins
|97
|2105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|04/09/2025
|Troubadour Luther Bar
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/09/2025
|Cool Springs Sonic #4193
|100
|1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|04/09/2025
|Brew House South Bar
|100
|1855 Galleria Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/09/2025
|Big Blue Marble Academy FSE
|99
|1002 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|04/09/2025
|Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
|100
|7087 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/09/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|94
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/09/2025
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/08/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|98
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/08/2025
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|96
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/08/2025
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/08/2025
|Greenhaven
|92
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|04/08/2025
|Holiday Inn Express-Breakfast
|95
|8097 Moores Ln. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/08/2025
|Troubadour Clubhouse Bar
|100
|8000 Club View Drive College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
|The Learning Experience
|100
|2832 Duplex Road Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
|Troubadour Kitchen Trailer Mobile
|97
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/08/2025
|Burger King #1820
|96
|1911 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/08/2025
|Drakes Restaurant
|97
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/08/2025
|First Watch
|100
|1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
|Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
|99
|1550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|04/08/2025
|Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen
|100
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove TN 37046
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
|Wendy's
|97
|2050 Mallory Lane Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|04/08/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
