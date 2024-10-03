Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for Sept. 2024

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Type
|Date
|Ink Angel Studios LLC
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/26/2024
|The Brow Boutique
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/18/2024
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/18/2024
|Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/13/2024
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/10/2024
|PIGMENT
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/9/2024
|Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/9/2024
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/6/2024
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/6/2024
|TennSkin
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/6/2024
|Frizos Beauty
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/5/2024
|Sassybury Tattoo
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/4/2024
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/4/2024
|Glam by Selena
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/3/2024
|God's Grace Ink
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|9/3/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.
More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!
