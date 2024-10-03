Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for Sept. 2024

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Type Date Ink Angel Studios LLC 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/26/2024 The Brow Boutique 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/18/2024 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/18/2024 Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/13/2024 Kara Sanchez Beauty 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/10/2024 PIGMENT 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/9/2024 Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/9/2024 The Tattoo Ink Emporium 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/6/2024 Alluring Beauty Studio 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/6/2024 TennSkin 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/6/2024 Frizos Beauty 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/5/2024 Sassybury Tattoo 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/4/2024 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/4/2024 Glam by Selena 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/3/2024 God's Grace Ink 100 Tattoo Studios Routine 9/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.

More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email