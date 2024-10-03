Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for Sept. 2024

Michael Carpenter
tattoo studios

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreTypeDate
Ink Angel Studios LLC100Tattoo Studios Routine9/26/2024
The Brow Boutique100Tattoo Studios Routine9/18/2024
Permanent Makeup by Justine100Tattoo Studios Routine9/18/2024
Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup100Tattoo Studios Routine9/13/2024
Kara Sanchez Beauty100Tattoo Studios Routine9/10/2024
PIGMENT100Tattoo Studios Routine9/9/2024
Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup100Tattoo Studios Routine9/9/2024
The Tattoo Ink Emporium100Tattoo Studios Routine9/6/2024
Alluring Beauty Studio100Tattoo Studios Routine9/6/2024
TennSkin100Tattoo Studios Routine9/6/2024
Frizos Beauty100Tattoo Studios Routine9/5/2024
Sassybury Tattoo100Tattoo Studios Routine9/4/2024
Fresno Permanent Make-Up100Tattoo Studios Routine9/4/2024
Glam by Selena100Tattoo Studios Routine9/3/2024
God's Grace Ink100Tattoo Studios Routine9/3/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.

More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!

