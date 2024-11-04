Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for Oct. 2024

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Studio NameScoreLocationDate
Couture Ink Tattoo10099 E Main St STE 45, Franklin, TN 3706410/30/2024
True Eden Studio1001014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104, Franklin, TN 3706410/30/2024
Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics1004107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 153, Franklin, TN 3706710/18/2024
Golden Yeti Art Collective100202 5th Ave. N. Suite C, Franklin, TN 3706410/9/2024
Ghenwa Eltiti1001226 Lakeview Dr suite f, Franklin, TN 3706710/14/2024
Good Energy Esthetics, Inc10095 E Main St STE 44, Franklin, TN 3706410/10/2024
Broadway Ink100595 Hillsboro Road 4049, Franklin, TN 3706410/2/2024
Battleground Tattoo Parlour1001111 Lakeview Drive, Franklin, TN 3706710/1/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.

More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!

