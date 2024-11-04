Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for Oct. 2024

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Studio Name Score Location Date Couture Ink Tattoo 100 99 E Main St STE 45, Franklin, TN 37064 10/30/2024 True Eden Studio 100 1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104, Franklin, TN 37064 10/30/2024 Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 153, Franklin, TN 37067 10/18/2024 Golden Yeti Art Collective 100 202 5th Ave. N. Suite C, Franklin, TN 37064 10/9/2024 Ghenwa Eltiti 100 1226 Lakeview Dr suite f, Franklin, TN 37067 10/14/2024 Good Energy Esthetics, Inc 100 95 E Main St STE 44, Franklin, TN 37064 10/10/2024 Broadway Ink 100 595 Hillsboro Road 4049, Franklin, TN 37064 10/2/2024 Battleground Tattoo Parlour 100 1111 Lakeview Drive, Franklin, TN 37067 10/1/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.

More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email