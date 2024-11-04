Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for Oct. 2024

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for October 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Studio Name
|Score
|Location
|Date
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|100
|99 E Main St STE 45, Franklin, TN 37064
|10/30/2024
|True Eden Studio
|100
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104, Franklin, TN 37064
|10/30/2024
|Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 153, Franklin, TN 37067
|10/18/2024
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C, Franklin, TN 37064
|10/9/2024
|Ghenwa Eltiti
|100
|1226 Lakeview Dr suite f, Franklin, TN 37067
|10/14/2024
|Good Energy Esthetics, Inc
|100
|95 E Main St STE 44, Franklin, TN 37064
|10/10/2024
|Broadway Ink
|100
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049, Franklin, TN 37064
|10/2/2024
|Battleground Tattoo Parlour
|100
|1111 Lakeview Drive, Franklin, TN 37067
|10/1/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.
More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!
