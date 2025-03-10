Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for February 2025

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Studio NameScoreAddressCityInspection Date
Alluring Beauty Studio100233 Wilson Pike Cir.BrentwoodFebruary 28 2025
The Tattoo Ink Emporium1001731 Mallory Lane Suite 29BrentwoodFebruary 26 2025
Permanent Makeup by Justine1001881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203FranklinFebruary 26 2025
TennSkin100443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103FranklinFebruary 12 2025
Battleground Tattoo1005226 Main Street Suite D4Spring HillFebruary 12 2025
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10Spring HillFebruary 13 2025
God's Grace Ink1004918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite BSpring HillFebruary 13 2025
Joseph Rojas Private Studio1002977 Burtonwood DrSpring HillFebruary 11 2025
Fresno Permanent Make-Up10018 Cadillac Drive Ste 19BrentwoodFebruary 11 2025
Sad Girl Tattoos1005214 Maryland Way Suite 201BrentwoodFebruary 7 2025
Good Energy Esthetics Inc10095 E Main St STE 44FranklinFebruary 5 2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.

More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!

