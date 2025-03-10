Health Scores: Williamson Co. Tattoo Studios for February 2025

These are the tattoo studio health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Studio Name Score Address City Inspection Date Alluring Beauty Studio 100 233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood February 28 2025 The Tattoo Ink Emporium 100 1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood February 26 2025 Permanent Makeup by Justine 100 1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin February 26 2025 TennSkin 100 443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin February 12 2025 Battleground Tattoo 100 5226 Main Street Suite D4 Spring Hill February 12 2025 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill February 13 2025 God's Grace Ink 100 4918 Main Street Unit 8 Suite B Spring Hill February 13 2025 Joseph Rojas Private Studio 100 2977 Burtonwood Dr Spring Hill February 11 2025 Fresno Permanent Make-Up 100 18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood February 11 2025 Sad Girl Tattoos 100 5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood February 7 2025 Good Energy Esthetics Inc 100 95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin February 5 2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health. The local health department shall inspect each tattoo studio a minimum of four (4) times each year to ensure compliance with this part.

More Tennessee Tattoo and piercing information here!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email