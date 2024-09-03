Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 3, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 to September 3, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Sullivan Farm HOA 100 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 30, 2024 Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool 100 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 29, 2024 Annandale Kiddie Pool 96 209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Marriott Springhill Suites Pool 94 7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 96 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 98 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Hilton Suites Pool 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Annandale Pool 98 209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 98 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Hilton Suites Spa 100 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 30, 2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Echelon Pool 98 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Courtyard By Marriott Pool 98 103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 100 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Ivy Glen Pool 96 4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 94 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 96 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 96 206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 29, 2024 Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool 96 1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool 96 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Concord Hunt Pool 96 1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Brentwood Country Club Pool 98 5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool 98 1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool 98 5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool 96 1933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 28, 2024 MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool 98 107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 27, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

