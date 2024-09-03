Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 3, 2024

Michael Carpenter
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 to September 3, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Sullivan Farm HOA100Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 30, 2024
Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool100Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 29, 2024
Annandale Kiddie Pool96209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool947109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool965107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool98217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Hilton Suites Pool989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Annandale Pool98209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office98400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Hilton Suites Spa1009000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 30, 2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Echelon Pool982001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Courtyard By Marriott Pool98103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool1001001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Ivy Glen Pool964030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Comfort Inn & Suites94111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool96130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood96206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 29, 2024
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool961310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool961245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Concord Hunt Pool961245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Brentwood Country Club Pool985123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool981933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool985123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool961933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 28, 2024
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool98107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 27, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

