Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Sept. 3, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 27 to September 3, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Sullivan Farm HOA
|100
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 30, 2024
|Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool
|100
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 29, 2024
|Annandale Kiddie Pool
|96
|209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|94
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|98
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Hilton Suites Pool
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Annandale Pool
|98
|209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|98
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Hilton Suites Spa
|100
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 30, 2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Echelon Pool
|98
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Courtyard By Marriott Pool
|98
|103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|100
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Ivy Glen Pool
|96
|4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|94
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|96
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|96
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 29, 2024
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool
|96
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool
|96
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Concord Hunt Pool
|96
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Brentwood Country Club Pool
|98
|5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool
|96
|1933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 28, 2024
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|98
|107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 27, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
