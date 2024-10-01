Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 1

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 24 through October 1, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Willow Springs Homeowners Pool 100 645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/24/2024 Northwood Ravin Spa 98 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 99 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 98 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 97 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 98 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/30/2024 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool 98 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Iron Horse Apartments 98 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Artessa Apartments 98 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/26/2024 Wilkerson Place HOA 100 624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 9/25/2024 Goldfish Swimming School 98 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/25/2024 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/25/2024 The Whitney 98 113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Sussex Downs Apt Pool 96 1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Brentwood Pointe I Condo 98 100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Brentwood Pointe II Pool 100 1000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 98 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 The View At Brentwood Pointe 96 1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 Safe Splash Franklin 96 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 9/24/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

