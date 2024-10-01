Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 1

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 24 through October 1, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Willow Springs Homeowners Pool100645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/24/2024
Northwood Ravin Spa984018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool994015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool98200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool974015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa98200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/30/2024
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool985011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Iron Horse Apartments981000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Artessa Apartments981000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/26/2024
Wilkerson Place HOA100624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine9/25/2024
Goldfish Swimming School981113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/25/2024
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/25/2024
The Whitney98113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Sussex Downs Apt Pool961125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Brentwood Pointe I Condo98100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Brentwood Pointe II Pool1001000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool981116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
The View At Brentwood Pointe961800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
Safe Splash Franklin961735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine9/24/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here