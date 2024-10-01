Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Oct. 1

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for September 24 through October 1, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Willow Springs Homeowners Pool
|100
|645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/24/2024
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|98
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|99
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|98
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|97
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|98
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/30/2024
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
|98
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Iron Horse Apartments
|98
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Artessa Apartments
|98
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/26/2024
|Wilkerson Place HOA
|100
|624 Conifer Dr Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/25/2024
|Goldfish Swimming School
|98
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/25/2024
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/25/2024
|The Whitney
|98
|113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Sussex Downs Apt Pool
|96
|1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Brentwood Pointe I Condo
|98
|100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Brentwood Pointe II Pool
|100
|1000 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|98
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|The View At Brentwood Pointe
|96
|1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|Safe Splash Franklin
|96
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/24/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
