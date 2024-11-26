Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Nov. 26

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 19-26, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Paxton Main Pool
|94
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/25/2024
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/25/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|92
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/25/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/25/2024
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|96
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/22/2024
|Hilton Suites Spa
|98
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/22/2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|94
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/22/2024
|Hilton Suites Pool
|96
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/22/2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|94
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/22/2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/22/2024
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|94
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/22/2024
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|96
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/22/2024
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2024
|The Harper Apts Pool
|96
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2024
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/21/2024
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/20/2024
|Safe Splash Franklin
|98
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/20/2024
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/19/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter