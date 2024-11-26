Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Nov. 26

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 19-26, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Paxton Main Pool942007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/25/2024
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/25/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool92217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/25/2024
Life Time - Indoor Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/25/2024
IMT Residential LLC West Pool96101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/22/2024
Hilton Suites Spa989000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/22/2024
Ashton Brook Pool #194100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/22/2024
Hilton Suites Pool969000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/22/2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office94400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/22/2024
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool965107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/22/2024
IMT Residential LLC East Pool94201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/22/2024
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing96400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/22/2024
Somerby Franklin - Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2024
The Harper Apts Pool962200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2024
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/21/2024
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/20/2024
Safe Splash Franklin981735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/20/2024
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/19/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here