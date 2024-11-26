Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Nov. 26

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 19-26, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Inspection Type Date Paxton Main Pool 94 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/25/2024 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/25/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 92 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/25/2024 Life Time - Indoor Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/25/2024 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 96 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/22/2024 Hilton Suites Spa 98 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/22/2024 Ashton Brook Pool #1 94 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/22/2024 Hilton Suites Pool 96 9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/22/2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office 94 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/22/2024 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 96 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/22/2024 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 94 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/22/2024 Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing 96 400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/22/2024 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2024 The Harper Apts Pool 96 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2024 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/21/2024 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/20/2024 Safe Splash Franklin 98 1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/20/2024 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/19/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

