Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Jan. 14

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 7-14, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Holiday Inn Express Pool943003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Residence Inn Marriott Pool942009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Residence Inn Marriott Spa962009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Ryan Swim Academy987408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine01/13/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Northwood Ravin Spa984018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool98900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool98107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/08/2025
Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool984000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/07/2025
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine01/13/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/09/2025
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/08/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here