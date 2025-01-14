Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Jan. 14

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 7-14, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|94
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|94
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|96
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Ryan Swim Academy
|98
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|98
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|98
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|98
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/08/2025
|Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool
|98
|4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/07/2025
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/13/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|100
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/09/2025
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/08/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
