Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Jan. 14

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 7-14, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Holiday Inn Express Pool 94 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 94 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 96 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Ryan Swim Academy 98 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/13/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Northwood Ravin Spa 98 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 98 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/08/2025 Northside at McEwen F&G Swimming Pool 98 4000 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/07/2025 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/13/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/09/2025 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/08/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

