Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Feb. 11

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 4-11, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Score Address Type Date Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 94 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 98 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Homewood Suites Pool 100 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 98 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 94 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 96 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 97 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Somerby Franklin - Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/07/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/06/2025 Northwood Ravin Spa 98 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/06/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/06/2025 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 97 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/06/2025 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/05/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 96 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 100 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools 02/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email