Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Feb. 11

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 4-11, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Harpeth River Oaks Spa941000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool98107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Homewood Suites Pool1002225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool989150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/07/2025
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool941116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/07/2025
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool96900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool973201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/07/2025
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Somerby Franklin - Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/07/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/06/2025
Northwood Ravin Spa984018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/06/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/06/2025
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool974015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/06/2025
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/05/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool96820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/04/2025
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools02/04/2025
Berry Farm Town Center Pool1007001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools02/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

