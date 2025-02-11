Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Feb. 11

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 4-11, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|94
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|98
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Homewood Suites Pool
|100
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|98
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|94
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|96
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|97
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/07/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/06/2025
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|98
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/06/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/06/2025
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|97
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/06/2025
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/05/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|100
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools
|02/04/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
