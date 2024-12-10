Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Dec. 10

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 3-10, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Iron Horse Apartments 98 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Ryan Swim Academy 100 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 98 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Greenhaven 92 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Carrington Hills Pool 96 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/9/2024 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 94 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 100 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 98 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 94 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 Artessa Apartments 100 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 98 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/6/2024 Somerby Franklin - Pool 96 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 100 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 94 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Holiday Inn Express Pool 98 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/5/2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 98 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024 Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool 97 3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 12/4/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

