Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Dec. 10

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 3-10, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Iron Horse Apartments981000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Ryan Swim Academy1007408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool981120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Greenhaven921001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Carrington Hills Pool963750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/9/2024
Berry Farm Town Center Pool947001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool1002001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool982909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool942000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
Artessa Apartments1001000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool982001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/6/2024
Somerby Franklin - Pool96870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool100820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool94870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Holiday Inn Express Pool983003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools - Routine12/5/2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool981874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool973201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine12/4/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

