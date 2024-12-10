Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Dec. 10

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for December 3-10, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Iron Horse Apartments
|98
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Ryan Swim Academy
|100
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|98
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Greenhaven
|92
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Carrington Hills Pool
|96
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/9/2024
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|94
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|100
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|98
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|94
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Artessa Apartments
|100
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|98
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/6/2024
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|96
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|100
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|94
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|98
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/5/2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|98
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|97
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|12/4/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
