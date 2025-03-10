Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for February 2025

These are the hotels and motels health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Hotel/Motel NameScoreAddressCityInspection Date
Best Western Franklin Inn Motel1001308 Murfreesboro Rd.Franklin02/28/2025
Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel947141 South Springs DriveFranklin02/25/2025
AC Hotel Brentwood955007 Maryland WayBrentwood02/24/2025
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs1005011 Aspen Grove DriveFranklin02/24/2025
Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel927086 Bakers Bridge Rd.Franklin02/21/2025
Comfort Inn & Suites927120 South Springs Dr.Franklin02/21/2025
Aloft Nashville Hotel-7109 So Springs Dr.Franklin02/21/2025
Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs1003601 Mallory LaneFranklin02/20/2025
Red Roof Inn953915 Carothers pkwyFranklin02/20/2025
Southall1002200 Osage LpFranklin02/13/2025
Candlewood Suites Hotel1001305 Murfreesboro RoadFranklin02/12/2025
Extended Stay America1009020 Church Street E.Brentwood02/06/2025
Suburban Studios1009025 Church Street E.Brentwood02/03/2025
Sonesta Simply Suites915129 Virgina Way.Brentwood02/04/2025

