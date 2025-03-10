Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for February 2025

These are the hotels and motels health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Hotel/Motel Name
|Score
|Address
|City
|Inspection Date
|Best Western Franklin Inn Motel
|100
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd.
|Franklin
|02/28/2025
|Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel
|94
|7141 South Springs Drive
|Franklin
|02/25/2025
|AC Hotel Brentwood
|95
|5007 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|02/24/2025
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive
|Franklin
|02/24/2025
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel
|92
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd.
|Franklin
|02/21/2025
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|92
|7120 South Springs Dr.
|Franklin
|02/21/2025
|Aloft Nashville Hotel
|-
|7109 So Springs Dr.
|Franklin
|02/21/2025
|Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane
|Franklin
|02/20/2025
|Red Roof Inn
|95
|3915 Carothers pkwy
|Franklin
|02/20/2025
|Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp
|Franklin
|02/13/2025
|Candlewood Suites Hotel
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road
|Franklin
|02/12/2025
|Extended Stay America
|100
|9020 Church Street E.
|Brentwood
|02/06/2025
|Suburban Studios
|100
|9025 Church Street E.
|Brentwood
|02/03/2025
|Sonesta Simply Suites
|91
|5129 Virgina Way.
|Brentwood
|02/04/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.
