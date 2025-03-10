Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for February 2025

These are the hotels and motels health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Hotel/Motel Name Score Address City Inspection Date Best Western Franklin Inn Motel 100 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin 02/28/2025 Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel 94 7141 South Springs Drive Franklin 02/25/2025 AC Hotel Brentwood 95 5007 Maryland Way Brentwood 02/24/2025 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin 02/24/2025 Fairfield Inn & Suites Hotel 92 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin 02/21/2025 Comfort Inn & Suites 92 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin 02/21/2025 Aloft Nashville Hotel - 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin 02/21/2025 Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin 02/20/2025 Red Roof Inn 95 3915 Carothers pkwy Franklin 02/20/2025 Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin 02/13/2025 Candlewood Suites Hotel 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin 02/12/2025 Extended Stay America 100 9020 Church Street E. Brentwood 02/06/2025 Suburban Studios 100 9025 Church Street E. Brentwood 02/03/2025 Sonesta Simply Suites 91 5129 Virgina Way. Brentwood 02/04/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email