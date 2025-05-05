Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for April 2025

These are the hotels and motels’ health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Date Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood 93 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 04/30/2025 Homewood Suites Hotel 93 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027 04/17/2025 Home 2 Suites 100 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 04/25/2025 Fairview Inn 1524 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062 04/15/2025 Marriott Springhill Suites 93 7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027 04/14/2025 Hilton Garden Inn 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 04/14/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Hotel 91 217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027 04/10/2025 Courtyard by Marriott Hotel 99 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 04/03/2025 Courtyard By Marriott Motel 94 103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 04/22/2025 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 90 206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027 04/07/2025 La Quinta Inn 99 4207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067 04/07/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email