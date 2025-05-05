Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for April 2025

These are the hotels and motels’ health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 2025. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressDate
Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood935107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 3702704/30/2025
Homewood Suites Hotel935107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 3702704/17/2025
Home 2 Suites100107 International Drive Franklin TN 3706704/25/2025
Fairview Inn1524 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 3706204/15/2025
Marriott Springhill Suites937109 town center way Brentwood TN 3702704/14/2025
Hilton Garden Inn1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 3706704/14/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Hotel91217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 3702704/10/2025
Courtyard by Marriott Hotel992001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 3706704/03/2025
Courtyard By Marriott Motel94103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 3702704/22/2025
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood90206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 3702704/07/2025
La Quinta Inn994207 Commons Court Franklin TN 3706704/07/2025

