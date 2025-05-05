Health Scores: Williamson Co. Hotels for April 2025

These are the hotels and motels’ health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 2025. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Date
|Homewood Suites by Hilton Nashville-Brentwood
|93
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|04/30/2025
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|93
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood TN 37027
|04/17/2025
|Home 2 Suites
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|04/25/2025
|Fairview Inn
|1524 Hwy 96 Fairview TN 37062
|04/15/2025
|Marriott Springhill Suites
|93
|7109 town center way Brentwood TN 37027
|04/14/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|04/14/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
|91
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood TN 37027
|04/10/2025
|Courtyard by Marriott Hotel
|99
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|04/03/2025
|Courtyard By Marriott Motel
|94
|103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|04/22/2025
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|90
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|04/07/2025
|La Quinta Inn
|99
|4207 Commons Court Franklin TN 37067
|04/07/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information Department of Health.
