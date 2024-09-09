Health Scores: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for Sept. 9, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Photo credit: Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of September 9, 2024. Click here for more health scores.

Food ServiceScore / Follow UpAddressDate
Benchmark Sports Pub Kitchen775000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 1159/6/2024
Biscuit Love87 / 983100 Village Plains Blvd, Suite 1308/7/2024
Chick-fil-A99203 Lathram Lane8/19/2024
Cookie Fix1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 1208/1/2024
Edley's Bar-B-Que94 / 99501 Sara Avalyn Berry Lane4/8/2024
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen93 / 987101 Berry Farms Crossing5/16/2024
Holiday Inn Express1007100 Berry Farms Crossing5/21/2024
Honest Coffee92 / 974000 Hughes Crossing ste. 1208/19/2024
Ludlow & Prime81 / 966001 Hughes Crossings6/25/2024
McDonald's1001003 Village Plains Blvd8/30/2024
No. 1 Chinese825000 Hughes9/6/2024
Panda Express1002430 Goose Creek Bypass4/15/2024
Publix825021 Hughes Crossing3/19/2024
Residence Inn by Marriott89 / 998078 Berry Farms Crossing5/15/2024
Simply Living Life984000 Hughes Crossing #1303/26/2024
Sonic983021 Captain Freeman Pkwy9/3/2024
Soulshine Pizza Factory85 / 994021 Hughes Crossing Ste 2017/1/2024
Taziki's92 / 973100 Village Plains Blvd., Suite 1008/1/2024
Tito's Mexican Restaurant974001 Hughes Crossing Ste 1118/8/2024
Twice Daily957001 Berry Farms Crossing3/8/2024
UMI Japanese restaurant994000 Hughes Crossing ste. 1005/6/2024
Whit's Frozen Custard94 / 994020 Hughes Crossing Ste 1001/22/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations. Retail locations like grocery stores and gas stations can be found here.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

