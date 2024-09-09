Health Scores: Places to Eat in Berry Farms for Sept. 9, 2024

These are the most recent inspection scores for places to eat in the Berry Farms neighborhood in Franklin as of September 9, 2024. Click here for more health scores.

Food Service Score / Follow Up Address Date Benchmark Sports Pub Kitchen 77 5000 Hughes Crossing, Suite 115 9/6/2024 Biscuit Love 87 / 98 3100 Village Plains Blvd, Suite 130 8/7/2024 Chick-fil-A 99 203 Lathram Lane 8/19/2024 Cookie Fix 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 8/1/2024 Edley's Bar-B-Que 94 / 99 501 Sara Avalyn Berry Lane 4/8/2024 Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen 93 / 98 7101 Berry Farms Crossing 5/16/2024 Holiday Inn Express 100 7100 Berry Farms Crossing 5/21/2024 Honest Coffee 92 / 97 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 120 8/19/2024 Ludlow & Prime 81 / 96 6001 Hughes Crossings 6/25/2024 McDonald's 100 1003 Village Plains Blvd 8/30/2024 No. 1 Chinese 82 5000 Hughes 9/6/2024 Panda Express 100 2430 Goose Creek Bypass 4/15/2024 Publix 82 5021 Hughes Crossing 3/19/2024 Residence Inn by Marriott 89 / 99 8078 Berry Farms Crossing 5/15/2024 Simply Living Life 98 4000 Hughes Crossing #130 3/26/2024 Sonic 98 3021 Captain Freeman Pkwy 9/3/2024 Soulshine Pizza Factory 85 / 99 4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 201 7/1/2024 Taziki's 92 / 97 3100 Village Plains Blvd., Suite 100 8/1/2024 Tito's Mexican Restaurant 97 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 8/8/2024 Twice Daily 95 7001 Berry Farms Crossing 3/8/2024 UMI Japanese restaurant 99 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 5/6/2024 Whit's Frozen Custard 94 / 99 4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 1/22/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations. Retail locations like grocery stores and gas stations can be found here.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.