Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for September 2025

November 18, 2025

The Tennessee Department of Health’s September 2025 disciplinary action report reveals serious violations among Middle Tennessee healthcare providers, with emergency medical services personnel facing license revocations for criminal convictions and patient care failures. The report also documents cases of sexual misconduct and continuing patterns of expired license violations across various healthcare disciplines.

Emergency Medical Services – Major Violations

Williamson County

Andrew Bergmann (AEMT, Franklin): License suspended after failing random drug screen and testing positive for cocaine. May undergo Tennessee Professional Assistance Program (TnPAP) evaluation. If monitoring not recommended, suspension lifted and license placed on three-year probation.

Davidson County

Travis Thompson (AEMT, Nashville): Three-year probation for fabricating patient vital signs during non-emergent transport. Admitted to documenting two sets of patient vitals – one observed and one completely fabricated. Must complete ethics course “Decisions Matter: Ethics for EMS Clinicians” by December 18, 2025.

Medical Board Actions

Davidson County

Shindana Feagins (MD, Old Hickory): License reprimanded with $7,000 in civil penalties and up to $15,000 in costs for improper controlled substance prescribing. Restricted from prescribing opioids for at least six months and prohibited from serving as collaborating or supervising physician for students, APRNs, physician assistants, or pharmacists regarding opioid prescriptions for at least six months. Must complete two continuing education courses.

Emily Beth Sanders (RDN, Nashville): License reprimanded with up to $3,000 in costs for practicing on lapsed license for seven months. Formal reprimand reported to National Practitioner Data Bank.

Wilson County

Lacey Smith (AMDX, Oakland): $300 civil penalty for practicing without valid medical x-ray operator license.

Williamson County

Jonathan Chamberlain (PA, Spring Hill): License restricted – prohibited from seeing patients under 18 via telemedicine, in person, or supervised. Prohibited from prescribing controlled substances. Must complete continuing education course on controlled substance prescribing within 60 days. License will be suspended if probation or restrictions violated.

Rutherford County

Kerstyn Motter (LDN, Murfreesboro): $100 civil penalty for operating with expired license for 5 months.

Williamson County

Mark Meholchick (CP, Franklin): $520 civil penalty for failing to complete continuing education requirements.

Davidson County

Alexia Frazier (LMT, Nashville – late submission from August 2025): Conditional license issued contingent upon TNPAP evaluation and monitoring agreement. License conditioned on maintaining TNPAP advocacy for duration of monitoring.

Montgomery County

Theresa Clouse (Clarksville): License granted with conditions by committee, ratified by Board of Medical Examiners.

Note: This article reflects public disciplinary actions affecting Middle Tennessee healthcare providers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s September 2025 report. All penalties and actions have been officially imposed by respective licensing boards. Healthcare consumers can verify practitioner license status at https://apps.health.tn.gov/Licensure/default.aspx

