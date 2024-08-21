Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for July 2024

Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 68-1-114 requires the Tennessee Department of Health will issue a monthly media release listing all disciplinary actions the health-related boards took during the prior month. Below is a list of actions taken in July of 2024. License verification

Tennessee Department of Health – July 2024

BOARD OF MEDICAL EXAMINERS

1. Barika Marise Butler-Quarles, MD

License No.: 62697

Location: Grosse Pointe, MI

Violation: Unprofessional, dishonorable, or unethical conduct; Conviction of a felony or other offenses

Action: Voluntary surrender of license; costs not to exceed $500.00

2. Richard S. Chang, MD

License No.: 42192

Location: Franklin

Violation: Disciplinary action by Maryland State Board of Physicians for failure to safeguard protected health information

Action: License placed on probation concurrent with Maryland probation; required to pay costs and submit documentation of termination of collaborating relationship

3. Milind Gadgil, MD

License No.: 65984

Location: Denver

Violation: Unprofessional conduct; Disciplinary action by another state

Action: License suspended; costs not to exceed $5,000.00

4. Christine Kasser, MD

License No.: 19142

Location: Memphis

Violation: Inappropriate prescription of controlled substances; failure to comply with prior disciplinary orders

Action: License surrendered (effective Dec 31, 2024); agree not to apply for reinstatement; required to make accommodations for existing patients and provide monthly reports; pay $500/month toward outstanding penalties

5. Imran Mirza, MD

License No.: 35471

Location: Memphis

Violation: Unprofessional conduct; improper prescribing of controlled substances

Action: License reprimanded; cannot prescribe opioids for 6 months (from Aug 30, 2024); required to complete courses on prescribing controlled drugs and medical documentation; $1,000 civil penalty; costs not to exceed $25,000

6. Sushri Mishra, MD

License No.: 36632

Location: Nashville

Violation: Failure to pay costs and civil penalties from May 2023 Consent Order

Action: License reprimanded; required to pay costs and $100 civil penalty

7. Cara Dyan Murillo, AMDX

License No.: 9241

Location: Gleason

Violation: Worked as medical x-ray operator with expired certificate for 14 months

Action: License reprimanded; required to pay costs and $700 civil penalty

8. Michael Najjar, MD

License No.: 27354

Location: Chattanooga

Violation: Failure to maintain medical records as required

Action: License placed on minimum 2 years probation; must complete medical documentation coursework; costs not to exceed $10,000

9. Thomas Namey, MD

License No.: 19193

Location: Knoxville

Violation: Unprofessional conduct; violation of board regulations

Action: License suspended; 7 Type C Civil penalties totaling $350; costs not to exceed $3,000.00

10. April Dawn Simpson, MDXL

License No.: 11294

Location: Stanton

Violation: Worked as medical x-ray operator with expired certificate for 20 months

Action: License reprimanded; required to pay costs and $1,000 civil penalty

11. Donald Evans Vollmer II, MD

License No.: 31287

Location: College Grove

Violation: Unprofessional conduct; operation of medical spa without current registration

Action: License reprimanded; 76 Type C Civil penalties totaling $3,800; costs not to exceed $2,000.00

Note: This report covers disciplinary actions taken in July 2024. For detailed information, visit the Tennessee Department of Health website.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email