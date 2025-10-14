Health Professionals Boards Disciplinary Actions for August 2025

The Tennessee Department of Health’s August 2025 disciplinary action report reveals a dramatic increase in nursing violations across Middle Tennessee, with 45 nurses and nursing applicants from the region facing discipline. Information Source!

Board of Nursing – Major Middle Tennessee Violations

Nashville Area Cases

Drug Diversion and Controlled Substance Violations:

April Bradley (LPN, Nashville): License revoked and stayed pending TNPAP evaluation for fraud or deceit in procuring a license and criminal conviction. Minimum 36-month probation with costs up to $500.

(LPN, Nashville): License revoked and stayed pending TNPAP evaluation for fraud or deceit in procuring a license and criminal conviction. Minimum 36-month probation with costs up to $500. Kandice Jillian Collins (RN, Nashville): Suspended license after refusing to submit to or testing positive on employer drug test. Required TNPAP evaluation with three years’ probation and costs up to $500.

(RN, Nashville): Suspended license after refusing to submit to or testing positive on employer drug test. Required TNPAP evaluation with three years’ probation and costs up to $500. Hannah Story (RN, Nashville): License suspended and stayed after guilty pleas to Simple Assault and two DUI charges. Received TNPAP evaluation with safe-to-practice recommendation. Minimum three years’ probation.

(RN, Nashville): License suspended and stayed after guilty pleas to Simple Assault and two DUI charges. Received TNPAP evaluation with safe-to-practice recommendation. Minimum three years’ probation. Kaleigh Malkes (RN, Nashville): Received stayed revocation with six months’ probation for discipline in another state.

(RN, Nashville): Received stayed revocation with six months’ probation for discipline in another state. Patti A. Swint (RN/APRN, Nashville area – practiced at St. Thomas Surgicare): License and certificate suspended for diverting controlled substances, administering drugs outside physician orders, falsifying patient records, and unauthorized removal of supplies. Despite successful completion of TNPAP monitoring in 2021, returned to diversion between February and July 2023. Assessed as having opioid use disorder, major depressive disorder, and moderate PTSD. Suspension stayed if maintains TNPAP advocacy; minimum three years’ probation.

Documentation and Practice Standard Violations:

Lydia Rialland (RN, Franklin): License suspended for withdrawing three pregabalin doses but only documenting administration of one. Suspension eligible for stay with three years’ probation concurrent with TNPAP monitoring.

(RN, Franklin): License suspended for withdrawing three pregabalin doses but only documenting administration of one. Suspension eligible for stay with three years’ probation concurrent with TNPAP monitoring. Valerie Sauve (RN/APRN, Brentwood): RN license and APRN certificate suspended with multistate privilege voided for Board order violation; must pay costs.

Criminal Convictions:

Jeffery Hockema (RN, Nashville): Voluntarily surrendered license (same effect as revocation) after failing pre-employment drug screen for cocaine and providing false information on license application. Previously disciplined by New Mexico Board of Nursing.

Williamson County

Rebecca Clark (RN Applicant, Spring Hill): Practiced nursing without Tennessee license from February 2024 through April 2025 (14 months) after Kentucky transitioned her to single-state license. Assessed two Type B civil penalties totaling $1,000. License application granted pending payment.

(RN Applicant, Spring Hill): Practiced nursing without Tennessee license from February 2024 through April 2025 (14 months) after Kentucky transitioned her to single-state license. Assessed two Type B civil penalties totaling $1,000. License application granted pending payment. Stacie Gleason (LPN, Spring Hill): License revoked and stayed pending TNPAP evaluation for guilty pleas to DUI and two other criminal charges, plus failure to report convictions on license renewal. Minimum 36-month probation with costs up to $500.

Wilson County

Tracy Renee Evans (LPN, Chapel Hill): License reissued with immediate stayed revocation and 24-month probation for failure to comply with prior Board order. Required to repay costs with restricted practice and supervision requirements.

Sumner County

Timothy McCombs (LPN, Cottontown): Voluntarily surrendered license (same as revocation) for violating two prior probation orders by continuing to work in prohibited home health care settings and failing to notify supervisors of probationary status. Must pay costs and civil penalties.

Robertson County

Teresa Joyce Shannon (LPN, Springfield): Conditional license reissuance pending successful completion of CPEP PROBE Program for failure to comply with prior Board order.

Maury County

Pamela Frontera (RN Applicant, Centerville): Conditional single-state license reissued and immediately suspended pending TNPAP evaluation. License previously revoked in 2008 for diverting Dilaudid from VA Medical Center, entering false information in records, and guilty pleas to five felony counts of obtaining Schedule II controlled substances by fraud in Dickson County. Additional 2018 convictions for theft and possession of anti-theft tools in Williamson County. Minimum five-year probation upon TNPAP recommendation.

Other Middle Tennessee Locations

Christon L. James (LPN, Lyles): License revoked (stayed) with 24-month probation for failure to maintain accurate patient records and engaging in dishonest acts. Multistate privilege deactivated with civil penalty, continuing education requirements, and restricted practice settings.

(LPN, Lyles): License revoked (stayed) with 24-month probation for failure to maintain accurate patient records and engaging in dishonest acts. Multistate privilege deactivated with civil penalty, continuing education requirements, and restricted practice settings. Jessica Gores (RN, Hohenwald): License reinstated and immediately suspended with suspension stayed. Five-year probation with TNPAP monitoring and practice restrictions for criminal conviction and unprofessional conduct.

Massage Therapy Board – Sexual Misconduct and License Violations

Nashville Area:

Kelia Culley (LMT): $1,100 civil penalty for operating with expired license for 11 months

(LMT): $1,100 civil penalty for operating with expired license for 11 months Frederick Dunlap (LMT): $200 civil penalty for operating with expired license for 5 months

(LMT): $200 civil penalty for operating with expired license for 5 months Dominique Hatton (LMT): License reprimanded for working at unlicensed establishment for approximately 30 months and advertising services with sexual overtones. Required to complete five-hour core law class and seven hours of ethics continuing education.

(LMT): License reprimanded for working at unlicensed establishment for approximately 30 months and advertising services with sexual overtones. Required to complete five-hour core law class and seven hours of ethics continuing education. Alexander L. Robison (LMT): $175 civil penalty for continuing education failure

Emergency Medical Services

Bartlett:

Robert Long (EMT): Four-year probation for failing to provide emergency care to patient for approximately 19 minutes and failing to prevent partner from engaging in incompetent healthcare practices. Must complete 28 hours of continuing education within one year and have paramedic accompany him for six months following EMT refresher course completion.

Pharmacy Board

Middle Tennessee Violations:

Sera Cook (Pharmacy Technician, Portland): Registration revoked for diverting prescription drug products from pharmacy while on duty.

(Pharmacy Technician, Portland): Registration revoked for diverting prescription drug products from pharmacy while on duty. Dixie Pharmacy-3, LLC dba Dixie Pharmacy (Clarksville): License reprimanded with $500 civil penalty for failing to have pharmacist-in-charge for 17 days and failing to notify Board immediately of the change.

Other Healthcare Professionals

Communication Disorders:

Jennifer Mcvey (SLP, Nolensville): $200 civil penalty for operating with expired license

Dentistry:

Alicia Johnson (DDS, Brentwood): $100 civil penalty for operating with expired license (late submission from July 2025)

Podiatric Medicine:

Joel Craig (DPM, Nashville): License reprimanded for improper controlled substance prescribing, failing to check Controlled Substance Monitoring Database, and violating duty to maintain medical records. Must complete two medical courses and pay $500 civil penalty plus up to $16,000 in costs.

Physical Therapy:

James Officer (PTA, Livingston): License reprimanded and assessed costs for engaging in romantic relationship with active patient from March 6-27, 2025, constituting sexual misconduct.

Social Work:

Multiple social workers faced penalties for practicing with lapsed/expired licenses:

Victoria Ann Hodges (LMSW, Ashland City): License reprimanded for practicing 13 months on expired license. Must pay 11 Type B civil penalties totaling $2,200 plus costs up to $500.

(LMSW, Ashland City): License reprimanded for practicing 13 months on expired license. Must pay 11 Type B civil penalties totaling $2,200 plus costs up to $500. Alisa Jorstad (LCSW, Nashville): $300 civil penalty

(LCSW, Nashville): $300 civil penalty Margaret Kimball (LMSW, Nashville): $200 civil penalty

(LMSW, Nashville): $200 civil penalty Melesa Love (LCSW, Spring Hill): $200 civil penalty

(LCSW, Spring Hill): $200 civil penalty Heather Monroe (LCSW, Nashville): $300 civil penalty

Note: This article reflects public disciplinary actions affecting Middle Tennessee healthcare providers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s August 2025 report.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email