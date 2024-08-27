Health Inspections: Williamson County Swimming Pools for August 27, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 20-27, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Type of
|Date
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool
|97
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|94
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool
|94
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool
|95
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Windstone
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool
|94
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 26, 2024
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|98
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Cool Springs #0097 Bar
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Winstead Elementary School
|99
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 26, 2024
|Mexi Tacos
|90
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Jersey Mike's
|99
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Sweet CeCe's
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Carbon Performance
|98
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Cool Springs #0097 Restaurant
|99
|Food Service Routine
|August 26, 2024
|van cleave aesthetics
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 26, 2024
|Wendy's
|82
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|The Manor at Steeplechase
|99
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 23, 2024
|The Last Society
|100
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 23, 2024
|St. Michael's Academy Kitchen
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|McDonalds of Cool Springs #2
|99
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Panera #1013
|94
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Sonic Drive In #3453
|98
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 23, 2024
|Miss Daisy's Kitchen
|99
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
|87
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Oakview Elem. School Food Service
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Red Roof Inn
|100
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|August 23, 2024
|Oak View Elementary School
|98
|School Buildings Routine
|August 23, 2024
|St. Michael's Academy Pre-K
|100
|School Buildings Routine
|August 23, 2024
|Liberty Elementary School
|100
|School Buildings Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Club Of Kings Chapel Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 22, 2024
|Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool
|96
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Sullivan Farm HOA
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 22, 2024
|Liberty Elementary School
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Biscuit Love Franklin, LLC
|95
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen
|95
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Glass Sparrow's Nest Tea Room
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Big Bad Breakfast
|67
|Food Service Routine
|August 22, 2024
|Annecy Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|Sakura Franklin INC
|94
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|Genghis Grill
|99
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|Tuscany Hills Pool
|94
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Jordan Elementary School
|99
|School Buildings Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
|85
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Trinitas Classical Academy
|Approval
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Poplar Grove (Food)
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Salvo's Family Pizza
|94
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 21, 2024
|Jordan Elementary School Cafeteria
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 21, 2024
|AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Concession 1
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool
|100
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 20, 2024
|Allendale Elementary School Building
|95
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Papa John's Pizza #1129
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Chicken Salad Chick
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Kenrose Elementary
|100
|School Buildings Follow-Up
|August 20, 2024
|AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant
|99
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Panda Express
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Macguffins (Bar)
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
|Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria
|100
|Food Service Routine
|August 20, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
