Health Inspections: Williamson County for May 28, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for May 21-28, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Dominos
|2239 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin
|179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 98
|View
|Cheswicke Farm East Pool
|301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 24, 2024 | 94
|View
|Troubadour Kitchen Trailer Mobile
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 98
|View
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 96
|View
|Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool
|Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 96
|View
|Black Diamond Culinary
|615 Bakers Bridge Avenue, STE 120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service
|4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 87
|View
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 90
|View
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 96
|View
|Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool
|Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 96
|View
|Troubadour Luther Bar
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Tio Fun AUX
|901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 99
|View
|Paddle Dog
|1006 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Fieldstone Farms Concession
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 98
|View
|Pool Cafe At Westhaven
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 97
|View
|Fieldstone Farms Pool
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 98
|View
|Windstone
|830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 96
|View
|Spencer Hall Pool
|3101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 98
|View
|Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool
|Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 96
|View
|Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 23, 2024 | 98
|View
|Bricktop's Restaurant
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Taqueria Jalisco
|595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 55
|View
|Edley's Bar-B-Que Bar
|230 Franklin Rd STE-C03 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Bricktop's Bar
|1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Brentwood Pointe II Pool
|1725 Gen George Patton Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory
|230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Pasta Bar Company Mobile
|937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|La Tapatia Mobile #2
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 22, 2024 | 97
|View
|Bubbakoo's Burritos
|5006 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 97
|View
|Mooreland Estates Section Ii
|Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 92
|View
|The View At Brentwood Pointe
|1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels
|7906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington, TN 37014
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 22, 2024 | 94
|View
|Troubadour Clubhouse Bar
|8000 Club View Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Kimbro's Cafe
|214 S. Margin St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 21, 2024 | 97
|View
|Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool
|1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 98
|View
|Southall
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Residence Inn Hotel
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Permanent Makeup by Justine
|1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Academy of Seaboard Lane --CC
|122 Seaboard Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | Approval
|View
|The Academy of Seaboard Lane Food
|122 Seaboard Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Titos Food Truck
|1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|North Arrow Coffee Company
|7010 Executive Center Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Southall
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 95
|View
|Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen
|8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|J. Alexander Restaurant
|1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Mad For Galbi
|7340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 21, 2024 | 96
|View
|Chechi's Chai FMFU
|1208 Buckingham Cir Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool
|1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 33027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 21, 2024 | 96
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter