Health Inspections: Williamson County for May 28, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for May 21-28, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Dominos
2239 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 100
Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin
179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 98
Cheswicke Farm East Pool
301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 24, 2024 | 94
Troubadour Kitchen Trailer Mobile
8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 98
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 96
Black Diamond Culinary
615 Bakers Bridge Avenue, STE 120 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 100
Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service
4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 87
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 90
Comfort Inn & Suites
111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 96
Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool
Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 96
Troubadour Luther Bar
8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 100
Tio Fun AUX
901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 99
Paddle Dog
1006 Westhaven Blvd, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 100
Fieldstone Farms Concession
1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 100
Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool
1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 98
Pool Cafe At Westhaven
401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 97
Fieldstone Farms Pool
1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 98
Windstone
830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 96
Spencer Hall Pool
3101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 23, 2024 | 98
Bricktop's Restaurant
1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 22, 2024 | 100
Taqueria Jalisco
595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 55
Edley's Bar-B-Que Bar
230 Franklin Rd STE-C03 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 100
Bricktop's Bar
1576 W. McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 100
Brentwood Pointe II Pool
1725 Gen George Patton Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 98
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 96
Edley's Bar-B-Que Factory
230 Franklin Rd Bldg-C03 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 100
The Pasta Bar Company Mobile
937 Ryecroft Ln, Franklin, TN, USA Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 100
La Tapatia Mobile #2
111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 22, 2024 | 97
Bubbakoo's Burritos
5006 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 97
Mooreland Estates Section Ii
Crystal Lake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 92
The View At Brentwood Pointe
1800 Brentwood Pointe Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 96
Triune Nutrition Site-Meals On Wheels
7906 Nolensville Rd. Arrington, TN 37014
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 100
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 96
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 22, 2024 | 94
Troubadour Clubhouse Bar
8000 Club View Drive College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
Kimbro's Cafe
214 S. Margin St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 21, 2024 | 97
Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool
1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 98
Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel
7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
Residence Inn Hotel
8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
Permanent Makeup by Justine
1881 Gen. George Patton Dr. Ste 203 Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
The Academy of Seaboard Lane --CC
122 Seaboard Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | Approval
The Academy of Seaboard Lane Food
122 Seaboard Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
Titos Food Truck
1340 WEST MAIN STREET Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
North Arrow Coffee Company
7010 Executive Center Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
Holiday Inn Express & Suites Hotel
7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 95
Troubadour Clubhouse ConTek Kitchen
8000 Club View Dr College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 21, 2024 | 100
J. Alexander Restaurant
1721 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 21, 2024 | 100
Mad For Galbi
7340 Nolensville road suite 105 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 21, 2024 | 96
Chechi's Chai FMFU
1208 Buckingham Cir Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 100
Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool
1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 33027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 21, 2024 | 96
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

