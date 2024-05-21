Health Inspections: Williamson County for May 21, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for May 14-21, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Stonebridge Kiddie Pool
1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 98
Stonebridge Pool
1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 98
River Rest Estates Pool
1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 94
River Rest Condominiums Pool
211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 98
Stephens Valley HOA
5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville, TN 37221
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 20, 2024 | 100
Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery
1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 20, 2024 | 96
Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar
1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 20, 2024 | 100
Corner Pub Franklin
1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 20, 2024 | 96
1799 Kitchen and Cocktails
130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 17, 2024 | 100
ITHRIVE TODAY LLC
621 Rutherford Ln Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 100
Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool
1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 100
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 98
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 98
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 98
IMT Residential LLC East Pool
201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 94
IMT Residential LLC West Pool
101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 94
Laurelbrooke Pool
1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 100
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 98
Lynnwood Downs Pool
2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 17, 2024 | 100
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 96
Cadence Cool Springs Pool
200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 98
The Steel Pony
6855 Bizzell Howell Rd College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 96
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 98
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 94
Somerby Franklin - Pool
870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 98
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 94
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 98
Mojo's Tacos Mobile
230 Franklin Rd STE-11Y Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 16, 2024 | 100
Hanks Coffee LLC
1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen
7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 16, 2024 | 98
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 98
Ag Expo Park Concession
4215 Long Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
Scalp Solutions
1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 16, 2024 | 100
Best Western Franklin Inn Pool
1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 84
Mojo's Tacos Nolensville
7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 15, 2024 | 98
Faxon's Hatchet House
3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 100
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 98
Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool
Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 96
Hampton Inn Pool
7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 98
Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 15, 2024 | 96
Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool
555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 98
DonutNV of Music City Mobile
7224 McCormick Ln Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 100
Tio Fun
901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 15, 2024 | 97
Carrington Hills Pool
3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 96
Buckingham Park Pool
Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 98
Iron Horse Apartments
1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 100
TownPlace Suites Pool
7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 96
ZZZ BBQ
3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 100
Residence Inn Resturant
8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 15, 2024 | 99
Chestnut Bend Pool
555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 98
Aloft Nashville Pool
7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 96
Mojo's Tacos Nolensville Upstairs Bar
7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 100
Providence Farms Artisan Foods
141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 100
La Tapatia Mobile #2
111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 85
Comfort Inn & Suites
7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 98
Safe Splash Franklin
1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 15, 2024 | 98
West Coast Taco
1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 15, 2024 | 92
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 98
La Quinta Inns Pool
4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 94
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 96
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 100
Gary's Place
2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 100
Gary's Place Bar
2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 98
Cafe India
101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 14, 2024 | 62
Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar
5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 99
The Golf Sanctuary
8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 100
House of India
9100 A Carothers Pkwy., STE-105 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 14, 2024 | 92
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

