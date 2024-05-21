Health Inspections: Williamson County for May 21, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for May 14-21, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Stonebridge Kiddie Pool
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 98
|Stonebridge Pool
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 98
|River Rest Estates Pool
|1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 94
|River Rest Condominiums Pool
|211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 98
|Stephens Valley HOA
|5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville, TN 37221
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 20, 2024 | 100
|Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 20, 2024 | 96
|Quinn's Neighbourhood Pub & Eatery Bar
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd ste.118 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 20, 2024 | 100
|Corner Pub Franklin
|1916 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 20, 2024 | 96
|1799 Kitchen and Cocktails
|130 2nd Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|ITHRIVE TODAY LLC
|621 Rutherford Ln Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 98
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 98
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 98
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 94
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 94
|Laurelbrooke Pool
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 98
|Lynnwood Downs Pool
|2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 17, 2024 | 100
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 96
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 98
|The Steel Pony
|6855 Bizzell Howell Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 96
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 98
|IMT at the Galleria
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 94
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 98
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 94
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 98
|Mojo's Tacos Mobile
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11Y Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Hanks Coffee LLC
|1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms -- Kitchen
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 16, 2024 | 98
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 98
|Ag Expo Park Concession
|4215 Long Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Scalp Solutions
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 16, 2024 | 100
|Best Western Franklin Inn Pool
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 84
|Mojo's Tacos Nolensville
|7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 15, 2024 | 98
|Faxon's Hatchet House
|3015 Belshire Village Dr suite 120 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 100
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 98
|Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool
|Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 96
|Hampton Inn Pool
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 98
|Asuka Japanese Steakhouse
|2029 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 15, 2024 | 96
|Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 98
|DonutNV of Music City Mobile
|7224 McCormick Ln Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 100
|Tio Fun
|901 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 15, 2024 | 97
|Carrington Hills Pool
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 96
|Buckingham Park Pool
|Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 98
|Iron Horse Apartments
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 100
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 96
|ZZZ BBQ
|3237 Pleasantville Bridge Rd Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 100
|Residence Inn Resturant
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 15, 2024 | 99
|Chestnut Bend Pool
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 98
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 96
|Mojo's Tacos Nolensville Upstairs Bar
|7263 Nolensville Rd Building 4 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 100
|Providence Farms Artisan Foods
|141 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 100
|La Tapatia Mobile #2
|111 Grenadier Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 85
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 98
|Safe Splash Franklin
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 15, 2024 | 98
|West Coast Taco
|1511 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 15, 2024 | 92
|Commonwealth at 31
|2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 98
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 94
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 96
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 100
|Gary's Place
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 100
|Gary's Place Bar
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, B-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 98
|Cafe India
|101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 14, 2024 | 62
|Blue Sushi Sake Grill Bar
|5001 Aspen Grove Dr STE 142 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 99
|The Golf Sanctuary
|8114 Isabella Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 100
|House of India
|9100 A Carothers Pkwy., STE-105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 14, 2024 | 92
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
