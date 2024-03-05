Health Inspections: Williamson County for March 5, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 27 through March 5, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Granite City, Inc. - Bar
1864 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 4, 2024 | 99
Comfort Inn - Food
4202 Franklin Commons Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 4, 2024 | 95
Iron Horse Apartments
1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 100
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 98
Granite City, Inc.
1864 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 4, 2024 | 96
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 4, 2024 | 98
Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen
3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 100
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 96
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 98
Sad Girl Tattoos
5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 100
Priestly Miller Pre School
Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | Approval
Jasmine
8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 1, 2024 | 96
Brown Bag Cool Springs
420 Cool Springs Blvd., Ste 135 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 96
Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant
750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 87
Alluring Beauty Studio
233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 100
Condado Tacos
4031 Aspen Grove Dr #108 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 100
PERSIMMON PUB
750 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 90
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 98
Artessa Apartments
1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 1, 2024 | 98
Cheddar's Casual Cafe
1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 97
Creekside Elementary School Food
4239 Gosey Hill Road Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 100
O' Be Joyful
328 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 98
Culaccino Italian Restaurant
104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 29, 2024 | 99
Blind Tiger
4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 100
Chuy's Restaurant
3061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 29, 2024 | 96
Chick-fil-A Berry Farms
203 Lathram Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 29, 2024 | 98
The Veggie Table FMFU
3605 Anthony Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 100
Days Inn FSE
3915 Carothers pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 98
Cheddar's Casual Cafe Bar
1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 100
Heritage Elementary
4801 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 97
Heritage Elementary
4801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 100
Ivybrook Academy
1268 Lewisburg Pike Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | Approval
Clarion Pointe - Hotel
6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 96
Connors Steak and Seafood
1916 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 29, 2024 | 100
Mineo's
330 Mayfield Dr. STE-A11 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 29, 2024 | 95
Connors Steak and Seafood Bar
1916 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 29, 2024 | 100
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms
4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 28, 2024 | 96
Wings To Go
7180 Nolensville Road, 1C Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 98
Nolensville High School
1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 100
Fairview Elementary School
1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 100
Liberty Elementary School
600 Liberty Pike Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 100
Nolensville High School
1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 100
Chapman's Retreat Elementary
100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 99
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar
4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 100
Jefferson's
2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 99
Bestia Mare, LLC Bar
99 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 100
Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food
100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 100
Fairview Elementary School
1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 99
Nolensville High Culinary Arts
1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 100
Chicken Salad Chick
4867 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 100
Bestia Mare, LLC
99 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 100
Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts
2203 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 98
Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview
7018 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 100
Asian Taste
116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd., ste 128 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 28, 2024 | 69
Page Middle School Cafeteria
6262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
Pearre Creek Elementary School
1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 98
Americana Tap House Food
98 East Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
Otaku Ramen Franklin
230 Franklin Rd STE-11T Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
Penn Station Subs
102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 27, 2024 | 100
Baymont Inn & Suites Breakfast
4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 97
Corelife Eatery
401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 27, 2024 | 98
Garcia's
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 27, 2024 | 96
Pearre Creek Elementary-Food
1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
Moe's Southwest Grill
401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 27, 2024 | 98
Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar
1001 Westhaven Blvd suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 27, 2024 | 100
Panda Express
3058 Mallory Ln., Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
El Sombrero Mexican Bar
1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 27, 2024 | 100
McAlister's Deli
401A Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 27, 2024 | 97
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

RELATED ARTICLES

