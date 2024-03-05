Health Inspections: Williamson County for March 5, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 27 through March 5, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Granite City, Inc. - Bar
|1864 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 4, 2024 | 99
|Comfort Inn - Food
|4202 Franklin Commons Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 4, 2024 | 95
|Iron Horse Apartments
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 100
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 98
|Granite City, Inc.
|1864 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 4, 2024 | 96
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 4, 2024 | 98
|Priestly Miller Daycare - Kitchen
|3077 Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 96
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 98
|Sad Girl Tattoos
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 100
|Priestly Miller Pre School
|Hillsboro Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | Approval
|Jasmine
|8105 Moores Lane, STE-1500 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 1, 2024 | 96
|Brown Bag Cool Springs
|420 Cool Springs Blvd., Ste 135 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 96
|Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant
|750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 87
|Alluring Beauty Studio
|233 Wilson Pike Cir. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 100
|Condado Tacos
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr #108 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 100
|PERSIMMON PUB
|750 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 90
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 98
|Artessa Apartments
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 1, 2024 | 98
|Cheddar's Casual Cafe
|1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 97
|Creekside Elementary School Food
|4239 Gosey Hill Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 100
|O' Be Joyful
|328 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 98
|Culaccino Italian Restaurant
|104 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 29, 2024 | 99
|Blind Tiger
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 100
|Chuy's Restaurant
|3061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 29, 2024 | 96
|Chick-fil-A Berry Farms
|203 Lathram Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 29, 2024 | 98
|The Veggie Table FMFU
|3605 Anthony Ave Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 100
|Days Inn FSE
|3915 Carothers pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 98
|Cheddar's Casual Cafe Bar
|1654 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 100
|Heritage Elementary
|4801 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 97
|Heritage Elementary
|4801 Columbia Pk - Hwy 31 Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 100
|Ivybrook Academy
|1268 Lewisburg Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | Approval
|Clarion Pointe - Hotel
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 96
|Connors Steak and Seafood
|1916 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 29, 2024 | 100
|Mineo's
|330 Mayfield Dr. STE-A11 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 29, 2024 | 95
|Connors Steak and Seafood Bar
|1916 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 29, 2024 | 100
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 28, 2024 | 96
|Wings To Go
|7180 Nolensville Road, 1C Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 98
|Nolensville High School
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 100
|Fairview Elementary School
|1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 100
|Liberty Elementary School
|600 Liberty Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 100
|Nolensville High School
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 100
|Chapman's Retreat Elementary
|100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 99
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms Bar
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 100
|Jefferson's
|2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 99
|Bestia Mare, LLC Bar
|99 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 100
|Chapman's Retreat Elementary Food
|100 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 100
|Fairview Elementary School
|1708 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 99
|Nolensville High Culinary Arts
|1600 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 100
|Chicken Salad Chick
|4867 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 100
|Bestia Mare, LLC
|99 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 100
|Fairview Fresh Deli Donuts
|2203 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 98
|Snappy's Pizza Of Fairview
|7018 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 100
|Asian Taste
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd., ste 128 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 28, 2024 | 69
|Page Middle School Cafeteria
|6262 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant
|1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Pearre Creek Elementary School
|1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 98
|Americana Tap House Food
|98 East Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Otaku Ramen Franklin
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11T Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Penn Station Subs
|102 Lumber Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Baymont Inn & Suites Breakfast
|4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 97
|Corelife Eatery
|401B Cool Springs Blvd STE 220 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 27, 2024 | 98
|Garcia's
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 27, 2024 | 96
|Pearre Creek Elementary-Food
|1811 Townsend Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|401-A Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 27, 2024 | 98
|Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar
|1001 Westhaven Blvd suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|Panda Express
|3058 Mallory Ln., Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|El Sombrero Mexican Bar
|1401 Liberty Pike Suite 300 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 27, 2024 | 100
|McAlister's Deli
|401A Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 27, 2024 | 97
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.