Health Inspections: Williamson County for March 26, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 19-26, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
|1550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 99
|View
|Buffalo Wild Wings #344
|320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|Blue Coast Burrito
|4091 Mallory Ln, STE 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 99
|View
|Sonesta Simply Suites
|5129 Virgina Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 91
|View
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
|107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 85
|View
|Cookie Fix
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 25, 2024 | 97
|View
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Food
|107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|Bishop's Meat & Three
|3065 Mallory Lane., STE 115 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 25, 2024 | 98
|View
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|IMT at the Galleria
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Quality Inn And Suites Food Service
|1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Clean Juice-Cool Springs
|2000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Simply Living Life Commissary
|1710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Coffee Shop
|144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 98
|View
|West Coast Taco Shop
|7177 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 99
|View
|Sweethaven
|214 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea
|443 Cool Springs Blvd, STE115 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 96
|View
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|4091 Mallory Lane, Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 97
|View
|The Crawfish Place Mobile
|1211 Bell Pond Ln Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Ugadi Indian Grill Bar
|515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Thompsons Kitchen
|7361 northwest Highway Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Party Fowl Bar
|1914 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Party Fowl
|1914 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 21, 2024 | 97
|View
|Outlanders
|7215 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 99
|View
|Vintage Vine 100
|4051 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 99
|View
|Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile)
|6990 Moores Lane Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Las Paleta Place
|4910 Main Street #116 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 21, 2024 | 99
|View
|Simply Living Life Mobile #2
|6990 Moores Lane Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Brentwood Middle Sch Cafeteria
|5324 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Brow Boutique
|102 Lumbar Dr., Ste 600 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 100
|View
|Brentwood Middle School
|Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Inn at Southall
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 100
|View
|Greek Cafe # 3
|115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 20, 2024 | 95
|View
|The Country Boy
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 20, 2024 | 98
|View
|Scout's Pub
|158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 20, 2024 | 98
|View
|NY Pie
|1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 20, 2024 | 98
|View
|Temple Hills Club Restaurant
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 20, 2024 | 97
|View
|Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill
|2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 20, 2024 | 98
|View
|Bar-B-Cutie
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd., Ste621 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 83
|View
|Southall
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 20, 2024 | 100
|View
|Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station
|1201 Liberty Pike, STE-113 Franklin, TN 37067-5692
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 19, 2024 | 99
|View
|Mainstay Suites-- Hotel
|107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 86
|View
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 96
|View
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Whitney's Cookies
|100 4th Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 94
|View
|The Franklin Mercantile Company
|100 4th N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 99
|View
|The Harper Apts Pool
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 94
|View
|Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion
|1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 19, 2024 | 97
|View
|Hilton Suites Pool
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 98
|View
|Nashville Golf And Athletic Club
|1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 19, 2024 | 99
|View
|Waldo's Chicken & Beer Bar
|108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Waldo's Chicken & Beer
|108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 19, 2024 | 93
|View
|Waffle House #483
|1312 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064-3041
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 19, 2024 | 99
|View
|Hilton Suites Spa
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 19, 2024 | 98
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.