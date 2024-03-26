Health Inspections: Williamson County for March 26, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 19-26, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
1550 W. McEwen Dr. Ste 10 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 99
Buffalo Wild Wings #344
320 Spring Creek Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 100
Blue Coast Burrito
4091 Mallory Ln, STE 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 99
Sonesta Simply Suites
5129 Virgina Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 91
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 85
Cookie Fix
3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 25, 2024 | 100
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 25, 2024 | 97
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Food
107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 100
Bishop's Meat & Three
3065 Mallory Lane., STE 115 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 25, 2024 | 98
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 98
Paxton Main Pool
2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 96
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 98
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 98
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 96
Quality Inn And Suites Food Service
1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 100
Clean Juice-Cool Springs
2000 Meridian Blvd STE-120 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 100
Paxton Plunge Pool
2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 98
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 96
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 96
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 98
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 22, 2024 | 98
Simply Living Life Commissary
1710 General George Patton Dr. Suite 110 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
The Coffee Shop
144 Second N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 98
West Coast Taco Shop
7177 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 99
Sweethaven
214 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
Sweet Dreams Bakery & Bubble Tea
443 Cool Springs Blvd, STE115 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 96
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
4091 Mallory Lane, Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 97
The Crawfish Place Mobile
1211 Bell Pond Ln Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
Ugadi Indian Grill Bar
515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
The Thompsons Kitchen
7361 northwest Highway Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 21, 2024 | 100
Party Fowl Bar
1914 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
Party Fowl
1914 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 21, 2024 | 97
Outlanders
7215 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 99
Vintage Vine 100
4051 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 99
Simply Living Life Cottage (mobile)
6990 Moores Lane Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
Las Paleta Place
4910 Main Street #116 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 21, 2024 | 99
Simply Living Life Mobile #2
6990 Moores Lane Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 21, 2024 | 100
Brentwood Middle Sch Cafeteria
5324 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 100
The Brow Boutique
102 Lumbar Dr., Ste 600 Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 100
Brentwood Middle School
Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 100
The Inn at Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 100
Greek Cafe # 3
115 Penn Warren Dr. Ste 600 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 20, 2024 | 95
The Country Boy
4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 20, 2024 | 98
Scout's Pub
158 Front Street Suite #120 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 20, 2024 | 98
NY Pie
1441 New Hwy 96 West, Ste 11 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 20, 2024 | 98
Temple Hills Club Restaurant
6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 20, 2024 | 97
Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill
2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 20, 2024 | 98
Bar-B-Cutie
1203 Murfreesboro Rd., Ste621 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 83
Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 20, 2024 | 100
Vui's Kitchen Liberty Station
1201 Liberty Pike, STE-113 Franklin, TN 37067-5692
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 19, 2024 | 99
Mainstay Suites-- Hotel
107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 86
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 96
Comfort Inn & Suites
111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
March 19, 2024 | 100
Whitney's Cookies
100 4th Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 100
MAA Cool Springs Pool
1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 94
The Franklin Mercantile Company
100 4th N. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 99
The Harper Apts Pool
2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 100
Hilton Garden Inn Pool
217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 94
Vanderbilt Legends Club Pavilion
1500 Legends Club Lane Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 19, 2024 | 97
Hilton Suites Pool
9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 98
Nashville Golf And Athletic Club
1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 19, 2024 | 99
Waldo's Chicken & Beer Bar
108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 100
Waldo's Chicken & Beer
108 New Hwy 96 W Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 19, 2024 | 93
Waffle House #483
1312 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064-3041
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 19, 2024 | 99
Hilton Suites Spa
9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 19, 2024 | 98
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

