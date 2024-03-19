Health Inspections: Williamson County for March 19, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 12-19, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Westwood Elem. School
7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 99
View
AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant
633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 100
View
Sperry's Restaurant
650 Frazier Dr., STE 140 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 97
View
Holiday Inn Express
8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 97
View
The Gardner School of Franklin-FS
131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 100
View
Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr, Inc.
2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 100
View
Super Suppers
1031 Riverside Dr., STE M Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 100
View
Cool Springs Sonic #4193
1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 100
View
Cano's
1514 TN-96 Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 18, 2024 | 99
View
Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus
336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 99
View
Westwood Elementary School
7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 18, 2024 | 100
View
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 96
View
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 94
View
IMT Residential LLC West Pool
101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 98
View
Tiff's Treats
4031 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 150 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
View
Franklin Bakehouse
100 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 98
View
Jason's Deli
3065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 99
View
Hilton Garden Inn Pool
9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
View
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
View
Hyatt Place
650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
View
Isshin Japanese
2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 97
View
Extended Stay America #9701
680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 93
View
The Last Society
330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
View
The Learning Experience
120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 99
View
Fresno Permanent Make-Up
18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
View
Urban Air Franklin, LLC
1735 Galleri Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 15, 2024 | 100
View
Cabos Mexican Restaurant #1
7336 Nolensville Rd # 204 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 98
View
Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant
120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 14, 2024 | 95
View
The Country Boy
4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 84
View
Just Love Coffee Cafe
7010 Executive Center Dr. Ste A106 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 14, 2024 | 99
View
Fox and Locke
4142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 97
View
Couture Ink Tattoo
99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 100
View
High Hopes Daycare
301 High Hopes Court Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | Approval
View
Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee
7311-B Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 98
View
Miss Daisy's Kitchen
1110 Hillsboro Road, Suite 220 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 97
View
House of Bread
7186 Nolensville Rd. STE-A Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 87
View
El Arroyo Express
7045 Nolensville Road Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 14, 2024 | 98
View
Juice Bar Brentwood
7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 100
View
The RedByrd Coffee Shop
5514 Sycamore St Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 100
View
Chill Spot
330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 14, 2024 | 97
View
North Arrow Coffee Trailer
230 Franklin Rd STE 12 Q Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 100
View
The Everly Pool
413 Brick Path Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 14, 2024 | 98
View
Las Paleta Place
4910 Main Street #116 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 13, 2024 | 90
View
Just Love Coffee Mobile 2
4816 N. Main Street, Suite N Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 13, 2024 | 100
View
Waffle House #483
1312 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064-3041
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 13, 2024 | 94
View
Waffle House
3048 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 13, 2024 | 98
View
The Academy Of Heritage Commons-Dc
4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 13, 2024 | Approval
View
Jackson National Life Cafeteria
300 Innovation Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 13, 2024 | 100
View
Martin's BBQ - Bar
2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 13, 2024 | 99
View
Martin's BBQ - Kitchen
2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 13, 2024 | 93
View
Bonefish Lounge
3010A Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 13, 2024 | 100
View
Homewood Suites Pool
2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 96
View
The Academy of Forrest Crossing
377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | Approval
View
The Tattoo Ink Emporium
1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 100
View
55 South Lounge
403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 100
View
Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast
1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 12, 2024 | 99
View
Primrose School of East Franklin
100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 100
View
Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel
7141 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 94
View
McDonalds Of Cool Springs
1704 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 12, 2024 | 100
View
Rolling Hills Community Church Preschool
1810 Columbia Avenue Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | Approval
View
First Watch
1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 99
View
Hampton Inn Pool
7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 96
View
Menu Maker Catering & Events
102 Alpha Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 100
View
Kings Bowl The Draft Room
1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 12, 2024 | 95
View
Cork and Cow Restaurant
403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 12, 2024 | 97
View
Nashville Golf And Athletic Club
1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 94
View
The Academy of Forrest Crossing
377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 100
View
Cork and Cow Bar
403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 12, 2024 | 100
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

