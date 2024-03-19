Health Inspections: Williamson County for March 19, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 12-19, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Westwood Elem. School
|7200 Tiger Trail Fairview, TN 37062
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred 20 - Restaurant
|633 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sperry's Restaurant
|650 Frazier Dr., STE 140 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 97
|View
|Holiday Inn Express
|8097 Moore's Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 97
|View
|The Gardner School of Franklin-FS
|131 Market Exchange Ct. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Pro-Kids Day Care & Learning Cntr, Inc.
|2661 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Super Suppers
|1031 Riverside Dr., STE M Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Cool Springs Sonic #4193
|1718 Carothers Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Cano's
|1514 TN-96 Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|Battle Ground Academy Upper Campus
|336 Ernest Rice Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 96
|View
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 94
|View
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 98
|View
|Tiff's Treats
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 150 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Franklin Bakehouse
|100 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 98
|View
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Food Service
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 99
|View
|Jason's Deli
|3065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 99
|View
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hyatt Place
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Isshin Japanese
|2080 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 97
|View
|Extended Stay America #9701
|680 Bakers Bridge Ave. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 93
|View
|The Last Society
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Learning Experience
|120 Swanson Branch Way Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 99
|View
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Urban Air Franklin, LLC
|1735 Galleri Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 15, 2024 | 100
|View
|Cabos Mexican Restaurant #1
|7336 Nolensville Rd # 204 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 98
|View
|Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant
|120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 14, 2024 | 95
|View
|The Country Boy
|4141 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 84
|View
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|7010 Executive Center Dr. Ste A106 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 14, 2024 | 99
|View
|Fox and Locke
|4142 Old Hillsboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 97
|View
|Couture Ink Tattoo
|99 E Main St STE 45 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|High Hopes Daycare
|301 High Hopes Court Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Itty Bitty Donuts & Speciality Coffee
|7311-B Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 98
|View
|Miss Daisy's Kitchen
|1110 Hillsboro Road, Suite 220 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 97
|View
|House of Bread
|7186 Nolensville Rd. STE-A Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 87
|View
|El Arroyo Express
|7045 Nolensville Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 14, 2024 | 98
|View
|Juice Bar Brentwood
|7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|The RedByrd Coffee Shop
|5514 Sycamore St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|Chill Spot
|330 Franklin Road Ste 908D Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 14, 2024 | 97
|View
|North Arrow Coffee Trailer
|230 Franklin Rd STE 12 Q Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Everly Pool
|413 Brick Path Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 14, 2024 | 98
|View
|Las Paleta Place
|4910 Main Street #116 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | 90
|View
|Just Love Coffee Mobile 2
|4816 N. Main Street, Suite N Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Waffle House #483
|1312 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064-3041
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | 94
|View
|Waffle House
|3048 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | 98
|View
|The Academy Of Heritage Commons-Dc
|4615 Thompson Ridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Jackson National Life Cafeteria
|300 Innovation Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Martin's BBQ - Bar
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 13, 2024 | 99
|View
|Martin's BBQ - Kitchen
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 13, 2024 | 93
|View
|Bonefish Lounge
|3010A Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 13, 2024 | 100
|View
|Homewood Suites Pool
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 96
|View
|The Academy of Forrest Crossing
|377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | Approval
|View
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|55 South Lounge
|403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Holiday Inn Continental Breakfast
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 12, 2024 | 99
|View
|Primrose School of East Franklin
|100 Creekstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel
|7141 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 94
|View
|McDonalds Of Cool Springs
|1704 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Rolling Hills Community Church Preschool
|1810 Columbia Avenue Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | Approval
|View
|First Watch
|1834 West McEwen Dr. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 99
|View
|Hampton Inn Pool
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 96
|View
|Menu Maker Catering & Events
|102 Alpha Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Kings Bowl The Draft Room
|1910 Galleria Blvd. Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 12, 2024 | 95
|View
|Cork and Cow Restaurant
|403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 12, 2024 | 97
|View
|Nashville Golf And Athletic Club
|1703 Crockett Springs Trail Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 94
|View
|The Academy of Forrest Crossing
|377 South Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
|Cork and Cow Bar
|403 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 12, 2024 | 100
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.