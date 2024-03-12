Health Inspections: Williamson County for March 12, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 5-12, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Zaxby's
1201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 99
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 100
Life Time - Men's Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 100
Life Time - Indoor Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 100
Life Time - Outdoor Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 100
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 100
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 100
Wendy's
1313 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 98
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 100
Life Time - Women 's Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 11, 2024 | 100
Courtyard by Marriott Pool
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 96
Stroud's Barbeque
1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 97
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
Berry Farm Town Center Pool
7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 96
Grove At Shadow Green Pool
2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 88
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 98
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 90
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 94
Summit High Culinary Arts
2830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 8, 2024 | 100
TownPlace Suites Pool
7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 98
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 98
Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine
127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 8, 2024 | 98
Comfort Inn & Suites
7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 98
Residence Inn Marriott Spa
2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 96
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 98
Aloft Nashville Hotel
7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 94
Subway #23527
420 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
Aloft Nashville Pool
7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 98
Residence Inn Marriott Pool
2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 96
Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant
750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 8, 2024 | 99
Bamboo House
330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Complaint
March 8, 2024 | 54
PERSIMMON PUB
750 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 8, 2024 | 97
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 8, 2024 | 100
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 96
Summit High School
2830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 93
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 94
Asian Taste
116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd., ste 128 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 7, 2024 | 94
Kilwins
405 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 99
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 97
Summit High School -Cafeteria
2830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
Dwell At Mcewen Pool
100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 98
ONYX + ALABASTER
234 Public Square Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 7, 2024 | 100
Extended Stay America
9020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 91
Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup
2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
TennSkin
443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
Sweet Cece's Frozen Yogurt
500 W. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 98
Martin's BBQ - Bar
2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 92
The Children's Playroom
330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
Brentwood StudioPlus
9025 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 90
Martin's BBQ - Kitchen
2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 73
Sassybury Tattoo
330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant
120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 81
Independence High School
1996 Declaration Way. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 6, 2024 | 100
Wilco Fusion Grill
9040 Carothers Parkway Suite B105 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 99
Ramsey Solutions
1011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 100
Puckett's Bar
120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 6, 2024 | 100
Candlewood Suites
1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 100
Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill
2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 93
Safe Splash Franklin
1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 100
Pizza Hut #36069
2401 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 99
Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar
5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd., ste 115 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 100
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
443 Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 5, 2024 | 98
Mellow Mushroom Bar
317 Main St., STE 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 100
Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen
5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd.,ste 115 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 99
Goldfish Swimming School
1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 98
New China
1400 Liberty Pike, STE 200 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 98
Sonic America's Drive In #6625
3021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 99
Waldo's Chicken and Beer
1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 5, 2024 | 93
Mellow Mushroom
317 Main St., STE 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 99
Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill Bar
2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 99
Jade Wok
7026 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 97
Oliver Garden Bar
1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 100
Sonic Drive In #2012
401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 99
Home 2 Suites Restaurant
107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
March 5, 2024 | 98
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
March 5, 2024 | 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

