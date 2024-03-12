Health Inspections: Williamson County for March 12, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for March 5-12, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Zaxby's
|1201 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 99
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|Wendy's
|1313 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 11, 2024 | 100
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 96
|Stroud's Barbeque
|1010 Fulton Greer Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 97
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 96
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 88
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 98
|Greenhaven
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 90
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 94
|Summit High Culinary Arts
|2830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 98
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 98
|Golden Pizza & Indian Cuisine
|127 Franklin Road Suite 180 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 8, 2024 | 98
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 98
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 96
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 98
|Aloft Nashville Hotel
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 94
|Subway #23527
|420 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 98
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 96
|Franklin Bridge Golf Club Restaurant
|750 Riverview Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 8, 2024 | 99
|Bamboo House
|330 Mayfield Drive Suite A10 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Complaint
|March 8, 2024 | 54
|PERSIMMON PUB
|750 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 8, 2024 | 97
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 8, 2024 | 100
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 96
|Summit High School
|2830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 93
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 94
|Asian Taste
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd., ste 128 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 7, 2024 | 94
|Kilwins
|405 Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 99
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 97
|Summit High School -Cafeteria
|2830 Twin Lakes Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 98
|ONYX + ALABASTER
|234 Public Square Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 7, 2024 | 100
|Extended Stay America
|9020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 91
|Michelle Sebastian Permanent Makeup
|2071Tollgate Blvd Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|TennSkin
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Unit 103 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|Sweet Cece's Frozen Yogurt
|500 W. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 98
|Martin's BBQ - Bar
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 92
|The Children's Playroom
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|Brentwood StudioPlus
|9025 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 90
|Martin's BBQ - Kitchen
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 73
|Sassybury Tattoo
|330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|Puckett's Gro.& Restaurant
|120 Fourth S. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 81
|Independence High School
|1996 Declaration Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|Wilco Fusion Grill
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite B105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 99
|Ramsey Solutions
|1011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|Puckett's Bar
|120 Fourth Ave. S Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 6, 2024 | 100
|Candlewood Suites
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 100
|Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill
|2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 93
|Safe Splash Franklin
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 100
|Pizza Hut #36069
|2401 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 99
|Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Bar
|5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd., ste 115 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 100
|Tropical Smoothie Cafe
|443 Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 5, 2024 | 98
|Mellow Mushroom Bar
|317 Main St., STE 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 100
|Benchmark Sports Pub & Eatery Kitchen
|5000 Hughes Crossing Blvd.,ste 115 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 99
|Goldfish Swimming School
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 98
|New China
|1400 Liberty Pike, STE 200 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 98
|Sonic America's Drive In #6625
|3021 Captain Freeman Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 99
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 5, 2024 | 93
|Mellow Mushroom
|317 Main St., STE 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 99
|Dos Margaritas Mexican Grill Bar
|2239 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 99
|Jade Wok
|7026 City Center Way. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 97
|Oliver Garden Bar
|1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 100
|Sonic Drive In #2012
|401 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 99
|Home 2 Suites Restaurant
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|March 5, 2024 | 98
|Olive Garden Italian Restaurant
|1712 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|March 5, 2024 | 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.