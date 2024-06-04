Health Inspections: Williamson County for June 4, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for May 28 to June 4, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Holy Guacamole
|1115 Davenport Blvd Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
|7116 Nolensville Rd., Ste 109 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 100
|Sunset Park Pool
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 86
|Benington/Winterset Woods Pool
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 92
|Chapman's Retreat Pool
|1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 92
|Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool
|2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 88
|Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen
|1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 95
|Buca Di Beppo
|1722 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 96
|Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool
|1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 96
|Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool
|7250 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 98
|Sunset Park Kiddie Pool
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 90
|Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat
|4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 92
|Cool Springs Montessori (food)
|207 Gothic Ct. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 100
|Burtonwood Community Pool
|2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 96
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 100
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 3
|1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 92
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool
|1507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 94
|Cool Springs Montessori Plant
|207 Gothic Ct. Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | Approval
|Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3
|1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 92
|Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 3, 2024 | 100
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool
|1507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 3, 2024 | 94
|Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool
|169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|La Kocina Mobile
|1924 Lawndale Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Fresno Permanent Make-Up
|18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Ivy Glen Pool
|4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 96
|Brentwood Pointe I Condo
|100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 92
|Telfair Community Pool
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 92
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 94
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 94
|Brentwood Pointe III
|2200 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 94
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
|107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 96
|The Collective Events Mobile
|404 Sweet Fern Dr, Nolensville, TN, USA Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 31, 2024 | 100
|Echelon Pool
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 96
|Scales Farmstead HOA Pool
|631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 90
|Annecy Pool
|1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 31, 2024 | 90
|Caspian Hills Apartment
|7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 93
|Fairview Recreation Center Pool
|2714 Fairview Blvd., STE 209 Fairview, TN 37062
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Kingwood Pool
|Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 86
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Cheswicke Farm East Pool
|301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Homestead Manor Kitchen
|4683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Paxton Main Pool
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool
|557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|River Rest Estates Pool
|1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|The Sport Center Grille
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 98
|Avalon Pool
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 98
|Avalon Kiddie Pool
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 98
|Holiday Inn Express Breakfast
|3003 Longford Spring Hill, TN
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 96
|The Sport Center Grille Bar
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Southall
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 30, 2024 | 100
|Meadows at Fairview
|7202 Rye Ct Fairview, TN 37062
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 30, 2024 | 96
|The Governors Club - Mens Lounge
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #2
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|The Governors Club - Palmer Restaurant
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 29, 2024 | 97
|The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Bradleys Food Truck
|1505 Pear Tree Cir. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Bradleys Food Truck #2
|1505 Pear Tree Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Ashton Brook Pool #2
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 96
|The Governors Golf Club Pool
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 98
|Village Of Morningside 2
|9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 98
|Ground Food Truck
|1409 West Main Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #1
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Governor's Club HOA Kiddie Pool
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 96
|Village Of Morningside
|101 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 96
|The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service
|4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 29, 2024 | 94
|The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 96
|Governors Club HOA
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 96
|Ching's Asain Bistro
|188 Front St., STE 104 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 84
|Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill
|1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar
|19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 29, 2024 | 100
|Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 100
|Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 98
|Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 98
|Franklin Family Ymca Concessions
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 99
|The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice
|9045 Fallswood Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 100
|Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 98
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 98
|Koi Sushi and Thai
|102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 85
|Hardeman Springs HOA
|5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington, TN 37014
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 96
|Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 98
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 96
|Falcon Creek Pool
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 92
|Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 96
|Two Corners Veggie Burgers FMFU
|7187 Winfrey Dr Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 100
|Brentwood Brows
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 100
|Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 92
|The Brentwood Pool Food
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 100
|Brentwood Country Club Pool
|5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 100
|Club Of Kings Chapel Pool
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|May 28, 2024 | 94
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
