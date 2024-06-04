Health Inspections: Williamson County for June 4, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for May 28 to June 4, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Holy Guacamole
1115 Davenport Blvd Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 100
Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
7116 Nolensville Rd., Ste 109 Nolensville, TN 37135
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 100
Sunset Park Pool
1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 86
Benington/Winterset Woods Pool
1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 92
Chapman's Retreat Pool
1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 92
Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool
2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 88
Sportsman's Lodge Kitchen
1640 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 95
Buca Di Beppo
1722 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 96
Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool
1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 96
Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool
7250 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 98
Sunset Park Kiddie Pool
1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 90
Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat
4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 92
Cool Springs Montessori (food)
207 Gothic Ct. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 100
Burtonwood Community Pool
2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 96
Just Love Coffee Cafe
7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 100
Chapman's Retreat Phase 3
1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 92
Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool
1507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 94
Cool Springs Montessori Plant
207 Gothic Ct. Franklin, TN 37067
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
June 3, 2024 | Approval
Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3
1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 92
Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool
1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 3, 2024 | 100
Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool
1507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 3, 2024 | 94
Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool
169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 100
La Kocina Mobile
1924 Lawndale Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 100
Fresno Permanent Make-Up
18 Cadillac Drive Ste 19 Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 100
Ivy Glen Pool
4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 96
Brentwood Pointe I Condo
100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 92
Telfair Community Pool
1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 92
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 94
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 94
Brentwood Pointe III
2200 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 94
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool
107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 96
The Collective Events Mobile
404 Sweet Fern Dr, Nolensville, TN, USA Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 100
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 31, 2024 | 100
Echelon Pool
2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 96
Scales Farmstead HOA Pool
631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 90
Annecy Pool
1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 31, 2024 | 90
Caspian Hills Apartment
7228 Caspian Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 93
Fairview Recreation Center Pool
2714 Fairview Blvd., STE 209 Fairview, TN 37062
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 100
Kingwood Pool
Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 86
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool
200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
Cheswicke Farm East Pool
301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
Homestead Manor Kitchen
4683 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 100
Paxton Main Pool
2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool
557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 100
River Rest Estates Pool
1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
The Sport Center Grille
6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 98
Avalon Pool
154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 98
Avalon Kiddie Pool
154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 98
Holiday Inn Express Breakfast
3003 Longford Spring Hill, TN
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 100
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool
200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 96
The Sport Center Grille Bar
6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 100
Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 30, 2024 | 100
Meadows at Fairview
7202 Rye Ct Fairview, TN 37062
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 30, 2024 | 96
The Governors Club - Mens Lounge
19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
Ashton Brook Pool #1
100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #2
1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
The Governors Club - Palmer Restaurant
19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 29, 2024 | 97
The Govenors Club Mansion Kitchen
19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
Bradleys Food Truck
1505 Pear Tree Cir. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
Bradleys Food Truck #2
1505 Pear Tree Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
Ashton Brook Pool #2
100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 96
The Governors Golf Club Pool
19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 98
Village Of Morningside 2
9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 98
Ground Food Truck
1409 West Main Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
Blue Monkey Shaved Ice Mobile Unit #1
1010 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
Governor's Club HOA Kiddie Pool
19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 96
Village Of Morningside
101 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 96
The Governors Club - 19Th Hole Grill
19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
Westhaven Golf Club Swim 2 Food Service
4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 29, 2024 | 94
The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool
19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 96
Governors Club HOA
19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 96
Ching's Asain Bistro
188 Front St., STE 104 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 84
Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill
1726 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
May 29, 2024 | 100
The Governors Club - Palmer Restr. Bar
19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 29, 2024 | 100
Brentwood Ymca Concession Stand
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 100
Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool
5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 98
Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool
8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 98
Franklin Family Ymca Concessions
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 99
The Swirly Turtle-Hawaiian Shave Ice
9045 Fallswood Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 100
Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool
8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 98
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 98
Koi Sushi and Thai
102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 85
Hardeman Springs HOA
5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington, TN 37014
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 96
Club of Kings Chapel-Kitchen
4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 98
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 96
Falcon Creek Pool
2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 92
Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool
2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 96
Two Corners Veggie Burgers FMFU
7187 Winfrey Dr Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 100
Brentwood Brows
5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 100
Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool
4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 92
The Brentwood Pool Food
5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 100
Brentwood Country Club Pool
5123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood, TN 37024
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 100
Club Of Kings Chapel Pool
4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
May 28, 2024 | 94
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

