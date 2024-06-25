Health Inspections: Williamson County for June 25, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 18-25, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Circa
|95
|1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Uncle Julio's
|96
|209 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Inspection Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Bridge Bar Auxiliary
|87
|6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/20/2024
|Bridge Bar Restaurant
|91
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/20/2024
|Sippin Pretty Mobile
|99
|3001 Hamilton Church Rd. 435 Antioch, TN 37013
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/20/2024
|Wendy's
|100
|1609 Columbia Avenue Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/24/2024
|Red Pony Restaurant Bar #2
|100
|408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/24/2024
|Red Pony Restaurant
|97
|408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/24/2024
|Red Pony Restaurant Bar #1
|98
|408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/24/2024
|DQ GRILL &CHILL
|100
|1108 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/24/2024
|Circa Bar
|100
|1549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Inspection Routine
|6/21/2024
|La Quinta Inn
|91
|4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection Routine
|6/18/2024
|Cherry Grove Pool
|100
|1502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool
|100
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Echelon Pool
|100
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|100
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool
|100
|Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Falls Grove Community Pool
|100
|Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/20/2024
|Vintage Tollgate Apartments
|100
|2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool
|100
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Residence Inn Pool
|100
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Sullivan Farm HOA
|100
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool
|100
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Tollgate Amenities Pool
|100
|3665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool
|100
|Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|John Maher August Park Pool
|100
|1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/18/2024
|Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool
|100
|200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/24/2024
|Maplewood Kiddie Pool
|100
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/24/2024
|Maplewood Pool
|100
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/24/2024
|Keystone Pool H.O.A
|100
|1736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/24/2024
|Redwing Meadows
|100
|1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/24/2024
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|100
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Elks Lodge #72 Pool
|100
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Sleep Inn Pool
|100
|1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Lochridge Pool
|100
|2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool
|100
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Clarion Pointe Pool
|100
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|The Grove Bridge Pool
|100
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|6/21/2024
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/21/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/21/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/21/2024
|Annecy Pool
|98
|1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/21/2024
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool
|96
|1933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin
|94
|179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool
|98
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|Silver Stream Farm Pool
|100
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool
|96
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool
|88
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|Ralston Glen Pool
|96
|204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|The Madison Franklin Apartments Pool
|96
|801 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool
|98
|1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 33027
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|River Rest Estates Pool
|98
|1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool
|98
|1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|Stephens Valley HOA
|98
|5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville, TN 37221
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/20/2024
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|98
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/18/2024
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/18/2024
|Holiday Inn Pool
|88
|1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/18/2024
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/18/2024
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/18/2024
|Hyatt Place Pool
|92
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/18/2024
|Woodlands Amenity Pool
|86
|1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/18/2024
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|100
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/18/2024
|Stonebridge Kiddie Pool
|92
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Stonebridge Pool
|86
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Indian Springs Pool
|100
|Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|The Whitney
|96
|113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/25/2024
|Avalon Kiddie Pool
|96
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Falcon Creek Pool
|98
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Hunterwood Estates Pool
|98
|2128 Key Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool
|98
|2128 Key Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club
|94
|P.O. Box 680671 Franklin, TN 37068
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Grant Park HOA Pool
|96
|100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Heritage Place Apartments Pool
|88
|700 Westminister Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Avalon Pool
|96
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|River Rest Condominiums Pool
|94
|211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool
|96
|557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/24/2024
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|94
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/21/2024
|Telfair Community Pool
|96
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/21/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/21/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/21/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|96
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/21/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools Routine
|6/21/2024
|The Brow Boutique
|100
|102 Lumbar Dr., Ste 600 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection Routine
|6/21/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
