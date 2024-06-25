Health Inspections: Williamson County for June 25, 2024

health inspections

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 18-25, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Circa951549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Inspection Follow-Up6/21/2024
Uncle Julio's96209 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Inspection Follow-Up6/20/2024
Bridge Bar Auxiliary876465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046Food Service Inspection Routine6/20/2024
Bridge Bar Restaurant918759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046Food Service Inspection Routine6/20/2024
Sippin Pretty Mobile993001 Hamilton Church Rd. 435 Antioch, TN 37013Food Service Inspection Routine6/20/2024
Wendy's1001609 Columbia Avenue Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Inspection Routine6/24/2024
Red Pony Restaurant Bar #2100408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Inspection Routine6/24/2024
Red Pony Restaurant97408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Inspection Routine6/24/2024
Red Pony Restaurant Bar #198408 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Inspection Routine6/24/2024
DQ GRILL &CHILL1001108 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Inspection Routine6/24/2024
Circa Bar1001549 Thompson Station Rd. W. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Inspection Routine6/21/2024
La Quinta Inn914207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067Hotels Motels Inspection Routine6/18/2024
Cherry Grove Pool1001502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool100153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Echelon Pool1002001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool100222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool100Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/20/2024
Grove At Shadow Green Pool1002000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/20/2024
Falls Grove Community Pool100Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/20/2024
Vintage Tollgate Apartments1002112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/18/2024
Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool1005995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/18/2024
Residence Inn Pool1008078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/18/2024
Sullivan Farm HOA100Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/18/2024
Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool1005995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/18/2024
Tollgate Amenities Pool1003665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/18/2024
Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool100Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/18/2024
John Maher August Park Pool1001448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/18/2024
Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool100200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/24/2024
Maplewood Kiddie Pool100614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/24/2024
Maplewood Pool100614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/24/2024
Keystone Pool H.O.A1001736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/24/2024
Redwing Meadows1001297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/24/2024
Camden At Franklin Park Pool1006300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Elks Lodge #72 Pool100485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Sleep Inn Pool1001611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Lochridge Pool1002384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool100153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Clarion Pointe Pool1006210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
The Grove Bridge Pool1008759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up6/21/2024
Life Time - Men's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/21/2024
Life Time - Indoor Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/21/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/21/2024
Annecy Pool981064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools Routine6/21/2024
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool961933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin94179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool981494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
Silver Stream Farm Pool1002401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool962401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool981933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool881494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
Ralston Glen Pool96204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
The Madison Franklin Apartments Pool96801 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool981620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 33027Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
River Rest Estates Pool981505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool981620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
Stephens Valley HOA985010 crooked creek crossing Nashville, TN 37221Public Swimming Pools Routine6/20/2024
Cadence Cool Springs Pool98200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/18/2024
La Quinta Inns Pool964207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/18/2024
Holiday Inn Pool881738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/18/2024
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool964207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/18/2024
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/18/2024
Hyatt Place Pool92650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/18/2024
Woodlands Amenity Pool861060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/18/2024
Holiday Inn Express Pool1003003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Public Swimming Pools Routine6/18/2024
Stonebridge Kiddie Pool921040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Stonebridge Pool861040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Indian Springs Pool100Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
The Whitney96113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/25/2024
Avalon Kiddie Pool96154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Falcon Creek Pool982231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Hunterwood Estates Pool982128 Key Dr Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool982128 Key Dr Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club94P.O. Box 680671 Franklin, TN 37068Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Grant Park HOA Pool96100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool962231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Heritage Place Apartments Pool88700 Westminister Dr Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Avalon Pool96154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
River Rest Condominiums Pool94211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool96557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools Routine6/24/2024
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool947732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools Routine6/21/2024
Telfair Community Pool961121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools Routine6/21/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/21/2024
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/21/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool965020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/21/2024
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools Routine6/21/2024
The Brow Boutique100102 Lumbar Dr., Ste 600 Franklin, TN 37064Tattoo Studios Inspection Routine6/21/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

