Health Inspections: Williamson County for June 11, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 4-11, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 94
|Sussex Downs Apt Pool
|1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 11, 2024 | 92
|Brixworth HOA South Pool
|9058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 96
|Spring Hill Place Pool
|1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Copperstone Pool
|1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 96
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 3
|1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Wade's Grove Pool
|999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 96
|Chenoweth Club House Pool
|9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat
|4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 96
|Ashton Brook Pool #2
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Brentwood Pointe I Condo
|100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Autumn Ridge Pool
|4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 92
|Witt Hill Subdivision Pool
|Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 89
|Village Of Morningside
|101 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 96
|Annecy Pool
|1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|John Maher August Park Pool
|1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 86
|Scales Farmstead HOA Pool
|631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Copperstone Kiddie Pool
|1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 96
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3
|1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool
|1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool
|9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool
|999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 98
|Tinney Place Kiddie Pool
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 96
|Chardonnay Kiddie Pool
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 90
|Brentwood Pointe III
|2200 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Chardonnay Pool
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 88
|Chapman's Retreat Pool
|1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 96
|Tinney Place Pool
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Village Of Morningside 2
|9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 10, 2024 | 96
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 10, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Green Main Pool
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
|802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 98
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 92
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 94
|Laurelwood Condominium
|601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 94
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 98
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 96
|Southbrooke Amenity Pool
|1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|Redwing Meadows
|1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 94
|Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool
|154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 96
|Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
|802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 98
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 92
|Franklin Green Main Pool
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center
|5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 96
|Laurelwood Condominium
|601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 94
|Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
|400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 96
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 94
|Stream Valley Pool
|1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 94
|Annandale Pool
|209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 98
|Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool
|5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 94
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 98
|Club Of Kings Chapel Pool
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|Simmons Ridge Pool
|2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 96
|Kingwood Pool
|Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|Carrington Hills Pool
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 96
|Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly
|4000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 98
|Hilton Suites Pool
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool
|4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|Highlands at Ladd Park
|154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 7, 2024 | 94
|Falcon Creek Pool
|2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 7, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Green
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 98
|Polk Place Kiddie Pool
|100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 6, 2024 | 100
|Taqueria Jalisco
|595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 6, 2024 | 90
|Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 98
|The Tattoo Ink Emporium
|1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 100
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 100
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 92
|Tuscany Hills Pool
|1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 96
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 96
|Cafe India
|101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 6, 2024 | 93
|Taramore Adult Pool
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 98
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 96
|Taramore Kiddie Pool
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 98
|Hampton Inn Pool
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 98
|Whitt's Barbecue
|386 Southwinds Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 99
|South Wind Apts Outdoor pool
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 100
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 94
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 98
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 98
|Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool
|1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 94
|Morgan Farms Pool
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 98
|Willow Springs Homeowners Pool
|645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 88
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 98
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 100
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 94
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 100
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 98
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|1133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 94
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 98
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 6, 2024 | 100
|Iron Horse Apartments
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 96
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 96
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 6, 2024 | 94
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 99
|Goldfish Swimming School
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Concord Hunt Pool
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Reserve At Raintree HOA
|1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|The Village Of Clovercroft
|101 Fine Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool
|1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Somerset Pool
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Artessa Apartments
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Witherspoon
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Polk Place Pool
|100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 92
|Candlewood Suites
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool
|108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool
|1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Westhaven Lap Pool
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 90
|Lansdowne Pool
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Ching's Asain Bistro
|188 Front St., STE 104 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 5, 2024 | 95
|Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park, Llc
|700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 99
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Witherspoon
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Westhaven Resort Pool #2
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 94
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Highland Park Pool
|1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 92
|Lansdowne Kiddie Pool
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Westhaven Resort Pool #1
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 92
|Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
|4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Southern Woods West Pool
|1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Southern Wood West Kiddie
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Southern Wood West #2 Pool
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 98
|Westhaven West Amenity Park Pool
|4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Franklin Marriott Hotel
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 99
|Bubble Pop Tea Mobile
|6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Westhaven Fish Pool
|401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Inglehame Farms Pool
|9190 Sydney Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 96
|Somerset Kiddie Pool
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 5, 2024 | 100
|Haven Academy
|617 Bradley Ct Franklin, TN 37067
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 96
|Sad Girl Tattoos
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|Oakhall Subdivision Pool
|1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 94
|Commonwealth at 31
|2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 96
|Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool
|1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 96
|Longview Recreation Center Outdoor Pool
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 94
|Campbell Station West (Left) Pool
|4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 94
|Raintree Forest Pool
|1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|Wakefield
|2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|Holy Guacamole FMFU
|1115 Davenport Blvd Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|Mere Bulle's Brentwood
|5210 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Brentwood Traditions HOA
|9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 96
|Campbell Station Dev. Kiddie Pool
|4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 96
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool
|2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Koi Sushi and Thai
|102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|June 4, 2024 | 95
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 100
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 98
|Campbell Station East (Right) Pool
|4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 96
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|June 4, 2024 | 98
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
