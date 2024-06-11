Health Inspections: Williamson County for June 11, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 4-11, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
The Everly at Historic Franklin
413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 94
Sussex Downs Apt Pool
1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 11, 2024 | 92
Brixworth HOA South Pool
9058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 96
Spring Hill Place Pool
1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 98
Copperstone Pool
1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 96
Chapman's Retreat Phase 3
1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 100
Wade's Grove Pool
999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 96
Chenoweth Club House Pool
9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 100
Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat
4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 100
IMT Residential LLC East Pool
201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 96
Ashton Brook Pool #2
100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 98
Brentwood Pointe I Condo
100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 100
Autumn Ridge Pool
4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 92
Witt Hill Subdivision Pool
Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 89
Village Of Morningside
101 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 98
Ashton Brook Pool #1
100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 98
IMT Residential LLC West Pool
101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 96
Annecy Pool
1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 100
John Maher August Park Pool
1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 86
Scales Farmstead HOA Pool
631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 100
Copperstone Kiddie Pool
1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 96
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie
1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 98
Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3
1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 100
Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool
1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 98
Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool
9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 100
Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool
999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 98
Tinney Place Kiddie Pool
2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 96
Chardonnay Kiddie Pool
9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 90
Brentwood Pointe III
2200 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 100
Chardonnay Pool
9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 88
Chapman's Retreat Pool
1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 100
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult
1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 96
Tinney Place Pool
2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 100
Village Of Morningside 2
9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 10, 2024 | 96
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 10, 2024 | 100
Franklin Green Main Pool
Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 7, 2024 | 100
Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 98
Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool
5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 92
Comfort Inn & Suites
111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 94
Laurelwood Condominium
601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 94
Hilton Garden Inn Pool
217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 98
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing Office
400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 96
Southbrooke Amenity Pool
1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 100
Redwing Meadows
1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 94
Comfort Inn & Suites
111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 94
Highlands At Ladd Park Tot Pool
154 Molly Bright Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 96
Highlands at Ladd Park #2 Pool
802 Beamon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 98
Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool
5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 92
Franklin Green Main Pool
Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 7, 2024 | 100
The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center
5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 96
Laurelwood Condominium
601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 94
Tapestry at Brentwood Town Center-Leasing
400 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 96
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 94
Stream Valley Pool
1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 94
Annandale Pool
209 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 98
Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool
5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 94
Berry Farm Town Center Pool
7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 98
Club Of Kings Chapel Pool
4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 7, 2024 | 100
Simmons Ridge Pool
2200 Orangery Dr, Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 96
Kingwood Pool
Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 7, 2024 | 100
Carrington Hills Pool
3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 96
Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly
4000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 98
Hilton Suites Pool
9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 100
Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool
4905 Meadowbrook Blvd. Arrington, TN 37014
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 7, 2024 | 100
Highlands at Ladd Park
154 Molly Bright Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 7, 2024 | 94
Falcon Creek Pool
2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 7, 2024 | 100
Franklin Green
Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 98
Polk Place Kiddie Pool
100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 6, 2024 | 100
Taqueria Jalisco
595 Hillsboro Rd., Ste 323 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 6, 2024 | 90
Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool
1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 98
The Tattoo Ink Emporium
1731 Mallory Lane Suite 29 Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 100
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 100
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 92
Tuscany Hills Pool
1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 96
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 96
Cafe India
101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 6, 2024 | 93
Taramore Adult Pool
1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 98
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 96
Taramore Kiddie Pool
1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 98
Hampton Inn Pool
7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 98
Whitt's Barbecue
386 Southwinds Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 99
South Wind Apts Outdoor pool
549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 100
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 94
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 98
Aloft Nashville Pool
7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 98
Tenn. Baptist Children's Home Pool
1310 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 94
Morgan Farms Pool
1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 98
Willow Springs Homeowners Pool
645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 88
Comfort Inn & Suites
7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 98
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 100
Northwood Ravin Spa
4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 94
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 100
MAA Cool Springs Pool
1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 98
Carriage Park Condo Pool
1133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 94
TownPlace Suites Pool
7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 98
Dwell At Mcewen Pool
100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 6, 2024 | 100
Iron Horse Apartments
1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 96
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 96
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 6, 2024 | 94
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 99
Goldfish Swimming School
1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
Concord Hunt Pool
1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
Reserve At Raintree HOA
1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
The Village Of Clovercroft
101 Fine Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
Concord Hunt Kiddie Pool
1245 Concord Hunt Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
Somerset Pool
30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
Artessa Apartments
1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
Witherspoon
1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
Polk Place Pool
100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 92
Candlewood Suites
1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool
108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool
1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
Westhaven Lap Pool
401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 90
Lansdowne Pool
9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
Ching's Asain Bistro
188 Front St., STE 104 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 5, 2024 | 95
Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park, Llc
700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 99
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
Witherspoon
1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
Westhaven Resort Pool #2
401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 94
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool
1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
Highland Park Pool
1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 92
Lansdowne Kiddie Pool
9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
Westhaven Resort Pool #1
401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 92
Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
Southern Woods West Pool
1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
Southern Wood West Kiddie
1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
Southern Wood West #2 Pool
1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 98
Westhaven West Amenity Park Pool
4121 Golf Club Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
Franklin Marriott Hotel
700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 99
Bubble Pop Tea Mobile
6462 Drumwright Rd College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
Westhaven Fish Pool
401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
Inglehame Farms Pool
9190 Sydney Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 96
Somerset Kiddie Pool
30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 5, 2024 | 100
Haven Academy
617 Bradley Ct Franklin, TN 37067
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 96
Sad Girl Tattoos
5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 100
Oakhall Subdivision Pool
1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 94
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 96
Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool
1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 96
Longview Recreation Center Outdoor Pool
2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 94
Campbell Station West (Left) Pool
4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 94
Raintree Forest Pool
1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 100
Wakefield
2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 98
Courtyard by Marriott Pool
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 100
Holy Guacamole FMFU
1115 Davenport Blvd Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 100
Mere Bulle's Brentwood
5210 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 4, 2024 | 98
Brentwood Traditions HOA
9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 96
Campbell Station Dev. Kiddie Pool
4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 96
Residence Inn Marriott Pool
2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 4, 2024 | 100
Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool
2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
June 4, 2024 | 100
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 98
Koi Sushi and Thai
102 Lumber Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
June 4, 2024 | 95
Kara Sanchez Beauty
140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 100
Residence Inn Marriott Spa
2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 98
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 98
Campbell Station East (Right) Pool
4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 96
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
June 4, 2024 | 98
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

