Health Inspections: Williamson County for July 25, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 16-25, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Paxton Main Pool
|94
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|98
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|96
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Stream Valley Pool
|100
|1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/24/2024
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|90
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|GRAYS on Main
|98
|332 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|7/24/2024
|Bunganut Pig
|94
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/24/2024
|The Grove Lap Pool
|98
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool
|96
|Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|100
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool
|94
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|86
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|River Rest Estates Pool
|94
|1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Namaste Indian Restaurant Bar
|100
|9040 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN, USA STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|7/24/2024
|Chenoweth Club House Pool
|100
|9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/24/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|94
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Grays First Floor Bar
|100
|Main St Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|7/24/2024
|The Grove Resort Pool
|90
|6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Orleans Estates HOA Pool
|93
|1100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Bridge Bar Restaurant
|100
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/24/2024
|The Grove Bridge Pool
|98
|8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Bridge Bar Auxiliary
|100
|6465 Eudailey-Covington Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/24/2024
|Windstone
|98
|830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Falls Grove Community Pool
|98
|Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool
|96
|Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool
|92
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Cheswicke Farms West Pool
|100
|705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Namaste Indian Restaurant
|64
|9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|7/24/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|98
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool
|96
|Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/24/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Hop House Hospitality LLC
|98
|117 5th Ave, North Suite B Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|7/23/2024
|Chechi's Chai FMFU
|100
|1208 Buckingham Cir Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|7/23/2024
|South Wind Apts Outdoor pool
|96
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|100
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/23/2024
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|94
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|7/23/2024
|Kebab Gyros
|100
|5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|7/23/2024
|Brentwood StudioPlus
|85
|9025 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|7/23/2024
|Ralston Glen Pool
|100
|204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Heritage Place Apartments Pool
|96
|700 Westminister Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|100
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Elks Lodge #72 Pool
|90
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|98
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|100
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|92
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Scissors & Scotch
|100
|205 Franklin Rd Suite 120 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|7/23/2024
|Harpeth River Oaks Pool
|94
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|90
|8097 Moores Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Hot Wok
|94
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd, #409 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/23/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/23/2024
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|99
|2000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|7/22/2024
|Village Of Morningside 2
|100
|9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/22/2024
|Franklin Green Main Pool
|90
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Benington/Winterset Woods Pool
|100
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/22/2024
|Millview Swim Club Pool
|84
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Laurelwood Condominium
|96
|601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|New China Kitchen
|98
|1400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/22/2024
|The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food
|98
|1384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|7/22/2024
|Willow Springs Homeowners Pool
|96
|645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Carriage Park Condo Pool
|96
|1133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool
|88
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Quality Inn And Suites Hotel
|98
|1307 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|7/22/2024
|Hardeman Springs HOA
|96
|5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington, TN 37014
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Franklin Green
|92
|Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Chestnut Bend Pool
|98
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap
|Approval
|1384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|7/22/2024
|Jane Miller Daycare Food
|100
|124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|7/22/2024
|Taramore Adult Pool
|96
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Taramore Kiddie Pool
|94
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|The Inn at Southall
|100
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club
|96
|P.O. Box 680671 Franklin, TN 37068
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Stacked Express
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd.ste.3010 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/22/2024
|Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool
|98
|555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Grant Park HOA Pool
|100
|100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Cheswicke Farm East Pool
|96
|301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|100
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/22/2024
|Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool
|96
|Oakwood Ests Franklin, TN 37068-0671
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|McDaniel Estate Pool
|98
|6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park, Llc
|92
|700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/22/2024
|Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin
|98
|179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|96
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool
|100
|180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Annecy Pool
|94
|1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Comfort Inn Hotel
|97
|4202 Franklin Commons Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|7/19/2024
|Tollgate Amenities Pool
|96
|3665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Ghenwa Eltiti
|100
|1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/19/2024
|Cottonwood HOA Pool
|100
|180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Raintree Forest Pool
|100
|1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/19/2024
|Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool
|98
|169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Waters Edge Pool
|100
|4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/19/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suites
|96
|7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly
|92
|4000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Dallas Downs Pool
|96
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Bent Creek Pool
|98
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool
|94
|431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool
|96
|3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/19/2024
|Residence Inn Pool
|98
|8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Bent Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Telfair Community Pool
|94
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Catalina Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/19/2024
|Reserve At Raintree HOA
|100
|1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/19/2024
|Cheekwood Golf Club FS
|100
|285 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|7/19/2024
|Stephens Valley HOA
|98
|5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville, TN 37221
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Catalina Kiddie Pool
|100
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/19/2024
|The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center
|96
|5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|Morgan Farms Pool
|100
|1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/19/2024
|Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool
|98
|7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/19/2024
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|100
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/19/2024
|Broadway Ink
|100
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/18/2024
|Vintage Tollgate Apartments
|96
|2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult
|98
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Tinney Place Pool
|90
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool
|98
|9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Bridgemore Village Pool
|96
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|86
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Southbrooke Amenity Pool
|96
|1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Tinney Place Kiddie Pool
|92
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Lochridge Pool
|98
|2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|98
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|The Canterbury Pool
|94
|2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
|100
|3021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|7/18/2024
|Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool
|100
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/18/2024
|Spencer Hall Pool
|96
|3101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|98
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Silver Stream Farm Pool
|96
|2401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Baymont Inn & Suites Hotel
|94
|4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|7/18/2024
|Village Of Morningside
|98
|101 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool
|94
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool
|94
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Lynnwood Downs Pool
|100
|2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|92
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool
|100
|1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/18/2024
|Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie
|98
|1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
|100
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Bridgemore Pool 2
|94
|2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/18/2024
|Woodlands Amenity Pool
|98
|1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Somerset Kiddie Pool
|96
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Witherspoon
|94
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Lansdowne Kiddie Pool
|96
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Longview Recreation Center Outdoor Pool
|96
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Southern Wood West #2 Pool
|96
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Wakefield
|94
|2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Southern Woods West Pool
|98
|1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/17/2024
|Arby's #121
|100
|1130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|7/17/2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Old Natchez Country Club Pool
|100
|115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Southern Wood West Kiddie
|96
|1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Stonebridge Kiddie Pool
|98
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool
|100
|806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Stonebridge Pool
|98
|1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Brixworth HOA North Pool
|100
|104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/17/2024
|Homewood Suites Pool
|98
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Spring Hill Place Pool
|100
|1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/17/2024
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|98
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|100
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Redwing Meadows
|100
|1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/17/2024
|Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool
|92
|3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/17/2024
|Somerset Pool
|100
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Lansdowne Pool
|96
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Polk Place Pool
|100
|100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/17/2024
|Witherspoon
|98
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/17/2024
|Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool
|98
|2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/16/2024
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|90
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Charley's Philly Steaks
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd., STE 3070 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|7/16/2024
|Temple Hills Club
|100
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Temple Hills Pool Snack Bar
|100
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|7/16/2024
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|100
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/16/2024
|Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat
|94
|4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|98
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Temple Hills Club
|100
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Polk Place Kiddie Pool
|96
|100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|98
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Sleep Inn Pool
|94
|1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Commonwealth at 31
|100
|2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/16/2024
|The Harper Apts Pool
|96
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool
|98
|1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)
|94
|1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Hyatt Place Pool
|98
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Bethlehem United Methodist Pre-School
|Approval
|2419 Bethlehem Loop Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|7/16/2024
|Cameron Farms Pool
|98
|2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/16/2024
|Maplewood Kiddie Pool
|94
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Chick-Fil-A
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 3060 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|7/16/2024
|Sbarro #008
|97
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|7/16/2024
|Clarion Pointe Pool
|90
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Maplewood Pool
|94
|614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
|Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool
|100
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/16/2024
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|96
|601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/16/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
