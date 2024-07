Health Inspections: Williamson County for July 16, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 9-16, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Location Score Address Inspection Type Date Chapman's Retreat Pool 94 1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Chardonnay Pool 88 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Culamar, LLC 99 99 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Inspection Routine July 15, 2024 Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool 100 2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Follow-Up July 15, 2024 Chardonnay Kiddie Pool 88 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 The Village Of Clovercroft 100 101 Fine Lane. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up July 15, 2024 Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool 96 1518 Chapman Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Pizza Hut #36069 94 2401 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Inspection Routine July 15, 2024 Culamar, LLC Bar 100 99 E Main St Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Inspection Routine July 15, 2024 Berrys Chapel Preschool Approval 1777 Berrys Chapel Rd Franklin, TN 37069 Child Care Facilities Inspection Routine July 15, 2024 Chapman's Retreat Phase 3 94 1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool 94 1507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Viera Cool Springs Pool #2 94 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Commonwealth at 31 94 2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Viera Cool Springs Pool #1 96 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool 94 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3 94 1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Mckay's Mill Kiddie Pool 98 1215 Habersham Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool 94 1507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Cameron Farms Pool 88 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool 92 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Fairview Recreation Center Pool 100 2714 Fairview Blvd., STE 209 Fairview, TN 37062 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Viera Cool Springs Pool #3 96 300 Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Mckay's Mill Pool 100 1215 Habersham Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool 94 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 15, 2024 Copperstone Kiddie Pool 98 1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Witt Hill Subdivision Pool 98 Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Scales Farmstead HOA Pool 96 631 Vickery Park Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Dunkin' 100 500 Cool Spring Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Inspection Routine July 12, 2024 Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool 96 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool 98 1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up July 12, 2024 Autumn Ridge Pool 96 4059 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Fieldstone Farms Pool 98 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool 98 598 Promenade Court Franklin, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool 96 1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 33027 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool 98 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Wade's Grove Kiddie Pool 96 999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Wade's Grove Pool 96 999 Wade's Crossing Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Burtonwood Community Pool 96 2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Battleground Tattoo Parlour 100 1111 Lakeview Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Inspection Routine July 12, 2024 Sunset Park Kiddie Pool 98 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Copperstone Pool 96 1591 Shining Ore Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Nolensville Recreation Complex Pool 98 7250 Nolensville Road Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool 100 501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool 98 1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Benington/Winterset Woods Pool 92 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Founders Pointe Pool 98 598 Promenade COurt Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool 98 1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 Sunset Park Pool 94 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine July 12, 2024 The Governors Club Kiddie Pool 96 19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Morgan Farms Pool 90 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Subway 70095 100 1411 HWY 96 N Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Inspection Routine July 11, 2024 The Governors Golf Club Pool 98 9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Redwing Meadows 88 1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Buckingham Park Pool 98 Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Elroy Coffee Co 99 400 Downs Blvd Ste 150 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up July 11, 2024 Shadow Green HOA Pool 92 700 Vintage Green Ln Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 100 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 The Whitney 96 113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Sussex Downs Apt Pool 99 1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Falcon Creek Pool 100 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up July 11, 2024 Sullivan Farm HOA 96 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 98 4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Tuscany Hills Pool 98 1750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool 98 Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool 94 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Morgan Farms Kiddie Pool 96 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Greenhaven 96 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Meadows at Fairview 94 7202 Rye Ct Fairview, TN 37062 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Dunkin Donuts 99 2243 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Inspection Follow-Up July 11, 2024 Governors Club HOA 98 19 Governors Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 The Governors Golf Club Kiddie Pool 98 9861 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Kingwood Pool 96 Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Swimming Pools Routine July 11, 2024 Baymont Inn & Suites Hotel 90 4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067 Hotels Motels Inspection Routine July 11, 2024 Subway 100 2176 Hillsboro Road, Suite 136 Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Inspection Routine July 10, 2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 100 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Raintree Forest Pool 92 1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 98 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 John Maher August Park Pool 96 1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool 100 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up July 10, 2024 Crowne Point Swimming Pool 100 2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up July 10, 2024 Brixworth HOA South Pool 98 9058 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Best Western Franklin Inn Pool 100 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Cherry Grove Pool 96 1502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Raintree Forest Kiddie Pool 94 1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Brixworth HOA North Pool 94 104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Kiddie Pool 96 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Northwood Ravin Spa 100 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Churchill Farms Pool 92 2614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Reserve At Raintree HOA 90 1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Catalina Pool 92 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Ryan Swim Academy 100 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool 92 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Catalina Kiddie Pool 92 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Summerlyn Pool 96 305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Reserve At Raintree Kiddie Pool 96 1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 90 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine July 10, 2024 Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Holiday Inn Pool 100 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up July 9, 2024 Newport Commons Pool 92 P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 94 200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Keystone Pool H.O.A 98 1736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Campbell Station East (Right) Pool 98 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Oakhall Subdivision Pool 98 1611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Crowne Point Kiddie Pool 96 2800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Hunterwood Estates Pool 100 2128 Key Dr Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Laurelbrooke Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Holiday Inn Express Pool 100 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Pool 94 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Inglehame Farms Pool 96 9190 Sydney Ln Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Campbell Station West (Left) Pool 96 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Complete July 9, 2024 Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool 100 2128 Key Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Montclair Subdivision Pool 96 8331 Lochinver Park Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Brentwood Traditions HOA 94 9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Chick-Fil-A 100 3063 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Inspection Routine July 9, 2024 Campbell Station Dev. Kiddie Pool 94 4001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024 Highland Park Pool 96 1650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine July 9, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

