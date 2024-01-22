Health Inspections: Williamson County for January 22, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 11-22, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Panera #1241
|2000 Mallory Ln, STE 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 99
|Greek Cafe
|2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 94
|Southerners Coffee Mobile
|11746 Franklin Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 99
|Dunkin Donuts
|1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 98
|Carbon Performance
|112 Rand Pl Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 18, 2024 | 99
|Taco Bell Of Franklin #4189
|1208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 98
|Hillsboro Nutrition
|1114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|Jersey Mikes Subs
|1175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|Elroy Coffee Co
|400 Downs Blvd Ste 150 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|Sussex Downs Apt Pool
|1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 97
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 18, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|Hilton Suites Spa
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|Hilton Suites Pool
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|Tacos 4 Life-Brentwood
|7020 Executive Center Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria
|1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|T-op cold grill ice cream
|111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 12, 2024 | 98
|McAlister's Deli
|3015 Belshire Village Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 100
|Domino's #6318
|3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 89
|Life Time Athletic- Kid's Academy
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | Approval
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 12, 2024 | 96
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 94
|Generations Learning Center
|143 Fifth Ave. South Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | Approval
|Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen
|408 Church St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 96
|Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.
|3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 98
|Culver's of Spring Hill
|3016 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 96
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|Commonwealth at 31
|2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 92
|The Harper Apts Pool
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 96
|Jane Miller Daycare Food
|124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 98
|Andy's Frozen Custard
|4941 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 97
|Good Energy Esthetics, Inc
|95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|Jason's Deli
|279 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 11, 2024 | 97
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 98
|The Everly Pool
|413 Brick Path Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 98
|Judge Bean Bar-B-Que
|7022 Church Street East Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 95
|Judge Bean Bar-B-Que Bar
|7022 Church St. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 100
|First Watch Restaurant
|210 Franklin Road, Suite 4A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 11, 2024 | 97
|Jane Miller Daycare Food
|124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | Approval
|Crown Cigars and Ales
|1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 11, 2024 | 95
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.