Health Inspections: Williamson County for January 22, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 11-22, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Panera #1241
2000 Mallory Ln, STE 110 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 99
View
Greek Cafe
2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 94
View
Southerners Coffee Mobile
11746 Franklin Rd College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 99
View
Dunkin Donuts
1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 98
View
Carbon Performance
112 Rand Pl Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 18, 2024 | 99
View
Taco Bell Of Franklin #4189
1208 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 98
View
Hillsboro Nutrition
1114 Hillsboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 100
View
Jersey Mikes Subs
1175 Meridian Blvd., STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 100
View
Elroy Coffee Co
400 Downs Blvd Ste 150 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 100
View
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 100
View
Sussex Downs Apt Pool
1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 97
View
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 100
View
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 100
View
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 18, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Women 's Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Outdoor Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Indoor Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Men's Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Hilton Suites Spa
9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Hilton Suites Pool
9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 98
View
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Men's Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Indoor Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Tacos 4 Life-Brentwood
7020 Executive Center Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Amanda H. North Elementary School Cafeteria
1726 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
T-op cold grill ice cream
111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 12, 2024 | 98
View
McAlister's Deli
3015 Belshire Village Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 100
View
Domino's #6318
3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 89
View
Life Time Athletic- Kid's Academy
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 12, 2024 | Approval
View
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 12, 2024 | 96
View
Residence Inn Marriott Pool
2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
January 11, 2024 | 100
View
Cadence Cool Springs Pool
200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 94
View
Generations Learning Center
143 Fifth Ave. South Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | Approval
View
Generations Learning Center -- Kitchen
408 Church St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
View
Residence Inn Marriott Spa
2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
January 11, 2024 | 100
View
Somerby Franklin - Pool
870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 96
View
Smokey Dawggs Gourmet Hot Dog Co.
3234 Darkwoods Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
View
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 98
View
Culver's of Spring Hill
3016 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 96
View
Hilton Garden Inn Pool
9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
View
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 92
View
The Harper Apts Pool
2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 96
View
Jane Miller Daycare Food
124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
View
Franklin Marriott Pool
700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 98
View
Andy's Frozen Custard
4941 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 97
View
Good Energy Esthetics, Inc
95 E Main St STE 44 Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
View
Jason's Deli
279 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 11, 2024 | 97
View
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 98
View
The Everly Pool
413 Brick Path Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 98
View
Judge Bean Bar-B-Que
7022 Church Street East Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 95
View
Judge Bean Bar-B-Que Bar
7022 Church St. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 100
View
First Watch Restaurant
210 Franklin Road, Suite 4A Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 11, 2024 | 97
View
Jane Miller Daycare Food
124 Meadowgreen Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | Approval
View
Crown Cigars and Ales
1800 Carothers Parkway #1 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 11, 2024 | 95
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here