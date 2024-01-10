Health Inspections: Williamson County for January 1-10, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 1-10, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

HEALTH INSPECTIONS
Tot-E-Town Ii Food Service
8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | 99
View
Suki Sushi Restaurant
7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 9, 2024 | 96
View
Subway 4402
1212 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | 99
View
Mill Creek Brewing Co.
2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | 99
View
Ground
1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | 98
View
Brentwood Brows
5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | 100
View
Mill Creek Brewing Co.
2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 9, 2024 | 94
View
Brentwood Studio Plus
9025 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | 92
View
Extended Stay Brentwood South
9020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | 91
View
Papa John's Pizza #95
1010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | 95
View
Subway
2176 Hillsboro Road, Suite 136 Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | 100
View
Tot-E-Town Ii
8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | Approval
View
Nashville Pizza Company
2176 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | 95
View
Fuse
215 Gothic Court Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 9, 2024 | 100
View
Grove At Shadow Green Pool
2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 88
View
Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen
1108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 100
View
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 92
View
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 100
View
Dover Deli
117 Seaboard Ln, STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 100
View
Chipotle Mexican Grill
5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 8, 2024 | 100
View
Paxton Plunge Pool
2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 96
View
Franklin FUMC Preschool
120 Aldersgate Way Franklin, TN 37069
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 8, 2024 | Approval
View
Artessa Apartments
1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 100
View
T-op cold grill ice cream
111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 94
View
Ichiddo Ramen
1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 8, 2024 | 97
View
Schlotzsky's Deli
1708 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 8, 2024 | 100
View
Southgate KinderCare Education Food
315 Southgate Court Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 100
View
Paxton Main Pool
2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 96
View
Southerners Coffee Mobile
11746 Franklin Rd College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 87
View
Carbon Performance
112 Rand Pl Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 8, 2024 | 97
View
Franklin Theatre Concession #2
419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 100
View
Kokomo Trading Company
158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 5, 2024 | 97
View
Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen
419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 100
View
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 98
View
Homewood Suites Pool
2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 100
View
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 97
View
Jet's Pizza
1400 Liberty Pike, STE 400 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 100
View
Baker Street Coffee Shop
1011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 100
View
Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 99
View
MAA Cool Springs Pool
1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 96
View
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 96
View
Franklin Theatre Lounge
419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 99
View
Baymont Inn & Suites Hotel
4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 95
View
Franklin Theatre Concession #1
419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 5, 2024 | 100
View
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 98
View
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Complete
January 4, 2024 | 98
View
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 96
View
Marco's Pizza
7180 Nolensville Rd., STE-1H Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 100
View
TownPlace Suites Pool
7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
January 4, 2024 | 100
View
Hampton Inn Pool
7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 94
View
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
3021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 100
View
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 92
View
West Coast Burgers and Dogs
7175 Nolensville Rd. STE-101 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 98
View
Dwell At Mcewen Pool
100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 98
View
Boulevard Deli
1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 100
View
Pizza Hut #4419
7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 103 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 99
View
Sweethaven
1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 100
View
Candlewood Suites
1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 100
View
Comfort Inn & Suites
7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 96
View
La Quinta Inns Pool
4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 96
View
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 96
View
Culvers
3400 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 99
View
Franklin Child Care Food
4055 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 99
View
Aloft Nashville Pool
7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 100
View
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 96
View
Dunkin Donuts
1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 4, 2024 | 90
View
Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge
700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 3, 2024 | 100
View
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 96
View
Jets Pizza
101 Creekside Crossing Ste 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 99
View
The Goddard School At Camden Commons
1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 3, 2024 | Approval
View
Dunkin' Donuts Baskin-Robbins
9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 100
View
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 96
View
The Academy of Powell Place Food
203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 100
View
The Academy of Powell Place
203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 3, 2024 | Approval
View
Chuck E. Cheese's #365
3073 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 100
View
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 100
View
Franklin Marriott Concierge
700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 3, 2024 | 99
View
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 100
View
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 100
View
The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food
1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 100
View
Tiff's Treats
7011 7011 Executive Center Drive Building B, Suite # 105 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 100
View
Berry Farm Town Center Pool
7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 3, 2024 | 96
View
Courtyard by Marriott Pool
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 2, 2024 | 98
View
Firehouse Subs
1844 McEwen Drive, Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 2, 2024 | 99
View
Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool
2100 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37067
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 2, 2024 | Approval
View
Starbucks Coffee #53816
5050 Carothers Parkway - Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 2, 2024 | 99
View
Safe Splash Franklin
1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 2, 2024 | 98
View
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 2, 2024 | 96
View
Residence Inn Marriott Spa
2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 2, 2024 | 90
View
Brentwood YMCA Teen Center
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 2, 2024 | Approval
View
Taco Bell #4843
1715 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 2, 2024 | 97
View
Residence Inn Marriott Pool
2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 2, 2024 | 94
View
Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food
2100 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 2, 2024 | 100
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here