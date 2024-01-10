Health Inspections: Williamson County for January 1-10, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 1-10, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Tot-E-Town Ii Food Service
|8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | 99
|Suki Sushi Restaurant
|7030 Executive Center Drive Suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 9, 2024 | 96
|Subway 4402
|1212 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | 99
|Mill Creek Brewing Co.
|2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | 99
|Ground
|1409 West Main Street Suite 301 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | 98
|Brentwood Brows
|5214 Maryland Way Suite 201 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | 100
|Mill Creek Brewing Co.
|2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 9, 2024 | 94
|Brentwood Studio Plus
|9025 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | 92
|Extended Stay Brentwood South
|9020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | 91
|Papa John's Pizza #95
|1010 Murfreesboro Road Ste 154 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | 95
|Subway
|2176 Hillsboro Road, Suite 136 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | 100
|Tot-E-Town Ii
|8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | Approval
|Nashville Pizza Company
|2176 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | 95
|Fuse
|215 Gothic Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 9, 2024 | 100
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 88
|Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen
|1108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 100
|Greenhaven
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 92
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 100
|Dover Deli
|117 Seaboard Ln, STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 100
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 8, 2024 | 100
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 96
|Franklin FUMC Preschool
|120 Aldersgate Way Franklin, TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | Approval
|Artessa Apartments
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 100
|T-op cold grill ice cream
|111 5th ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 94
|Ichiddo Ramen
|1709 Galleria Blvd, Ste 1035 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 8, 2024 | 97
|Schlotzsky's Deli
|1708 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 8, 2024 | 100
|Southgate KinderCare Education Food
|315 Southgate Court Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 100
|Paxton Main Pool
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 96
|Southerners Coffee Mobile
|11746 Franklin Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 87
|Carbon Performance
|112 Rand Pl Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 8, 2024 | 97
|Franklin Theatre Concession #2
|419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 100
|Kokomo Trading Company
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 5, 2024 | 97
|Franklin Theatre Catering Kitchen
|419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 100
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 98
|Homewood Suites Pool
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 100
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 97
|Jet's Pizza
|1400 Liberty Pike, STE 400 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 100
|Baker Street Coffee Shop
|1011 Reams Fleming Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 100
|Gina's Stonefired Italian & Pizzeria
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 99
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 96
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 96
|Franklin Theatre Lounge
|419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 99
|Baymont Inn & Suites Hotel
|4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 95
|Franklin Theatre Concession #1
|419 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 5, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 98
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Complete
|January 4, 2024 | 98
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 96
|Marco's Pizza
|7180 Nolensville Rd., STE-1H Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 100
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|January 4, 2024 | 100
|Hampton Inn Pool
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 94
|Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
|3021 Mallory Lane Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 100
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 92
|West Coast Burgers and Dogs
|7175 Nolensville Rd. STE-101 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 98
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 98
|Boulevard Deli
|1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 100
|Pizza Hut #4419
|7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 103 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 99
|Sweethaven
|1015 Westhaven Blvd Ste 130 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 100
|Candlewood Suites
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 100
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 96
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 96
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 96
|Culvers
|3400 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 99
|Franklin Child Care Food
|4055 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 99
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 100
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 96
|Dunkin Donuts
|1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 4, 2024 | 90
|Franklin Marriott Stave Lounge
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 3, 2024 | 100
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 96
|Jets Pizza
|101 Creekside Crossing Ste 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 99
|The Goddard School At Camden Commons
|1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | Approval
|Dunkin' Donuts Baskin-Robbins
|9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 100
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 96
|The Academy of Powell Place Food
|203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 100
|The Academy of Powell Place
|203 Powell Place Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | Approval
|Chuck E. Cheese's #365
|3073 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 100
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Marriott Concierge
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 3, 2024 | 99
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 100
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 100
|The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food
|1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 100
|Tiff's Treats
|7011 7011 Executive Center Drive Building B, Suite # 105 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 100
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 3, 2024 | 96
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 2, 2024 | 98
|Firehouse Subs
|1844 McEwen Drive, Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 2, 2024 | 99
|Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool
|2100 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 2, 2024 | Approval
|Starbucks Coffee #53816
|5050 Carothers Parkway - Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 2, 2024 | 99
|Safe Splash Franklin
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 2, 2024 | 98
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 2, 2024 | 96
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 2, 2024 | 90
|Brentwood YMCA Teen Center
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 2, 2024 | Approval
|Taco Bell #4843
|1715 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 2, 2024 | 97
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 2, 2024 | 94
|Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food
|2100 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 2, 2024 | 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.