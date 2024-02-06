Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 6, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 22 through February 6, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Jet's Pizza
1110 Hillsboro Rd Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 99
Jersey Mike's Subs
5018 Spedale Ct. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 98
Denims Barbecue of Campbell Station
5028 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 97
Grecian Pizzeria
2003 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 96
Step Forward Day School FS
226 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Fairview Nutrition
2671 Fairview Blvd Suite 106 Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 100
Loblolly Daycare
1321 Hwy 96 Fairview, TN 37062
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | Approval
Maniac's Mobile Kitchen
801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Ink Angels Studios LLC
2721 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Franklin Lanes Inc.
1200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 99
Golden Yeti Art Collective
202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Sonic Drive In #2064
2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 99
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Carrabba's Italian Grill Bar #9303
553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 153 Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Hampton Inn Pool
7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
February 5, 2024 | 100
Franklin High Culinary Arts
810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 99
Jingo Java
207 Hwy 96 Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | 100
Step Forward Day School
226 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 5, 2024 | Approval
Holiday Inn Express Pool
3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 94
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 100
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 94
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 100
Homewood Suites Pool
2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 98
TownPlace Suites Pool
7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 98
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
4021 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 100
Subway 70095
1411 HWY 96 N Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 100
High Brow Brew
188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 97
Artessa Apartments
1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 98
Comfort Inn & Suites
7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 96
Aloft Nashville Pool
7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 98
The Blockhouse Franklin
230 Franklin Rd. STE-12G Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 97
Waffle House #2404
7004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 100
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream
230 Franklin Rd STE-11L Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 100
Jimmy John's
600 Frazier Drive Suite 135 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 100
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 98
Dunkin Donuts
2243 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 2, 2024 | 99
Subway #28363
4910 Columbia Pk, STE 204 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 98
Battleground Tattoo Parlour
1111 Lakeview Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 100
Hardee's Of Fairview
7003 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 99
Deerfield Inn
1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview, TN 37062
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 94
Pizza Twist
1935 Mallory Lane Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 99
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 2, 2024 | 74
Aha Indian Grill
3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 74
Amerigo
1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Shogun
1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 1, 2024 | 94
Drury Plaza Hotel
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Shogun Lounge
1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Amerigo Bar
1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Fabulous Food Service
1028 Glastonbury Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 1, 2024 | 100
Gigi's Cupcakes
3065 Mallory Suite 106 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Ground
330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 98
Kentucky Fried Chicken
1319 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 97
Residence Inn Marriott Pool
2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 96
Dwell At Mcewen Pool
100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 97
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 98
Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria
1702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 97
Courtyard by Marriott Pool
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 100
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 1, 2024 | 98
J J's Wine Bar
206 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 100
Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC
4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 31, 2024 | 99
Genghis Grill
600B Frazier Dr. Suite 140 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 31, 2024 | 93
Arby's #121
1130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 100
Cadence Academy Kitchen
7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 100
Southerner's Coffee Mobile
11746 Franklin Rd College Grove, TN 37046
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 100
Genghis Grill Bar
600B Frazier Dr. Suite 140 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 100
Cadence Academy
7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | Approval
J J's Wine Bar Restaurant
206 East Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 99
Cheekwood Golf Club FS
285 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 100
Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant
7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 201 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 31, 2024 | 98
Freedom Middle School
750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 92
Cracker Barrel #530
1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 30, 2024 | 96
Page High School Phase III Cafeteria
6281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
Better Days Diner
7240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 99
IMT Residential LLC East Pool
201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 96
Triple Crown Bakery
118 4th Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 30, 2024 | 99
Longview Elementary School
2929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, CO 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 99
Just Love Coffee
4816 N. Main Street, Suite N Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 98
Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 94
Pancho's Place
176 Watson Glenn Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 30, 2024 | 94
Longview Elementary School
2929 Commonwealh Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 96
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 92
Freedom Middle School
750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
31A Nutrition
7240 Nolensville Rd STE-304 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
Page High School
6281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 100
IMT Residential LLC West Pool
101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 30, 2024 | 96
Lilac- Little Learning Academy
3011 Harrah Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | Approval
The Cheesecake Factory Bar
1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | 100
Allendale Elementary School Building
2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill, TN 37174
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | 97
The Cheesecake Factory
1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 29, 2024 | 98
Honest Coffee Roasters
230 Franklin Road, STE-11A Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | 99
Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant
4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | 100
Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
1098A Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 29, 2024 | 98
Allendale Elementary School Building
2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 29, 2024 | 100
Crumbl Cookie
2051 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 29, 2024 | 95
The Inn at Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
Kara Sanchez Beauty
140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
Southern Sitters Drop-IN
401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | Approval
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 98
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
Krystal
1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 96
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 96
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 96
Tiny Little Donuts
1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 98
Chick-Fil-A
3063 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
Clovercroft Elementary - Cafeteria
9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
Oscar's Taco Shop
188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 98
Hilton Garden Inn Pool
217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 96
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
La Quinta Inn Food #1034
4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 76
Dunkin'
5043 Carothers Pkwy STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
Chipotle Mexican Grill
430 Cool Springs Blvd. #100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 99
Grassland Sonic #4515
1103 Battlewood St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 26, 2024 | 100
Pizza Hut #4408
5000 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 98
Arrington Elementary School Cafeteria
6280 Cox Rd Arrington, TN 37014
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
The Manor at Steeplechase
314 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 99
Franklin High School - Food
810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
Scalp Solutions
1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
Starbucks # 13987
4839 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
Chopt Creative Salad Company
211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 25, 2024 | 94
Franklin High School - Food
810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
First Watch
4937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 98
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream
5002 Thoroughbred Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
Ivey Cake
117 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 100
Einstein Bros. Bagels
1020 Riverside Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 25, 2024 | 99
Moore Elementary
1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin, TN 37064
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 98
Smoothie King #657
330 Franklin Road Suite 102 A Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 24, 2024 | 99
Trinity Elementary School
4410 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 99
The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service
1106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
Sunset Sushi and Thai
1031 Riverside Drive, STE-G Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 24, 2024 | 97
The Big Blue Marble Academy
1106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | Approval
McDonald's # 23803
2233 Fairview Boulevard Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 99
Centennial High School Cafeteria
5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
Chick-fil-A
4885 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
Centennial High School Cafeteria
5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
Sonic Drive In #3453
1505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37068
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
Moore Elementary
1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
The Goddard School Of Brentwood
110 Winners Cir N Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2
4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 99
The Goddard School Of Brentwood
110 Winners Cir N Brentwood, TN 37027
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | Approval
Crumbl Cookies-Brentwood
330 Franklin Road Ste 140A Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
Taco Bell #29559
2389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
Comfort Inn Hotel
4202 Franklin Commons Franklin, TN 37064
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 94
Trinity Elementary School Cafeteria
4410 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 24, 2024 | 100
McAlister's Deli
330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 97
Jersey Mike's
1010 Murfreesboro Rd., ste. 150 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
Ice Point Cafe
1113 Murfreesboro Rd, suite 115 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 23, 2024 | 98
Taco Bell #032898
1710 Columbia Avenue Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 98
CAVA
3058 Mallory Ln Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
The Chile Burrito Co.
330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 23, 2024 | 95
Papa Johns Pizza #5076
305 Sheldon Valley Dr., STE-103 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
Goldfish Swimming School
1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 98
Iron Horse Apartments
1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
Curio Brewing Company
216 Noah Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
Sonic Drive In #4755
208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 98
Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine
7175 Nolensville, STE 100 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 23, 2024 | 97
Nail Lounge & Spa Bar
400 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 97
Subway #10721
407 Independence Sq Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 23, 2024 | 100
Whit's Frozen Custard
4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 22, 2024 | 99
Domino's #6318
3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 22, 2024 | 96
Tupelo Honey Cafe Bar
2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | 100
Broadway Ink
595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | 100
Captain D's
2096 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | 97
Jimmy John's
101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1400 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | 100
Broadway Ink
595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064
Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | 100
Somerby Franklin - Pool
870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
January 22, 2024 | 100
The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service
201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | 100
Duck Donuts
101 Creekside Crossing,Ste 1000 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | 100
Hebrews Coffee
215 Gothic Court Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | 100
Sal's Family Pizza
595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 22, 2024 | 96
Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux
3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 22, 2024 | 100
Subway
330 Franklin Rd Suite 900D Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | 98
Einstein Bros Bagels
103 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | 100
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
January 22, 2024 | 90
The Academy Of Maryland Farm
201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | Approval
Tupelo Honey Cafe
2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
January 22, 2024 | 99
Starbucks Coffee #8477
204 S. Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
January 22, 2024 | 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

