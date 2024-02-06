Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 6, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 22 through February 6, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Jet's Pizza
|1110 Hillsboro Rd Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|5018 Spedale Ct. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 98
|View
|Denims Barbecue of Campbell Station
|5028 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 97
|View
|Grecian Pizzeria
|2003 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 96
|View
|Step Forward Day School FS
|226 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Fairview Nutrition
|2671 Fairview Blvd Suite 106 Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Loblolly Daycare
|1321 Hwy 96 Fairview, TN 37062
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Maniac's Mobile Kitchen
|801 Jones Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Ink Angels Studios LLC
|2721 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Franklin Lanes Inc.
|1200 Lakeview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sonic Drive In #2064
|2018 Fairview W. Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Carrabba's Italian Grill Bar #9303
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
|4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 153 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hampton Inn Pool
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Franklin High Culinary Arts
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Jingo Java
|207 Hwy 96 Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Step Forward Day School
|226 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hampton Inn Pool
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Franklin High Culinary Arts
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 94
|View
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 94
|View
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Homewood Suites Pool
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 98
|View
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 98
|View
|Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
|4021 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Subway 70095
|1411 HWY 96 N Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|High Brow Brew
|188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 97
|View
|Artessa Apartments
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 98
|View
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 96
|View
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 98
|View
|The Blockhouse Franklin
|230 Franklin Rd. STE-12G Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 97
|View
|Waffle House #2404
|7004 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11L Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Jimmy John's
|600 Frazier Drive Suite 135 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 98
|View
|Dunkin Donuts
|2243 Fairview Blvd. West Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 2, 2024 | 99
|View
|Subway #28363
|4910 Columbia Pk, STE 204 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 98
|View
|Battleground Tattoo Parlour
|1111 Lakeview Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hardee's Of Fairview
|7003 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 99
|View
|Deerfield Inn
|1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview, TN 37062
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 94
|View
|Pizza Twist
|1935 Mallory Lane Suite 200 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 99
|View
|Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
|4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 2, 2024 | 74
|View
|Aha Indian Grill
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 74
|View
|Amerigo
|1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Shogun
|1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 1, 2024 | 94
|View
|Drury Plaza Hotel
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Shogun Lounge
|1683 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Amerigo Bar
|1656 Westgate Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Fabulous Food Service
|1028 Glastonbury Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Gigi's Cupcakes
|3065 Mallory Suite 106 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Ground
|330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 98
|View
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|1319 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 97
|View
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 96
|View
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 97
|View
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 98
|View
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 97
|View
|Aha Indian Grill
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 74
|View
|Fabulous Food Service
|1028 Glastonbury Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Kenrose Elementary Cafeteria
|1702 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 97
|View
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 100
|View
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 1, 2024 | 98
|View
|J J's Wine Bar
|206 E. Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 100
|View
|Honest Coffee Roasters, LLC
|4000 Hughes Crossing #120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 31, 2024 | 99
|View
|Genghis Grill
|600B Frazier Dr. Suite 140 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 31, 2024 | 93
|View
|Arby's #121
|1130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 100
|View
|Cadence Academy Kitchen
|7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 100
|View
|Southerner's Coffee Mobile
|11746 Franklin Rd College Grove, TN 37046
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 100
|View
|Genghis Grill Bar
|600B Frazier Dr. Suite 140 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 100
|View
|Cadence Academy
|7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | Approval
|View
|J J's Wine Bar Restaurant
|206 East Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 99
|View
|Cheekwood Golf Club FS
|285 Spencer Creek Road Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 100
|View
|Campo Azul Mexican Restaurant
|7240 Nolensville Rd., Ste 201 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 31, 2024 | 98
|View
|Freedom Middle School
|750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|View
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 92
|View
|Cracker Barrel #530
|1735 Mallory Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 30, 2024 | 96
|View
|Page High School Phase III Cafeteria
|6281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|View
|Better Days Diner
|7240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 99
|View
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 96
|View
|Triple Crown Bakery
|118 4th Ave N Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 30, 2024 | 99
|View
|Longview Elementary School
|2929 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, CO 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 99
|View
|Just Love Coffee
|4816 N. Main Street, Suite N Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 98
|View
|Frothy Monkey
|125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 94
|View
|Pancho's Place
|176 Watson Glenn Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 30, 2024 | 94
|View
|Longview Elementary School
|2929 Commonwealh Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 96
|View
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 92
|View
|Freedom Middle School
|750 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|View
|31A Nutrition
|7240 Nolensville Rd STE-304 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|View
|Page High School
|6281 Arno Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 100
|View
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 30, 2024 | 96
|View
|Lilac- Little Learning Academy
|3011 Harrah Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | Approval
|View
|The Cheesecake Factory Bar
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | 100
|View
|Allendale Elementary School Building
|2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | 97
|View
|The Cheesecake Factory
|1800 Gallery Blvd. Suite 1166 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 29, 2024 | 98
|View
|Honest Coffee Roasters
|230 Franklin Road, STE-11A Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | 99
|View
|Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant
|4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | 100
|View
|Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin-Robbins
|1098A Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 29, 2024 | 98
|View
|Allendale Elementary School Building
|2100 Prescott Way. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 29, 2024 | 100
|View
|Crumbl Cookie
|2051 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 29, 2024 | 95
|View
|The Inn at Southall
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Kara Sanchez Beauty
|140 Pewitt Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Southern Sitters Drop-IN
|401 Cheltenham Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | Approval
|View
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 98
|View
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Krystal
|1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 96
|View
|IMT at the Galleria
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 96
|View
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 96
|View
|Tiny Little Donuts
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 98
|View
|Chick-Fil-A
|3063 Mallory Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Clovercroft Elementary - Cafeteria
|9336 Clovercroft Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 98
|View
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 96
|View
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|La Quinta Inn Food #1034
|4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 76
|View
|Dunkin'
|5043 Carothers Pkwy STE-110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|430 Cool Springs Blvd. #100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 99
|View
|Grassland Sonic #4515
|1103 Battlewood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 26, 2024 | 100
|View
|Pizza Hut #4408
|5000 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 98
|View
|Arrington Elementary School Cafeteria
|6280 Cox Rd Arrington, TN 37014
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Manor at Steeplechase
|314 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 99
|View
|Franklin High School - Food
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|Scalp Solutions
|1806 Williamson Court Studio #207 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|Starbucks # 13987
|4839 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|Chopt Creative Salad Company
|211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 25, 2024 | 94
|View
|Franklin High School - Food
|810 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|First Watch
|4937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 98
|View
|Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream
|5002 Thoroughbred Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|Ivey Cake
|117 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|Einstein Bros. Bagels
|1020 Riverside Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 99
|View
|First Watch
|4937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 25, 2024 | 100
|View
|Moore Elementary
|1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 98
|View
|Smoothie King #657
|330 Franklin Road Suite 102 A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 24, 2024 | 99
|View
|Trinity Elementary School
|4410 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 99
|View
|The Big Blue Marble Academy Food Service
|1106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sunset Sushi and Thai
|1031 Riverside Drive, STE-G Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 24, 2024 | 97
|View
|The Big Blue Marble Academy
|1106 Battlewood St Franklin, TN 37069
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | Approval
|View
|McDonald's # 23803
|2233 Fairview Boulevard Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 99
|View
|Centennial High School Cafeteria
|5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Chick-fil-A
|4885 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Centennial High School Cafeteria
|5050 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sonic Drive In #3453
|1505 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37068
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Moore Elementary
|1061 Lewisburg Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Goddard School Of Brentwood
|110 Winners Cir N Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2
|4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 99
|View
|The Goddard School Of Brentwood
|110 Winners Cir N Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Crumbl Cookies-Brentwood
|330 Franklin Road Ste 140A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Taco Bell #29559
|2389 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|Comfort Inn Hotel
|4202 Franklin Commons Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 94
|View
|Trinity Elementary School Cafeteria
|4410 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 24, 2024 | 100
|View
|McAlister's Deli
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 97
|View
|Jersey Mike's
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd., ste. 150 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Ice Point Cafe
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd, suite 115 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 23, 2024 | 98
|View
|Taco Bell #032898
|1710 Columbia Avenue Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Five Guys Famous Burgers & Fries
|330 Franklin Road Suite 916-D Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 98
|View
|CAVA
|3058 Mallory Ln Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Chile Burrito Co.
|330 Franklin Road Suite 911-d Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 23, 2024 | 95
|View
|Papa Johns Pizza #5076
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr., STE-103 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Goldfish Swimming School
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 98
|View
|Iron Horse Apartments
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Curio Brewing Company
|216 Noah Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sonic Drive In #4755
|208-B Wilson Pike Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 98
|View
|Yuno Sushi and Asian Cuisine
|7175 Nolensville, STE 100 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 23, 2024 | 97
|View
|Nail Lounge & Spa Bar
|400 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 97
|View
|Subway #10721
|407 Independence Sq Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 23, 2024 | 100
|View
|Whit's Frozen Custard
|4020 Hughes Crossing Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 22, 2024 | 99
|View
|Domino's #6318
|3012 Longford Drive Suite 11 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Tupelo Honey Cafe Bar
|2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Broadway Ink
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Captain D's
|2096 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | 97
|View
|Jimmy John's
|101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1400 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Broadway Ink
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064
|Body Piercing Studios Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|January 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|The Academy Of Maryland Farm Food Service
|201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Duck Donuts
|101 Creekside Crossing,Ste 1000 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hebrews Coffee
|215 Gothic Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sal's Family Pizza
|595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 22, 2024 | 96
|View
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Subway
|330 Franklin Rd Suite 900D Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Einstein Bros Bagels
|103 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|January 22, 2024 | 90
|View
|The Academy Of Maryland Farm
|201 Westwood Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Tupelo Honey Cafe
|2000 Meridian Blvd. Suite 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|January 22, 2024 | 99
|View
|Starbucks Coffee #8477
|204 S. Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|January 22, 2024 | 100
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.