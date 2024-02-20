Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 20, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 13-20, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 94
|The Fainting Goat Second Floor
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 94
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 96
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 96
|Hilton Suites Pool
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 100
|Ghenwa Eltiti
|1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 100
|Cluck Masters Wings & Things
|1335 Reliance Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 100
|Vee's ChickN Cones
|1335 Reliance Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 100
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 92
|Shake Shack #1315 Franklin
|5027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 100
|Great Wall Of China
|2176 Hillsboro Rd., STE 132 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 16, 2024 | 95
|Hilton Suites Spa
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 98
|The Fainting Goat
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 16, 2024 | 91
|Thompson's Station Elementary School
|2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 97
|Thompson's Station Middle School
|2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 98
|PIGMENT
|99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 100
|The Inn at Southall
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 100
|Sbarro #008
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 15, 2024 | 96
|Better Days Diner
|2041 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 15, 2024 | 98
|The Spot Burgers and Beers
|3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 62
|Sonic Drive-In #4770
|4101 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 99
|Homewood Suites Restaurant
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 98
|J. Christophers
|620 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 94
|Aha Indian Grill
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 94
|American Ace
|5007 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|AC Lounge
|5007 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Taco Bell #22251
|4936 Columbia Pike Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Neighbors of Franklin
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 98
|Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
|7116 Nolensville Rd., Ste 109 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen
|2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy
|2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | Approval
|AC Hotel Brentwood
|5007 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 98
|AC Kitchen
|5007 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Legacy Middle School Food
|2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 14, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Meals On Wheels
|129 W. Fowlkes,, STE 107 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 96
|Heritage Middle School
|4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 98
|Goldfish Swimming School
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 98
|Heritage Middle School
|4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 97
|Johnson Elementary School
|815 Glass Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Hyatt Place Cafe
|650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 13, 2024 | 98
|Smoothie King - RMC King LLC
|600-A Frazier Drive, Ste 105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Southerners Coffee
|1228 Liberty Pk Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 100
|Moe's Southwest Grill
|101 Creekside Crossing., STE 400 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 13, 2024 | 98
|Pei Wei Asian Diner
|101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 13, 2024 | 94
|Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar
|2001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 13, 2024 | 93
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.