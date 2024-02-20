Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 20, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 13-20, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 94
View
The Fainting Goat Second Floor
1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 94
View
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 96
View
Hilton Garden Inn Pool
217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 96
View
Hilton Suites Pool
9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 100
View
Ghenwa Eltiti
1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 100
View
Cluck Masters Wings & Things
1335 Reliance Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 100
View
Vee's ChickN Cones
1335 Reliance Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 100
View
Grove At Shadow Green Pool
2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 92
View
Shake Shack #1315 Franklin
5027 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 100
View
Great Wall Of China
2176 Hillsboro Rd., STE 132 Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 16, 2024 | 95
View
Hilton Suites Spa
9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 98
View
The Fainting Goat
1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 16, 2024 | 91
View
California Pizza Kitchen
1800 Galleria Boulevard Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 15, 2024 | 97
View
Thompson's Station Elementary School
2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 97
View
Thompson's Station Middle School
2638 Clayton Arnold Road Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 98
View
The Inn at Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 100
View
Sbarro #008
1800 Galleria Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 15, 2024 | 96
View
Better Days Diner
2041 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 15, 2024 | 98
View
The Spot Burgers and Beers
3011 Longford Drive Suite 13 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 62
View
Sonic Drive-In #4770
4101 Mallory Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 99
View
Homewood Suites Restaurant
2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 98
View
J. Christophers
620 Frazier Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 94
View
Aha Indian Grill
3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 101 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 94
View
American Ace
5007 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
AC Lounge
5007 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Taco Bell #22251
4936 Columbia Pike Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Neighbors of Franklin
4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 98
View
Nolen Nail Spa - Permanent Makeup
7116 Nolensville Rd., Ste 109 Nolensville, TN 37135
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy-- Kitchen
2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd. Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Sunshine and Broccoli Christian Academy
2006 Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville, TN 37135
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | Approval
View
AC Hotel Brentwood
5007 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 98
View
AC Kitchen
5007 Maryland Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Legacy Middle School Food
2380 Henpeck Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 14, 2024 | 100
View
Franklin Meals On Wheels
129 W. Fowlkes,, STE 107 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 96
View
Heritage Middle School
4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Paxton Main Pool
2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 96
View
Safe Splash Franklin
1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Paxton Plunge Pool
2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 98
View
Goldfish Swimming School
1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 98
View
Heritage Middle School
4803 Columbia Pike Thompson Station, TN 37179
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 97
View
Johnson Elementary School
815 Glass Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Hotel
3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Acapulco Mexican Grill
2001 Campbell Station Pkwy, STE A-1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 99
View
Hyatt Place Cafe
650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 13, 2024 | 98
View
Smoothie King - RMC King LLC
600-A Frazier Drive, Ste 105 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Southerners Coffee
1228 Liberty Pk Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 100
View
Moe's Southwest Grill
101 Creekside Crossing., STE 400 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 13, 2024 | 98
View
Pei Wei Asian Diner
101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 13, 2024 | 94
View
Acapulco Mexican Grill Bar
2001 Campbell Station Pkwy Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 13, 2024 | 93
View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

