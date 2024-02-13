Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 13, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 6-13, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Glam by Selena
|1261 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Jamba Juice
|1844 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 100
|Pasta N Cream
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 12, 2024 | 85
|La Quinta Inn Food #1034
|4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 10, 2024 | 98
|Neighbors of Franklin Bar
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services
|960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN, USA Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | Approval
|FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food
|960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN, USA Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Elementary School
|1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Cumberland Cliff
|400 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37065
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Steak N Shake
|4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 9, 2024 | 99
|Neighbors of Franklin
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 89
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 96
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 94
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Iron Horse Apartments
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 96
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Franklin Elem Schl Food Service
|1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 99
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 96
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 9, 2024 | 98
|Commonwealth at 31
|2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 92
|Oakview Elem. School Food Service
|2390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Freedom Intermediate Cafeteria
|850 Glass Ln Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 97
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Health Sushi
|600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 99
|Blind Tiger
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Salvo's Family Pizza
|2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 83
|55 South Brentwood (Kitchen)
|7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 99
|Crema Coffee Roasters
|330 Franklin Rd Ste 330d Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Chrysalis Modern Italian
|9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Bodeli Sushi
|330 Mayfield Dr., Suite D5 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 8, 2024 | 96
|North Italia Bar
|4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Taco Bell #4386
|5002 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 99
|Just Love Coffee - McEwen
|4031 Aspen Grove Dr, #138 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 8, 2024 | 99
|Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen
|5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 100
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 8, 2024 | 98
|Left Hand Black
|99 E Main St Suite 27 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Brentwood Country Club Rest.
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|The Club Room
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Brentwood Country Club Patio Bar
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Better Days Diner
|2041 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 81
|Hardee's of Franklin #1501795
|1315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Poplar Grove Plant
|2959 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
|4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 7, 2024 | 94
|Puffy Muffin, Inc.
|229 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|The Men's Grill
|5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 96
|The Harper Apts Pool
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 98
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Sussex Downs Apt Pool
|1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 98
|Poplar Grove (Food)
|2959 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 7, 2024 | 100
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 96
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 98
|Greenhaven
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 96
|The Everly Pool
|413 Brick Path Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 96
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 98
|Candlewood Suites
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Subway
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr., 105 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe
|7221 Nolensville Rd suite 100 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Franklin Chop House
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 97
|Frothy Monkey
|125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 98
|Franklin Chop House Lounge
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Best Western Franklin Inn Motel
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 99
|Great Wall Of China
|2176 Hillsboro Rd., STE 132 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 69
|Kiddie Academy of Franklin
|100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | Approval
|Kiddie Academy of Franklin Food
|100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Mainstay Suites-- Foodservice
|107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Lady K's Kitchen
|1283 Creekside Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 100
|Pizza Hut #4370
|3046 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|February 6, 2024 | 98
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.