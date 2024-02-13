Health Inspections: Williamson County for February 13, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for February 6-13, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Glam by Selena
1261 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 100
Jamba Juice
1844 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 100
Pasta N Cream
1203 Murfreesboro Rd Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 12, 2024 | 85
La Quinta Inn Food #1034
4207 Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 10, 2024 | 98
Neighbors of Franklin Bar
4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 100
FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services
960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN, USA Brentwood, TN 37027
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 9, 2024 | Approval
FiftyForward Friends Adult Day Services Food
960 Heritage Way, Brentwood, TN, USA Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 100
Franklin Elementary School
1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 98
Cumberland Cliff
400 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37065
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 100
Steak N Shake
4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 9, 2024 | 99
Neighbors of Franklin
4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Ste 162 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 89
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 100
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 100
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 96
La Quinta Inns Pool
4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 94
Somerby Franklin - Pool
870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 100
Hilton Garden Inn Pool
9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 100
Iron Horse Apartments
1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 100
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 98
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 98
Franklin Marriott Pool
700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 98
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 98
Berry Farm Town Center Pool
7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 96
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 98
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 98
Franklin Elem Schl Food Service
1501 Figuers Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 99
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 96
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 100
Life Time - Outdoor Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 98
Life Time - Indoor Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 98
Life Time - Men's Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 98
Life Time - Women 's Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 9, 2024 | 98
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 92
Oakview Elem. School Food Service
2390 Henpeck Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
Freedom Intermediate Cafeteria
850 Glass Ln Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 97
Cadence Cool Springs Pool
200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
February 8, 2024 | 100
Health Sushi
600B Frazier Drive Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 99
Blind Tiger
4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
Salvo's Family Pizza
2078 Wall St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 83
55 South Brentwood (Kitchen)
7031 Executive Center Dr. ste 101 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 99
Crema Coffee Roasters
330 Franklin Rd Ste 330d Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
Chrysalis Modern Italian
9040 Carothers Parkway Suite A201 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
Bodeli Sushi
330 Mayfield Dr., Suite D5 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 8, 2024 | 96
North Italia Bar
4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
Taco Bell #4386
5002 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 99
Just Love Coffee - McEwen
4031 Aspen Grove Dr, #138 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 8, 2024 | 99
Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen
5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 100
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 8, 2024 | 98
Left Hand Black
99 E Main St Suite 27 Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
Brentwood Country Club Rest.
5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
The Club Room
5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
Brentwood Country Club Patio Bar
5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
Better Days Diner
2041 Wall Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 81
Hardee's of Franklin #1501795
1315 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
Poplar Grove Plant
2959 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill
4910 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 7, 2024 | 94
Puffy Muffin, Inc.
229 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 7, 2024 | 100
The Men's Grill
5123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
MAA Cool Springs Pool
1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 96
The Harper Apts Pool
2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 98
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
Sussex Downs Apt Pool
1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 98
Poplar Grove (Food)
2959 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 7, 2024 | 100
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 100
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 96
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 98
Greenhaven
1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 96
The Everly Pool
413 Brick Path Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 100
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 96
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 98
Candlewood Suites
1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
Comfort Inn & Suites
111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
Subway
305 Sheldon Valley Dr., 105 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 100
Homewood Suites Hotel
5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 100
Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe
7221 Nolensville Rd suite 100 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
Franklin Chop House
1101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 97
Frothy Monkey
125 5th Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 98
Franklin Chop House Lounge
1101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
Best Western Franklin Inn Motel
1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 99
Great Wall Of China
2176 Hillsboro Rd., STE 132 Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 69
Kiddie Academy of Franklin
100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | Approval
Kiddie Academy of Franklin Food
100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
Mainstay Suites-- Foodservice
107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
February 6, 2024 | 100
Lady K's Kitchen
1283 Creekside Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 100
Pizza Hut #4370
3046 Columbia Hwy. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
February 6, 2024 | 98
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

