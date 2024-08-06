Health Inspections: Williamson County for August 6, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 30 to August 6, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Jefferson's Bar992431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine8/6/2024
Jefferson's702431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service Routine8/6/2024
Baymont Inn & Suites Pool984206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Avalon Kiddie Pool100154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Culver's of Spring Hill993016 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up8/5/2024
Extended Stay America879020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine8/5/2024
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Brentwood Traditions HOA1009033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc1001591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine8/5/2024
Millview Swim Club Pool964207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
The Gardner School Of Cool SpringsApproval1591 Mallory Lane. N. Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine8/5/2024
Chardonnay Pool969004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Denims Barbecue of Campbell Station1005028 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine8/5/2024
Chardonnay Kiddie Pool969004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Little Caesars Pizza974091 Mallory Lane Ste 115 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up8/5/2024
Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool984207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Avalon Pool98154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine8/5/2024
Sonesta Simply Suites905129 Virgina Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine8/5/2024
Cali Burrito Mexican Grill, Inc.954935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine8/5/2024
Artessa Apartments1001000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Hunterwood Estates Pool962128 Key Dr Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Buckingham Park Pool96Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool96Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool982128 Key Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/2/2024
Chopt Creative Salad Company96211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up8/1/2024
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool981120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
The Children's Playroom100330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up8/1/2024
Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool1008207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/1/2024
Cookie Fix1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine8/1/2024
The Perch, LLC99117 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Follow-Up8/1/2024
Jimmy John's98600 Frazier Drive Suite 135 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up8/1/2024
Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool100806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Biscuit Love Berry Farms873100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine8/1/2024
Kiddie Academy of Franklin Food99100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine8/1/2024
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe973100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up8/1/2024
Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool1008207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up8/1/2024
The Children PlayroomApproval330 Franklin Rd., STE 2468 Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine8/1/2024
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine8/1/2024
Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen1005320 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Blaze Pizza1007011 Executive Center Dr. Ste B-101 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Blind Tiger1004918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174Tattoo Studios Routine7/31/2024
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool1005107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/31/2024
Franklin Chop House981101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up7/31/2024
Krystal1001412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up7/31/2024
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Grill971933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Dolan's Deli & Bar Lounge964140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Hogwood BBQ99600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Taramore Kiddie Pool1001824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/31/2024
Taramore Adult Pool1001824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/31/2024
Chick-fil-A984885 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine7/31/2024
The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food1001101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Primrose School Of Brentwood CcApproval5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities Routine7/31/2024
Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2994908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up7/31/2024
Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant994140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine7/31/2024
Courtyard By Marriott Pool100103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
First Watch974937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Suburban Studios1009025 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-Up7/30/2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool961001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Pei Wei Asian Diner67101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Chipotle Mexican Grill100430 Cool Springs Blvd. #100 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool98222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
McAlister's Deli993015 Belshire Village Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Culvers1003400 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Comfort Inn & Suites94111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Camden At Franklin Park Pool1006300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
Jersey Mike's Subs965018 Spedale Ct. Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Tinney Place Pool1002301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool1004207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool96130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Ivy Glen Pool964030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
River Rest Condominiums Pool98211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
The Fainting Goat Second Floor1001143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Tinney Place Kiddie Pool1002301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
La Quinta Inns Pool1004207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
Echelon Pool962001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024
Annecy Pool1001064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/30/2024
The Fainting Goat1001143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Routine7/30/2024
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood96206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/30/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

