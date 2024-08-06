Health Inspections: Williamson County for August 6, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 30 to August 6, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Jefferson's Bar
|99
|2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|8/6/2024
|Jefferson's
|70
|2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|8/6/2024
|Baymont Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Avalon Kiddie Pool
|100
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Culver's of Spring Hill
|99
|3016 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Extended Stay America
|87
|9020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|8/5/2024
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Brentwood Traditions HOA
|100
|9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc
|100
|1591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|8/5/2024
|Millview Swim Club Pool
|96
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|The Gardner School Of Cool Springs
|Approval
|1591 Mallory Lane. N. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|8/5/2024
|Chardonnay Pool
|96
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Denims Barbecue of Campbell Station
|100
|5028 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|8/5/2024
|Chardonnay Kiddie Pool
|96
|9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Little Caesars Pizza
|97
|4091 Mallory Lane Ste 115 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/5/2024
|Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool
|98
|4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Avalon Pool
|98
|154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/5/2024
|Sonesta Simply Suites
|90
|5129 Virgina Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|8/5/2024
|Cali Burrito Mexican Grill, Inc.
|95
|4935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|8/5/2024
|Artessa Apartments
|100
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Hunterwood Estates Pool
|96
|2128 Key Dr Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Buckingham Park Pool
|96
|Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool
|96
|Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool
|98
|2128 Key Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/2/2024
|Chopt Creative Salad Company
|96
|211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|98
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|The Children's Playroom
|100
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool
|100
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Cookie Fix
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|8/1/2024
|The Perch, LLC
|99
|117 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Jimmy John's
|98
|600 Frazier Drive Suite 135 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool
|100
|806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms
|87
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|8/1/2024
|Kiddie Academy of Franklin Food
|99
|100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|8/1/2024
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|97
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool
|100
|8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|8/1/2024
|The Children Playroom
|Approval
|330 Franklin Rd., STE 2468 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|8/1/2024
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|8/1/2024
|Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen
|100
|5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Blaze Pizza
|100
|7011 Executive Center Dr. Ste B-101 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Blind Tiger
|100
|4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|7/31/2024
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|100
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Franklin Chop House
|98
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Krystal
|100
|1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Grill
|97
|1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Dolan's Deli & Bar Lounge
|96
|4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Hogwood BBQ
|99
|600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Taramore Kiddie Pool
|100
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Taramore Adult Pool
|100
|1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Chick-fil-A
|98
|4885 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food
|100
|1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Primrose School Of Brentwood Cc
|Approval
|5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|7/31/2024
|Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2
|99
|4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|7/31/2024
|Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant
|99
|4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|7/31/2024
|Courtyard By Marriott Pool
|100
|103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|First Watch
|97
|4937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Suburban Studios
|100
|9025 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|96
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Pei Wei Asian Diner
|67
|101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|430 Cool Springs Blvd. #100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|98
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|McAlister's Deli
|99
|3015 Belshire Village Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Culvers
|100
|3400 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|94
|111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Camden At Franklin Park Pool
|100
|6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|96
|5018 Spedale Ct. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Tinney Place Pool
|100
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|100
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool
|96
|130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Ivy Glen Pool
|96
|4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|River Rest Condominiums Pool
|98
|211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|The Fainting Goat Second Floor
|100
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Tinney Place Kiddie Pool
|100
|2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|100
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|Echelon Pool
|96
|2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
|Annecy Pool
|100
|1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|7/30/2024
|The Fainting Goat
|100
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|7/30/2024
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|96
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|7/30/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
