Health Inspections: Williamson County for August 6, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 30 to August 6, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Name Score Address Type Date Jefferson's Bar 99 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 8/6/2024 Jefferson's 70 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine 8/6/2024 Baymont Inn & Suites Pool 98 4206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Avalon Kiddie Pool 100 154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Culver's of Spring Hill 99 3016 Belshire Village Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Extended Stay America 87 9020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 8/5/2024 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Brentwood Traditions HOA 100 9033 Carnival Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 The Gardner School Of Cool Springs -Food Svc 100 1591 Mallory N. Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 8/5/2024 Millview Swim Club Pool 96 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 The Gardner School Of Cool Springs Approval 1591 Mallory Lane. N. Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 8/5/2024 Chardonnay Pool 96 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Denims Barbecue of Campbell Station 100 5028 Spedale Court Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 8/5/2024 Chardonnay Kiddie Pool 96 9004 Chardonnay Trace Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Little Caesars Pizza 97 4091 Mallory Lane Ste 115 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 8/5/2024 Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool 98 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Avalon Pool 98 154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 8/5/2024 Sonesta Simply Suites 90 5129 Virgina Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 8/5/2024 Cali Burrito Mexican Grill, Inc. 95 4935 Main Suite 1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 8/5/2024 Artessa Apartments 100 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Hunterwood Estates Pool 96 2128 Key Dr Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Buckingham Park Pool 96 Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool 96 Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool 98 2128 Key Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/2/2024 Chopt Creative Salad Company 96 211 Franklin Road Suite 160 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 98 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 The Children's Playroom 100 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool 100 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Cookie Fix 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 8/1/2024 The Perch, LLC 99 117 Franklin Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Jimmy John's 98 600 Frazier Drive Suite 135 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool 100 806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Biscuit Love Berry Farms 87 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 8/1/2024 Kiddie Academy of Franklin Food 99 100 Westwind Court Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 8/1/2024 Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe 97 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 8/1/2024 Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool 100 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 8/1/2024 The Children Playroom Approval 330 Franklin Rd., STE 2468 Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 8/1/2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Outdoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 8/1/2024 Primrose School Of Brentwood - Kitchen 100 5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Blaze Pizza 100 7011 Executive Center Dr. Ste B-101 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Blind Tiger 100 4918 Main St Suite 10 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Tattoo Studios Routine 7/31/2024 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 100 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Franklin Chop House 98 1101 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Krystal 100 1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Grill 97 1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Dolan's Deli & Bar Lounge 96 4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Hogwood BBQ 99 600A Frazier Drive Ste.100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Taramore Kiddie Pool 100 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Taramore Adult Pool 100 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Chick-fil-A 98 4885 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 The Goddard Sch. At Camden Commons Food 100 1101 Moher Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Primrose School Of Brentwood Cc Approval 5320 Maryland Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine 7/31/2024 Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2 99 4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 7/31/2024 Dolan's Deli & Bar Restaurant 99 4140 Carothers Parkway, Suite 2 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 7/31/2024 Courtyard By Marriott Pool 100 103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 First Watch 97 4937 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Suburban Studios 100 9025 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up 7/30/2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 96 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Pei Wei Asian Diner 67 101 Creekside Crossing., STE 1800 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 430 Cool Springs Blvd. #100 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 98 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 McAlister's Deli 99 3015 Belshire Village Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Culvers 100 3400 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 94 111 Penn Warren Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 Jersey Mike's Subs 96 5018 Spedale Ct. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Tinney Place Pool 100 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 100 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool 96 130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Ivy Glen Pool 96 4030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 River Rest Condominiums Pool 98 211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 The Fainting Goat Second Floor 100 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Tinney Place Kiddie Pool 100 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 La Quinta Inns Pool 100 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 Echelon Pool 96 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024 Annecy Pool 100 1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/30/2024 The Fainting Goat 100 1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine 7/30/2024 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 96 206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/30/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email