Health Inspections: Williamson County for August 13, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 6-13, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool
|91
|1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 12, 2024
|Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool
|97
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 12, 2024
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|98
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 12, 2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 12, 2024
|Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool
|97
|1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 12, 2024
|Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool
|100
|501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 12, 2024
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|94
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 12, 2024
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|98
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 12, 2024
|Fieldstone Farms Pool
|97
|1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 12, 2024
|Hampton Inn Pool
|94
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 12, 2024
|Freedom Intermediate Cafeteria
|100
|850 Glass Ln Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 12, 2024
|Freedom Intermediate School
|100
|New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064
|School Buildings Routine
|August 12, 2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool
|99
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Northwood Ravin Spa
|100
|4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool
|92
|1507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Annecy Pool
|92
|1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Laurelbrooke Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|97
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Witt Hill Subdivision Pool
|96
|Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Lynnwood Downs Pool
|97
|2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Cadence Academy Kitchen
|100
|7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool
|94
|2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool
|100
|1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Sunset Park Kiddie Pool
|100
|1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|99
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Redwing Meadows
|96
|1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Catalina Pool
|96
|2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 3
|94
|1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool
|94
|1507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool
|92
|1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|98
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3
|92
|1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics
|100
|4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Routine
|August 9, 2024
|Extended Stay America
|100
|9020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Follow-Up
|August 8, 2024
|Better Days Diner
|99
|7240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms
|97
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Somerset Kiddie Pool
|96
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Tot-E-Town Ii Food Service
|99
|8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014
|Food Service Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Witherspoon
|94
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Lansdowne Kiddie Pool
|98
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|El Taquito Mexican Food
|100
|3101 Southall Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 8, 2024
|1747 Lemon Company
|100
|438 Beauchamp Cir Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|100
|535 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Lansdowne Pool
|100
|9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Marcos Pizza
|98
|4115 Mallory Ln Suite 212 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Witherspoon
|96
|1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Somerset Pool
|100
|30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Summerlyn Pool
|98
|305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Southbrooke Amenity Pool
|88
|1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|96
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Telfair Community Pool
|96
|1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|96
|7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Lochridge Pool
|98
|2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|100
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|South Wind Apts Outdoor pool
|94
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool
|96
|169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|98
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Clarion Pointe Pool
|94
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Dominos
|100
|400 Downs Blvd., ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|98
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms
|98
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 7, 2024
|Bruegger's Bagel Bakery
|98
|330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Graze Craze
|100
|354 Downs Blvd suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Best Western Franklin Inn Motel
|100
|1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Kiddie Academy of Brentwood
|Approval
|216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Child Care Facilities Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Keystone Pool H.O.A
|96
|1736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Chuy's Restaurant
|97
|3061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 7, 2024
|Ground
|98
|330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 7, 2024
|Stream Valley Pool
|88
|1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 7, 2024
|Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool
|100
|108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|August 7, 2024
|Kinder-Care Learning Center #1268
|100
|205 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Burger Up
|98
|401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 6, 2024
|Boulevard Deli
|100
|1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Subway #7060
|98
|1735 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 6, 2024
|Elks Lodge #72 Pool
|94
|485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Hardeman Springs HOA
|92
|5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington, TN 37014
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Burger Up Bar
|100
|401B Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Jefferson's Bar
|99
|2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Iron Horse Apartments
|98
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 6, 2024
|The Whitney
|98
|113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Sussex Downs Apt Pool
|96
|1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Jason's Deli
|98
|3065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 6, 2024
|Marcos Pizza
|100
|2020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Jefferson's
|70
|2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Greek Cafe
|67
|2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool
|92
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 6, 2024
|High Brow Brew
|85
|188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Namaste Indian Restaurant
|95
|9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 6, 2024
|Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool
|92
|153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Kingwood Pool
|96
|Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|98
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|99
|188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
