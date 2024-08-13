Health Inspections: Williamson County for August 13, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 6-13, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool 91 1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool 97 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 Aloft Nashville Pool 98 7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool 97 1010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool 100 501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 TownPlace Suites Pool 94 7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 The Everly at Historic Franklin 98 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 Fieldstone Farms Pool 97 1530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 Hampton Inn Pool 94 7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 12, 2024 Freedom Intermediate Cafeteria 100 850 Glass Ln Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 12, 2024 Freedom Intermediate School 100 New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064 School Buildings Routine August 12, 2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool 99 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Northwood Ravin Spa 100 4018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool 92 1507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Annecy Pool 92 1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Laurelbrooke Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool 97 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Witt Hill Subdivision Pool 96 Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Lynnwood Downs Pool 97 2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Cadence Academy Kitchen 100 7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine August 9, 2024 Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool 94 2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool 100 1180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Sunset Park Kiddie Pool 100 1712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool 99 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Redwing Meadows 96 1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Catalina Pool 96 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Chapman's Retreat Phase 3 94 1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool 94 1507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool 92 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool 98 4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3 92 1293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine August 9, 2024 Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics 100 4107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios Routine August 9, 2024 Extended Stay America 100 9020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels Follow-Up August 8, 2024 Better Days Diner 99 7240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms 97 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 Somerset Kiddie Pool 96 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Tot-E-Town Ii Food Service 99 8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014 Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 Witherspoon 94 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Lansdowne Kiddie Pool 98 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 El Taquito Mexican Food 100 3101 Southall Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 1747 Lemon Company 100 438 Beauchamp Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 Nothing Bundt Cakes 100 535 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 Lansdowne Pool 100 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Marcos Pizza 98 4115 Mallory Ln Suite 212 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 Witherspoon 96 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Somerset Pool 100 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Summerlyn Pool 98 305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Southbrooke Amenity Pool 88 1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 96 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Telfair Community Pool 96 1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 96 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 100 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 100 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Lochridge Pool 98 2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 South Wind Apts Outdoor pool 94 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool 96 169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 98 549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 8, 2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Clarion Pointe Pool 94 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Life Time - Men's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Life Time - Women 's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Dominos 100 400 Downs Blvd., ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 7, 2024 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Biscuit Love Berry Farms 98 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 7, 2024 Bruegger's Bagel Bakery 98 330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service Routine August 7, 2024 Graze Craze 100 354 Downs Blvd suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 7, 2024 Best Western Franklin Inn Motel 100 1308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine August 7, 2024 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Kiddie Academy of Brentwood Approval 216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood, TN 37027 Child Care Facilities Routine August 7, 2024 Keystone Pool H.O.A 96 1736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Chuy's Restaurant 97 3061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 7, 2024 Ground 98 330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 7, 2024 Stream Valley Pool 88 1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 7, 2024 Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool 100 108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up August 7, 2024 Kinder-Care Learning Center #1268 100 205 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Burger Up 98 401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 6, 2024 Boulevard Deli 100 1016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Subway #7060 98 1735 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 6, 2024 Elks Lodge #72 Pool 94 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Hardeman Springs HOA 92 5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington, TN 37014 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Burger Up Bar 100 401B Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Jefferson's Bar 99 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Iron Horse Apartments 98 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 The Whitney 98 113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Sussex Downs Apt Pool 96 1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Jason's Deli 98 3065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 6, 2024 Marcos Pizza 100 2020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin, TN 37069 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Jefferson's 70 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Greek Cafe 67 2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool 92 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 High Brow Brew 85 188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Namaste Indian Restaurant 95 9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 6, 2024 Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool 92 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Kingwood Pool 96 Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine August 6, 2024 Oscar's Taco Shop 99 188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

