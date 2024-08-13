Health Inspections: Williamson County for August 13, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 6-13, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Forrest Crossing Hoa Kiddie Pool911010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 12, 2024
Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool971530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 12, 2024
Aloft Nashville Pool987109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 12, 2024
Comfort Inn & Suites967120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 12, 2024
Forrest Crossing Hoa Pool971010 Riverview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 12, 2024
Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool100501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 12, 2024
TownPlace Suites Pool947153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 12, 2024
The Everly at Historic Franklin98413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 12, 2024
Fieldstone Farms Pool971530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 12, 2024
Hampton Inn Pool947141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 12, 2024
Freedom Intermediate Cafeteria100850 Glass Ln Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 12, 2024
Freedom Intermediate School100New Hwy 96 W. Franklin, TN 37064School Buildings RoutineAugust 12, 2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool994015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Northwood Ravin Spa1004018 Aspen Grove Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Pool921507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Annecy Pool921064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Laurelbrooke Pool1001180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool974015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Witt Hill Subdivision Pool96Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Lynnwood Downs Pool972000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Cadence Academy Kitchen1007140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool942939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool1001180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Sunset Park Kiddie Pool1001712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool994015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Redwing Meadows961297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Catalina Pool962000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Chapman's Retreat Phase 3941293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Chapman's Retreat Phase 2 Kiddie Pool941507 Calender Court Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Benington/Winterset Woods Kids Pool921435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool984015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Chapman's Retreat Kiddie Pool Phase 3921293 Chapman's Retreat Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Southern Rebel Permanent Cosmetics1004107 Mallory Ln Floor 1, STE 105 Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios RoutineAugust 9, 2024
Extended Stay America1009020 Church Street, E. Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels Follow-UpAugust 8, 2024
Better Days Diner997240 Nolensville Rd. ste. 104 Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms974001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Somerset Kiddie Pool9630 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Tot-E-Town Ii Food Service998110 Horton Hwy. Arrington, TN 37014Food Service RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Witherspoon941469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Lansdowne Kiddie Pool989200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
El Taquito Mexican Food1003101 Southall Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 8, 2024
1747 Lemon Company100438 Beauchamp Cir Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Nothing Bundt Cakes100535 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Lansdowne Pool1009200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Marcos Pizza984115 Mallory Ln Suite 212 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Witherspoon961469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Somerset Pool10030 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Summerlyn Pool98305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Southbrooke Amenity Pool881043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool96549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Telfair Community Pool961121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool967732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa100200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool100200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Lochridge Pool982384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
South Wind Apts Outdoor pool94549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool96169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool98549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Clarion Pointe Pool946210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Life Time - Men's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Life Time - Women 's Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Dominos100400 Downs Blvd., ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Life Time - Outdoor Spa985020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Biscuit Love Berry Farms983100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 7, 2024
Bruegger's Bagel Bakery98330 Franklin Rd. SUITE 138A Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Graze Craze100354 Downs Blvd suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Best Western Franklin Inn Motel1001308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Hotels Motels RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Somerby Franklin - Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Kiddie Academy of BrentwoodApproval216 Jamestown Park Road Brentwood, TN 37027Child Care Facilities RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Keystone Pool H.O.A961736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Chuy's Restaurant973061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 7, 2024
Ground98330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 7, 2024
Stream Valley Pool881021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 7, 2024
Hurstbourne Park Amenities Pool100108 Browning Way. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-UpAugust 7, 2024
Kinder-Care Learning Center #1268100205 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Burger Up98401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 6, 2024
Boulevard Deli1001016 Westhaven Blvd Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Subway #7060981735 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 6, 2024
Elks Lodge #72 Pool94485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Hardeman Springs HOA925500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington, TN 37014Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Burger Up Bar100401B Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Jefferson's Bar992431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Iron Horse Apartments981000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 6, 2024
The Whitney98113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Sussex Downs Apt Pool961125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Jason's Deli983065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 6, 2024
Marcos Pizza1002020 Fieldstone Parkway ste.600 Franklin, TN 37069Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Jefferson's702431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Greek Cafe672021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool92153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 6, 2024
High Brow Brew85188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Namaste Indian Restaurant959040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 6, 2024
Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool92153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Kingwood Pool96Kingwood Dr. Fairview, TN 37062Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Franklin Marriott Pool98700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Oscar's Taco Shop99188 Front St, Suite 114 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here