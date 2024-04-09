Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 9, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 2-9, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
|1031 Center Pointe Pl, STE C Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 8, 2024 | 99
|View
|The Heritage At Brentwood
|900 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Edley's Berry Farms BBQ
|PO Box 41600 Nashville, TN 37204
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 8, 2024 | 99
|View
|The Steeplechase Lounge
|900 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Big Bad Breakfast
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 98
|View
|Safe Splash Franklin
|1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 98
|View
|Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar
|1031 Riverside Drivel, STE C Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Edmondson Elementary Food
|851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 94
|View
|Homewood Suites Pool
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 98
|View
|Edley's Berry Farms BBQ Aux
|PO Box 41600 Nashville, TN 37204
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Edmondson Elementary Food
|851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 100
|View
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 96
|View
|Big Bad Breakfast
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 8, 2024 | 99
|View
|Dominos
|400 Downs Blvd., ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 99
|View
|Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
|10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 8, 2024 | 94
|View
|Kinder Care Learning Center
|208 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Westhaven Turn Grill
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|3046 Columbia Ave.,ste 102 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 92
|View
|Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
|4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 98
|View
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 96
|View
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 96
|View
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 98
|View
|Westhaven Turn Grill
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|King Gyros
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Pita Way
|500 Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Kinder Care Learning Center
|208 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Kindercare Learning Center Food
|208 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 98
|View
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 98
|View
|Sleep Inn Food
|1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|3046 Columbia Ave.,ste 102 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 100
|View
|Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen
|4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 5, 2024 | 98
|View
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|3046 Columbia Ave.,ste 102 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 99
|View
|Sopapilla's
|1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 5, 2024 | 94
|View
|Guckenheimer@ Mars-BRN Coffee Shop
|2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|Scales Elementary School Plant
|Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 95
|View
|Dba Merridee's
|110 4th S. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 4, 2024 | 95
|View
|Drury Plaza Hotel Breakfast
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 99
|View
|Guckenheimer @ Mars-BRN Cafe
|3013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 99
|View
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|Battleground Tattoo Parlour
|1111 Lakeview Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|PIGMENT
|99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining
|230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin , Tn 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|Chang Spicy Hot Pot
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 4, 2024 | 93
|View
|FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub
|4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
|3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hampton Inn Pool
|7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 98
|View
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|Scales Elementary School
|6430 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 98
|View
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 96
|View
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 98
|View
|Currey Ingram Academy Food
|6544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 4, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
|5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|View
|Mill Creek Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria
|100 York Trail Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|View
|Grace Christian Academy Cafeteria
|3265 Southall Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 3, 2024 | 98
|View
|Brentwood High School Food
|5304 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|View
|Goldfish Swimming School
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 98
|View
|Chick-fil-A
|1122 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|View
|La Paleteria Ice Cream Shop
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd., Ste 150 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 3, 2024 | 99
|View
|Hank's Coffee Station Mobile
|1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|View
|Newk's Express Cafe
|535 Cool Springs Blvd, #120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 3, 2024 | 97
|View
|Brentwood High School
|Murray Lane, Rt 3 Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 95
|View
|MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
|107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|View
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 98
|View
|Left Hand Black
|99 E Main St Suite 27 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|View
|Cajun Steamer
|1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 97
|View
|Ludlow & Prime
|330 Franklin Road Ste 226 B Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 3, 2024 | 97
|View
|BUMC Early Learning Center
|309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 3, 2024 | 100
|View
|My Friends House
|626 Eastview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Tin Roof 2
|9135 Carothers Pkwy, STE 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 89
|View
|La Plaza Mexican Restaurant
|2055 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 99
|View
|Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant
|545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 2, 2024 | 96
|View
|Pueblo Real
|1340 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 94
|View
|Golden Yeti Art Collective
|202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|North Italia
|4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|My Friends House
|626 Eastview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill
|7008 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 89
|View
|Ryan Swim Academy
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 98
|View
|Holiday Inn Express-Breakfast
|8097 Moores Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 2, 2024 | 97
|View
|Pyramids Cafe
|330 Franklin Rd. STE-135A-389 Franklin, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Broadway Ink
|595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Sopapilla's - Bar
|1109 Davenport Blvd., Suite 600 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Ms Nichole's Inc. 3
|7226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Community Child Care
|129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Los Primos Mobile
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 80
|View
|The Flower Kitchen
|1109 Davenport Boulevard, STE-500 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 2, 2024 | 98
|View
|Deerfield Inn
|1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 100
|View
|Miso Japanese Restaurant
|2020 fieldstone parkway #500 Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 96
|View
|Dwell At Mcewen Pool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 98
|View
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 96
|View
|Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
|100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 2, 2024 | 98
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.