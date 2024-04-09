Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 9, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 2-9, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant
1031 Center Pointe Pl, STE C Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 8, 2024 | 99
The Heritage At Brentwood
900 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 8, 2024 | 100
Edley's Berry Farms BBQ
PO Box 41600 Nashville, TN 37204
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 8, 2024 | 99
The Steeplechase Lounge
900 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 100
Big Bad Breakfast
1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 98
Safe Splash Franklin
1735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 98
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant - Bar
1031 Riverside Drivel, STE C Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 100
Edmondson Elementary Food
851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 94
Homewood Suites Pool
2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 98
Edley's Berry Farms BBQ Aux
PO Box 41600 Nashville, TN 37204
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 100
Edmondson Elementary Food
851 Edmondson Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 100
Berry Farm Town Center Pool
7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 96
Big Bad Breakfast
1201 Liberty Pike STE-101 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 8, 2024 | 99
Dominos
400 Downs Blvd., ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 99
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool
10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 8, 2024 | 94
Kinder Care Learning Center
208 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | Approval
Westhaven Turn Grill
4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 100
Serrato's Steakhouse
3046 Columbia Ave.,ste 102 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 99
Northside at McEwen Apartments Indoor Whirlpool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 100
Northside at McEwen Apartments Plunge Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 100
Grove At Shadow Green Pool
2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 92
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool
4015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 98
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 96
Aloft Nashville Pool
7109 So Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 96
Comfort Inn & Suites
7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 98
Westhaven Turn Grill
4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 100
King Gyros
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 100
Pita Way
500 Cool Springs Blvd, Ste 120 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 99
Kinder Care Learning Center
208 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | Approval
Kindercare Learning Center Food
208 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 98
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 98
Sleep Inn Food
1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 100
Serrato's Steakhouse
3046 Columbia Ave.,ste 102 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 100
Westhaven Golf Club Kitchen
4000 Golf Club Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 5, 2024 | 98
Serrato's Steakhouse
3046 Columbia Ave.,ste 102 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 99
Sopapilla's
1109 Davenport Blvd., STE 600 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 5, 2024 | 94
Guckenheimer@ Mars-BRN Coffee Shop
2013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
Scales Elementary School Plant
Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 95
Dba Merridee's
110 4th S. Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 4, 2024 | 95
Drury Plaza Hotel Breakfast
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 99
Guckenheimer @ Mars-BRN Cafe
3013 Ovation Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 99
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Canteen
4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon Pizza
4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliffside Bar
4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
Battleground Tattoo Parlour
1111 Lakeview Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
PIGMENT
99 E Main St Suite 46 Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
FirstBank Amphitheater Canyon BBQ
4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
FirstBank Amphitheater Cliff Dive Bar
4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
FirstBank Amphitheater Tailgate Snack Bar
4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
Greys Fine Cheese and Entertaining
230 Franklin Rd STE-12B Franklin , Tn 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
Chang Spicy Hot Pot
1113 Murfreesboro Rd Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 4, 2024 | 93
FirstBank Amphitheater Quarry Ridge Kitchen
4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
FirstBank Amphitheater The Ridge Hub
4520 Graystone Quarry Lane Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool
3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
Hampton Inn Pool
7141 South Spring Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 98
Courtyard by Marriott Pool
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
Scales Elementary School
6430 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 98
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 96
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 98
Currey Ingram Academy Food
6544 Murray Ln Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 4, 2024 | 100
Hillsboro Elementary School Cafeteria
5412 Pinewood Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
Mill Creek Elementary & Middle School Cafeteria
100 York Trail Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
Grace Christian Academy Cafeteria
3265 Southall Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 3, 2024 | 98
Brentwood High School Food
5304 Murray Lane. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
Goldfish Swimming School
1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 98
Chick-fil-A
1122 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
La Paleteria Ice Cream Shop
1203 Murfreesboro Rd., Ste 150 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 3, 2024 | 99
Hank's Coffee Station Mobile
1411 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
Newk's Express Cafe
535 Cool Springs Blvd, #120 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 3, 2024 | 97
Brentwood High School
Murray Lane, Rt 3 Brentwood, TN 37027
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 95
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Hotel
107 Brentwood Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Follow-Up
April 3, 2024 | 100
Homewood Suites Hotel
2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 98
Left Hand Black
99 E Main St Suite 27 Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
Cajun Steamer
1175 Meridian Blvd. Suite 108 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 97
Ludlow & Prime
330 Franklin Road Ste 226 B Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 3, 2024 | 97
BUMC Early Learning Center
309 Franklin Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 3, 2024 | 100
My Friends House
626 Eastview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
Tin Roof 2
9135 Carothers Pkwy, STE 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 89
La Plaza Mexican Restaurant
2055 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 99
Takumi Hibachi Sushi Lounge Restaurant
545 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 2, 2024 | 96
Pueblo Real
1340 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 94
Golden Yeti Art Collective
202 5th Ave. N. Suite C Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
North Italia
4041 Aspen Grove Dr. Ste 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
My Friends House
626 Eastview Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | Approval
Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill
7008 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 89
Ryan Swim Academy
7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 98
Holiday Inn Express-Breakfast
8097 Moores Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 2, 2024 | 97
Pyramids Cafe
330 Franklin Rd. STE-135A-389 Franklin, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 2, 2024 | 100
Broadway Ink
595 Hillsboro Road 4049 Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
Sopapilla's - Bar
1109 Davenport Blvd., Suite 600 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
Ms Nichole's Inc. 3
7226 Haley Industrial Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
Community Child Care
129 W. Fowlkes St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
Los Primos Mobile
1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 80
The Flower Kitchen
1109 Davenport Boulevard, STE-500 Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 2, 2024 | 98
Deerfield Inn
1407 Hwy 96 N. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 100
Miso Japanese Restaurant
2020 fieldstone parkway #500 Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 96
Dwell At Mcewen Pool
100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 98
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 96
Dwell At McEwen Whirlpool
100 Reliance Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 2, 2024 | 98
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

