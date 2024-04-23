Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 23, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 16-23, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 100
|View
|Don Pepe
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 22, 2024 | 97
|View
|SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
|5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 22, 2024 | 98
|View
|Rocketship Gourmet Ice Cream
|2119 Iroquois Ct Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 21, 2024 | 100
|View
|Happenchance Social Lounge
|7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Tacos El Patron
|5075 Main Street, Suite B-4 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 98
|View
|Primrose School Of Spring Hill Food
|3090 Campbell Station PKWY Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Paxton Main Pool
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 96
|View
|Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Retro Grinds Coffee Mobile
|2127 Sister Ct Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 99
|View
|Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Bar
|5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 98
|View
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Primrose School Of Spring Hill
|3090 Campbell Station PKWY Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | Approval
|View
|Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 97
|View
|Ugadi Indian Grill
|515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 19, 2024 | 99
|View
|SmashwicheZ
|9902 Maupin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
|5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
|3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Ugadi Indian Grill Bar
|515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 19, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 96
|View
|The Harper Apts Pool
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 94
|View
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 98
|View
|The Factory Bar
|230 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Cup O Joe/DBA The Bean Machine
|1540 Nickelby Pl Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|No. 1 Chinese
|5000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 76
|View
|Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
|7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 96
|View
|Hattie B's Hot Chicken
|230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN, USA STE-14B Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Franklin Marriott Pool
|700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 98
|View
|Sussex Downs Apt Pool
|1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 96
|View
|Hilton Suites Pool
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hilton Suites Hotel
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 95
|View
|Hilton Suites Spa
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 100
|View
|Hilton Suite Restaurant
|9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 18, 2024 | 99
|View
|Ice Point Cafe
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd, suite 115 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | 94
|View
|Mojo's Tacos Bar
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 98
|View
|La Morrita mobile
|7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|La Morrita mobile
|7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|Embassy Suites Hotel Restaurant
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | 98
|View
|Mediterranean Cuisine
|214 Ward Cir, STE 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 99
|View
|Embassy Suites Hotel The Athletic Club
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | 99
|View
|Camp Marymount
|1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 97
|View
|Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant
|103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 98
|View
|Camp Marymount
|1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|Mojo's Tacos
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 17, 2024 | 97
|View
|Grace Christian Academy Food
|3279 Southall Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 100
|View
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 17, 2024 | 98
|View
|Carrington Hills Pool
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 96
|View
|Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC
|1418 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|View
|Steam Boys
|4000 Long Point Way STE-400 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|View
|Margherita Pizza
|9200 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|View
|Soulshine Pizza Company
|4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|View
|TownPlace Suites Hotel
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 92
|View
|Jonathan's Grille
|7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|View
|Chick-Fil-A
|1105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 98
|View
|PANDA EXPRESS INC
|2430 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 100
|View
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 16, 2024 | 92
|View
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.