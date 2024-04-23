Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 23, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 16-23, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs
5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 100
View
Don Pepe
1203 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 22, 2024 | 97
View
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool
5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 22, 2024 | 98
View
Rocketship Gourmet Ice Cream
2119 Iroquois Ct Thompson's Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 21, 2024 | 100
View
Happenchance Social Lounge
7180 - 1G Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Tacos El Patron
5075 Main Street, Suite B-4 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 98
View
Primrose School Of Spring Hill Food
3090 Campbell Station PKWY Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Paxton Main Pool
2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 96
View
Staybridge Suites Franklin - Cool Springs
3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Retro Grinds Coffee Mobile
2127 Sister Ct Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 99
View
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille Bar
5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Paxton Plunge Pool
2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 98
View
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Primrose School Of Spring Hill
3090 Campbell Station PKWY Spring Hill, TN 37174
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | Approval
View
Parkside At Aspen Grove Pool
3201 Aspen Grove Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 97
View
Ugadi Indian Grill
515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 19, 2024 | 99
View
SmashwicheZ
9902 Maupin Road Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
5028 Aspen Grove Dr Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool
3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Ugadi Indian Grill Bar
515 Burkitt Commons Ave Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 19, 2024 | 100
View
Hilton Garden Inn Pool
217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 96
View
The Harper Apts Pool
2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 100
View
MAA Cool Springs Pool
1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 94
View
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 98
View
The Factory Bar
230 Franklin Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 100
View
Cup O Joe/DBA The Bean Machine
1540 Nickelby Pl Thompson's Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 99
View
No. 1 Chinese
5000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 76
View
Marriott Springhill Suites Pool
7109 town center way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 96
View
Hattie B's Hot Chicken
230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN, USA STE-14B Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 100
View
Franklin Marriott Pool
700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 98
View
Sussex Downs Apt Pool
1125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 96
View
Hilton Suites Pool
9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 100
View
Hilton Suites Hotel
9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 95
View
Hilton Suites Spa
9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 100
View
Hilton Suite Restaurant
9000 Overlook Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 18, 2024 | 99
View
Ice Point Cafe
1113 Murfreesboro Rd, suite 115 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | 94
View
Mojo's Tacos Bar
2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | 100
View
Embassy Suites Hotel
820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 98
View
La Morrita mobile
7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 100
View
La Morrita mobile
7522 Aubrey Ridge Dr Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 100
View
Embassy Suites Hotel Restaurant
820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | 98
View
Mediterranean Cuisine
214 Ward Cir, STE 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 99
View
Embassy Suites Hotel The Athletic Club
820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | 99
View
Camp Marymount
1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 97
View
Courtyard By Marriott Restaurant
103 E. Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 98
View
Camp Marymount
1318 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 100
View
Mojo's Tacos
2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 17, 2024 | 97
View
Grace Christian Academy Food
3279 Southall Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 100
View
Embassy Suites Hotel
820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 17, 2024 | 98
View
Carrington Hills Pool
3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 96
View
Kailey Cakes/Chef Beanie LLC
1418 West Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Steam Boys
4000 Long Point Way STE-400 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Margherita Pizza
9200 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Soulshine Pizza Company
4021 Hughes Crossing Ste 201 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
TownPlace Suites Hotel
7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 92
View
Jonathan's Grille
7135 S. Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Chick-Fil-A
1105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 98
View
PANDA EXPRESS INC
2430 GOOSE CREEK BYPASS Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 100
View
Comfort Inn & Suites
7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 16, 2024 | 92
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here