Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 16, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 9-16, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Inspections List
|Tony's Eat & Drink
|1000 Meridian Blvd, STE 100 Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 100
|Mojo's Tacos
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 82
|Mojo's Tacos Bar
|2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 93
|Cason Children's Center FSE
|4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 100
|Tchoupitoulas St. Snowballs
|1040 Cedarview Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 100
|Marcos Pizza
|3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 99
|Power Up Nutrition
|3011 Longford Dr., 2 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 100
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 98
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Hotel
|601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 15, 2024 | 97
|Paletas Tocumbo Inc.
|1334 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 98
|Five Daughters Bakery
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11V Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 98
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 96
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 94
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 96
|Los Primos Mobile
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 97
|La Fiesta Grill Mobile
|204 Bates Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 95
|True Eden Studio
|1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|The Academy Of Cool Springs
|270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 99
|Tin Roof 2
|9135 Carothers Pkwy, STE 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 98
|Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill
|7008 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 98
|Pueblo Real
|1340 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|TownPlace Suites
|7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Mooyah
|1560 W McEwen Dr., Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 12, 2024 | 100
|Mi Kitchen
|9050 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 96
|Nissan Headquarters
|1 Nissan Way. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 99
|Chili's
|107 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 96
|Mi Kitchen Bar
|9050 Carothers Pkwy., Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Big Blue Marble Academy FSE
|1002 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 98
|Learning Experience
|2832 Duplex Road Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 99
|TrisStar BBQ Mobile
|1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Kebab Gyros
|5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 11, 2024 | 100
|Brentwood Academy Food
|219 Granny White Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 98
|Tower 31
|4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 11, 2024 | 99
|Mama's Java Cafe
|305 Sheldon Valley Dr., STE-A Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 98
|Fairview High School
|1601 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Woodland Middle School Cafeteria
|1500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Women 's Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 98
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 98
|Wendy's Spring Hill 9147
|4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 98
|Crockett Elementary FS
|9019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Tru Hotel Food
|1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 10, 2024 | 99
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Cadence Academy Preschool
|2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | Approval
|Fairview High School
|1601 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 98
|Home 2 Suites
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|McDougal's Chicken
|5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 99
|Miss Teresa's Day Care
|7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 10, 2024 | 100
|Sunset Elem.
|100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 95
|Keriyaki Asian Cuisine
|7180 Nolensville Pike, STE-2D Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 99
|VFW Post 4893
|101 Eddy Ln Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|O'charley's #214
|1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 96
|O'charley's Lounge #214
|1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 9, 2024 | 99
|McDonalds Of Franklin #2
|1299 TN-96 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
|The Academy Of Burkitt Commons
|1010 Ava Place Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 9, 2024 | 98
|Sunset Middle School
|100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|School Buildings Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 92
|Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food
|100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 9, 2024 | 100
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.