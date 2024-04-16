Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 16, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 9-16, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Tony's Eat & Drink
1000 Meridian Blvd, STE 100 Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 100
View
Mojo's Tacos
2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 82
View
Mojo's Tacos Bar
2000 Tollgate Blvd STE-201 Thompsons Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 93
View
Cason Children's Center FSE
4009 O'Hallorn Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 100
View
Tchoupitoulas St. Snowballs
1040 Cedarview Ln Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 100
View
Marcos Pizza
3015 Belshire Village Dr. STE 116 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 99
View
Power Up Nutrition
3011 Longford Dr., 2 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 100
View
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 98
View
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Hotel
601 Corporate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 15, 2024 | 97
View
Paletas Tocumbo Inc.
1334 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 98
View
Five Daughters Bakery
230 Franklin Rd STE-11V Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 98
View
IMT Residential LLC West Pool
101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 96
View
Comfort Inn & Suites
7120 South Springs Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Cadence Cool Springs Pool
200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 94
View
IMT Residential LLC East Pool
201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 96
View
Los Primos Mobile
1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 97
View
La Fiesta Grill Mobile
204 Bates Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 95
View
True Eden Studio
1014 Westhaven Blvd Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37064
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
The Academy Of Cool Springs
270 Seaboard Lane. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 99
View
Tin Roof 2
9135 Carothers Pkwy, STE 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 98
View
Canos Fairview Inc. DBA: Canos Fresh Mexican Grill
7008 City Center Way Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 98
View
Pueblo Real
1340 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
TownPlace Suites
7153 South Springs Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Mooyah
1560 W McEwen Dr., Ste 160 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 12, 2024 | 100
View
Mi Kitchen
9050 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 96
View
Nissan Headquarters
1 Nissan Way. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 99
View
Chili's
107 Creekside Crossing. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 96
View
Mi Kitchen Bar
9050 Carothers Pkwy., Suite 104 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Big Blue Marble Academy FSE
1002 Secluded Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 98
View
Learning Experience
2832 Duplex Road Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 99
View
TrisStar BBQ Mobile
1634 Galleria Blvd Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Kebab Gyros
5010 Thoroughbred Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 11, 2024 | 100
View
Brentwood Academy Food
219 Granny White Pike Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 98
View
Tower 31
4910 Main Street #110 Spring Hill, TN 37174-2732
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 11, 2024 | 99
View
Mama's Java Cafe
305 Sheldon Valley Dr., STE-A Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 98
View
Fairview High School
1601 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Woodland Middle School Cafeteria
1500 Volunteer Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Hilton Garden Inn Pool
9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 98
View
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 98
View
Life Time - Women 's Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 98
View
Life Time - Indoor Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Men's Spa
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 98
View
Wendy's Spring Hill 9147
4924 Columbia Pike. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 98
View
Crockett Elementary FS
9019 Crockett Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Cadence Academy Preschool
2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Tru Hotel Food
1001 Knoll Top Ln Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 10, 2024 | 99
View
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Cadence Academy Preschool
2204 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
Child Care Facilities Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | Approval
View
Fairview High School
1601 Fairview Blvd. Fairview, TN 37062
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 98
View
Home 2 Suites
107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
McDougal's Chicken
5111 Peter Taylor Park Dr suite 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 99
View
Miss Teresa's Day Care
7201 Sugar Maple Dr. Fairview, TN 37062
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 10, 2024 | 100
View
Sunset Elem.
100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 95
View
Keriyaki Asian Cuisine
7180 Nolensville Pike, STE-2D Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 99
View
VFW Post 4893
101 Eddy Ln Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
O'charley's #214
1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 96
View
O'charley's Lounge #214
1202 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 9, 2024 | 99
View
McDonalds Of Franklin #2
1299 TN-96 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View
The Academy Of Burkitt Commons
1010 Ava Place Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 9, 2024 | 98
View
Sunset Middle School
100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
School Buildings Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 92
View
Sunset Elementary And Middle School Food
100 Sunset Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 9, 2024 | 100
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here