Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for June 25

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 18-25, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Cherry Grove Pool 100 1502 Bunbury Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool 100 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Echelon Pool 100 2001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 100 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool 100 Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/20/2024 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/20/2024 Falls Grove Community Pool 100 Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/20/2024 Vintage Tollgate Apartments 100 2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/18/2024 Stags Leap Amenities Center Pool 100 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/18/2024 Residence Inn Pool 100 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/18/2024 Sullivan Farm HOA 100 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/18/2024 Stags Leap Amenities Center Kiddie Pool 100 5995 Stags Leap Way. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/18/2024 Tollgate Amenities Pool 100 3665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/18/2024 Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool 100 Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/18/2024 John Maher August Park Pool 100 1448 Round Hill Ln Spring Hill, TN 37174 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/18/2024 Carronbridge At Cool Springs Kiddie Pool 100 200 Waterbury Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/24/2024 Maplewood Kiddie Pool 100 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/24/2024 Maplewood Pool 100 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/24/2024 Keystone Pool H.O.A 100 1736 Keystone Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/24/2024 Redwing Meadows 100 1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/24/2024 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 100 6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Elks Lodge #72 Pool 100 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Sleep Inn Pool 100 1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Lochridge Pool 100 2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool 100 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Clarion Pointe Pool 100 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 The Grove Bridge Pool 100 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Public Swimming Pools Follow-Up 6/21/2024 Life Time - Men's Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/21/2024 Life Time - Indoor Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/21/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/21/2024 Annecy Pool 98 1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/21/2024 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Pool 96 1933 Harpeth River Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin 94 179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool 98 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 Silver Stream Farm Pool 100 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool 96 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool 98 1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool 88 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 Ralston Glen Pool 96 204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 The Madison Franklin Apartments Pool 96 801 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 Rosebrooke Kiddie Pool 98 1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 33027 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 River Rest Estates Pool 98 1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 Rosebrooke Ammenity Pool 98 1620 Rosebrooke Dr Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 Stephens Valley HOA 98 5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville, TN 37221 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/20/2024 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 98 200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/18/2024 La Quinta Inns Pool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/18/2024 Holiday Inn Pool 88 1738 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/18/2024 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/18/2024 Franklin Marriott Pool 98 700 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/18/2024 Hyatt Place Pool 92 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/18/2024 Woodlands Amenity Pool 86 1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/18/2024 Holiday Inn Express Pool 100 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/18/2024 Stonebridge Kiddie Pool 92 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Stonebridge Pool 86 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Indian Springs Pool 100 Indian Springs Condominiums Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 The Whitney 96 113 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/25/2024 Avalon Kiddie Pool 96 154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Falcon Creek Pool 98 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Hunterwood Estates Pool 98 2128 Key Dr Brentwood, TN 37027 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Hunterwood Estates Kiddie Pool 98 2128 Key Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club 94 P.O. Box 680671 Franklin, TN 37068 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Grant Park HOA Pool 96 100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool 96 2231 Falcon Creek Dr . Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Heritage Place Apartments Pool 88 700 Westminister Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Avalon Pool 96 154 Pennystone Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 River Rest Condominiums Pool 94 211 Boxwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37069 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool 96 557 Baker Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/24/2024 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 94 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/21/2024 Telfair Community Pool 96 1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/21/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/21/2024 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/21/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 96 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/21/2024 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 98 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Public Swimming Pools Routine 6/21/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

