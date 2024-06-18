Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for June 18

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 11-18, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

NameScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Highland Park Pool1001650 Raintree Parkway Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 14, 2024
Tuscany Hills Pool1001750 Fontanella Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 14, 2024
Oakhall Subdivision Pool1001611 Oakhall Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 14, 2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Whirlpool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 14, 2024
Northside at McEwen Apartments Outdoor Pool1004015 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 14, 2024
Sunset Park Kiddie Pool1001712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 13, 2024
Benington/Winterset Woods Pool1001435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 13, 2024
Sunset Park Pool1001712 Jonahs Ridge Way Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 13, 2024
Westhaven Lap Pool100401 Cheltenham Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 13, 2024
Willow Springs Homeowners Pool100645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 13, 2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool1007086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 12, 2024
Sussex Downs Apt Pool1001125 Magnolia Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 12, 2024
Camden At Franklin Park Pool1006300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 12, 2024
Telfair Community Pool1001121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 11, 2024
Brentwood Pointe I Condo100100 General George Patton Rd Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 11, 2024
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 11, 2024
Witt Hill Subdivision Pool96Pool Side Drive Off Witt Hill Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Public Swimming Pools | Follow-UpJune 11, 2024
Legends Ridge Pool & Tennis902005 Legend's Ridge Dr. Franklin, TN 37069Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 17, 2024
Laurelbrooke Kiddie Pool981180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 17, 2024
Magnolia Place Apartments Pool96813 Del Rio Pike Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 17, 2024
Orleans Estates HOA Pool941100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 17, 2024
Lynnwood Downs Pool982000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 17, 2024
Laurelbrooke Pool961180 Waterstone Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 17, 2024
Fieldstone Farms Pool961530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 14, 2024
Founders Pointe Kiddie Pool96598 Promenade Court Franklin, TN 37174Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 14, 2024
Bent Creek Pool962006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 14, 2024
Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool96806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 14, 2024
Fieldstone Farms Kiddie Pool981530 Lexington Parkway Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 14, 2024
Bent Creek Kiddie Pool982006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 14, 2024
Lochridge Pool962384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 14, 2024
Founders Pointe Pool94598 Promenade COurt Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 14, 2024
Catalina Kiddie Pool862000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 14, 2024
Catalina Pool862000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 14, 2024
Fieldstone Farms Club East Pool98501 Blackhorse Parkway Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 14, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool988207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool98Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
The Grove Lap Pool966200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool98900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex100920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa948207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
The Harper Apts Pool982200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool1002000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Sullivan Farm HOA94Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
The Grove Resort Pool986200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Falls Grove Community Pool92Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Windstone98830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Best Western Franklin Inn Pool901308 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
The Grove Bridge Pool928759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Sullivan Farm Hoa Kiddie Pool94Donelson Creek Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool96Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Ryan Swim Academy987408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool948207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool94Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 13, 2024
Eagles Glen Sub-Div. Small Pool90153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Cheswicke Farm East Pool98301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool92222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Bridgemore Pool 2962521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Tollgate Amenities Pool923665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool96870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Cheswicke Farms West Pool98705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Brentwood Country Club Kiddie Pool965123 Country Club Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool90153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool962521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool100555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Echelon Pool942001 Echelon Drive Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool100180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Hardison Hills Pool981101 Downs Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Mckay's Mill Pool1001215 Habersham Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Clarion Pointe Pool906210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Brentwood Country Club Pool1005123 Country Club Ln. Brentwood, TN 37024Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Greenhaven961001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Courtyard By Marriott Pool98103 E Park Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Cottonwood HOA Pool100180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Grove At Shadow Green Pool902000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Mckay's Mill Kiddie Pool981215 Habersham Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Buckingham Park Kiddie Pool98Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Waters Edge Pool964021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Chestnut Bend Pool100555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool923665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
The Canterbury Pool962500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Elks Lodge #72 Pool88485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Buckingham Park Pool98Buckingham Circle Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool1001001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Somerby Franklin - Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Lockwood Glenn Amenity Pool100130 Halswelle Dr Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Bridgemore Village Pool962521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Shadow Green HOA Pool94700 Vintage Green Ln Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Ivy Glen Pool984030 Oxford Glen Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 12, 2024
Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool964207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Safe Splash Franklin1001735 Galleria Blvd Suite 1023 Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool963008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Summerlyn Pool94305 Summerlyn Drive Nolensville, TN 37135Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Millview Swim Club Pool924207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
MainStay Suites Brentwood-Nashville Pool96107 Brentwood Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Newport Commons Pool92P.O. Box 2000 Spring Hill, TN 37174Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Cherry Grove Phase 2 Kiddie Pool983008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool96200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Churchill Farms Pool932614 Churchill Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Brixworth HOA North Pool96104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Crowne Point Swimming Pool962800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Old Natchez Country Club Pool98115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa96200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Crowne Point Kiddie Pool942800 New Port Royal Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Cameron Farms Kiddie Pool962847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Baymont Inn & Suites Pool984206 Franklin Commons Court Franklin, TN 37067Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
Cameron Farms Pool942847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024
McDaniel Estate Pool986266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046Public Swimming Pools | RoutineJune 11, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here