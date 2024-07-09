Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for July 9

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 2-9, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility Name
|Score
|Location
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|100
|Franklin, TN
|Follow-Up
|July 8, 2024
|Club Of Kings Chapel Pool
|98
|Arrington, TN
|Routine
|July 3, 2024
|Avalon Pool
|98
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 3, 2024
|Heritage Place Apartments Pool
|100
|Franklin, TN
|Follow-Up
|July 3, 2024
|TownPlace Suites Pool
|98
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 3, 2024
|Stonebridge Pool
|100
|Franklin, TN
|Follow-Up
|July 3, 2024
|Avalon Kiddie Pool
|98
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 3, 2024
|Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool
|98
|Arrington, TN
|Routine
|July 3, 2024
|Hampton Inn Pool
|98
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 3, 2024
|Viera Cool Springs Pool #3
|100
|Franklin, TN
|Follow-Up
|July 3, 2024
|Comfort Inn & Suites
|96
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 3, 2024
|Aloft Nashville Pool
|98
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 3, 2024
|The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool
|100
|Nolensville, TN
|Follow-Up
|July 3, 2024
|Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool
|96
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 3, 2024
|Brentwood Pointe III
|98
|Nashville, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
|The View At Brentwood Pointe
|96
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
|Mooreland Estates HOA Pool
|98
|Brentwood, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
|Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool
|96
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
|Mooreland Estates Section Ii
|94
|Brentwood, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
|Carrington Hills Pool
|94
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
|Falcon Creek Pool
|92
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
|Brentwood Pointe II Pool
|98
|Brentwood, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
|Safe Splash Franklin
|100
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
|IMT at the Galleria
|98
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
|Simmons Ridge Pool
|100
|Franklin, TN
|Follow-Up
|July 2, 2024
|Brentwood Pointe I Condo
|98
|Brentwood, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
|The Village Of Clovercroft
|96
|Franklin, TN
|Routine
|July 2, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
