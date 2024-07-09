Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for July 9

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 2-9, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility NameScoreLocationInspection TypeDate
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool100Franklin, TNFollow-UpJuly 8, 2024
Club Of Kings Chapel Pool98Arrington, TNRoutineJuly 3, 2024
Avalon Pool98Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 3, 2024
Heritage Place Apartments Pool100Franklin, TNFollow-UpJuly 3, 2024
TownPlace Suites Pool98Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 3, 2024
Stonebridge Pool100Franklin, TNFollow-UpJuly 3, 2024
Avalon Kiddie Pool98Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 3, 2024
Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool98Arrington, TNRoutineJuly 3, 2024
Hampton Inn Pool98Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 3, 2024
Viera Cool Springs Pool #3100Franklin, TNFollow-UpJuly 3, 2024
Comfort Inn & Suites96Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 3, 2024
Aloft Nashville Pool98Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 3, 2024
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool100Nolensville, TNFollow-UpJuly 3, 2024
Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool96Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 3, 2024
Brentwood Pointe III98Nashville, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024
The View At Brentwood Pointe96Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024
Mooreland Estates HOA Pool98Brentwood, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024
Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool96Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024
Mooreland Estates Section Ii94Brentwood, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024
Carrington Hills Pool94Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024
Falcon Creek Pool92Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024
Brentwood Pointe II Pool98Brentwood, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024
Safe Splash Franklin100Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024
IMT at the Galleria98Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024
Simmons Ridge Pool100Franklin, TNFollow-UpJuly 2, 2024
Brentwood Pointe I Condo98Brentwood, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024
The Village Of Clovercroft96Franklin, TNRoutineJuly 2, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

