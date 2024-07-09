Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for July 9

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 2-9, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Name Score Location Inspection Type Date Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 100 Franklin, TN Follow-Up July 8, 2024 Club Of Kings Chapel Pool 98 Arrington, TN Routine July 3, 2024 Avalon Pool 98 Franklin, TN Routine July 3, 2024 Heritage Place Apartments Pool 100 Franklin, TN Follow-Up July 3, 2024 TownPlace Suites Pool 98 Franklin, TN Routine July 3, 2024 Stonebridge Pool 100 Franklin, TN Follow-Up July 3, 2024 Avalon Kiddie Pool 98 Franklin, TN Routine July 3, 2024 Club Of Kings Chapel Kids Pool 98 Arrington, TN Routine July 3, 2024 Hampton Inn Pool 98 Franklin, TN Routine July 3, 2024 Viera Cool Springs Pool #3 100 Franklin, TN Follow-Up July 3, 2024 Comfort Inn & Suites 96 Franklin, TN Routine July 3, 2024 Aloft Nashville Pool 98 Franklin, TN Routine July 3, 2024 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 100 Nolensville, TN Follow-Up July 3, 2024 Cool Springs Clubhouse Pool 96 Franklin, TN Routine July 3, 2024 Brentwood Pointe III 98 Nashville, TN Routine July 2, 2024 The View At Brentwood Pointe 96 Franklin, TN Routine July 2, 2024 Mooreland Estates HOA Pool 98 Brentwood, TN Routine July 2, 2024 Falcon Creek Kiddie Pool 96 Franklin, TN Routine July 2, 2024 Mooreland Estates Section Ii 94 Brentwood, TN Routine July 2, 2024 Carrington Hills Pool 94 Franklin, TN Routine July 2, 2024 Falcon Creek Pool 92 Franklin, TN Routine July 2, 2024 Brentwood Pointe II Pool 98 Brentwood, TN Routine July 2, 2024 Safe Splash Franklin 100 Franklin, TN Routine July 2, 2024 IMT at the Galleria 98 Franklin, TN Routine July 2, 2024 Simmons Ridge Pool 100 Franklin, TN Follow-Up July 2, 2024 Brentwood Pointe I Condo 98 Brentwood, TN Routine July 2, 2024 The Village Of Clovercroft 96 Franklin, TN Routine July 2, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

