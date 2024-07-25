Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for July 25

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 16-25, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Stream Valley Pool 100 1021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/24/2024 Chenoweth Club House Pool 100 9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/24/2024 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 100 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/23/2024 Village Of Morningside 2 100 9000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/22/2024 Benington/Winterset Woods Pool 100 1435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/22/2024 Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool 100 10000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/22/2024 Raintree Forest Pool 100 1525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/19/2024 Waters Edge Pool 100 4021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/19/2024 Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool 96 3665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/19/2024 Catalina Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/19/2024 Reserve At Raintree HOA 100 1525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/19/2024 Catalina Kiddie Pool 100 2000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/19/2024 Morgan Farms Pool 100 1813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/19/2024 The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool 100 7732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/19/2024 Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool 100 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/18/2024 Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool 100 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/18/2024 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Brixworth HOA North Pool 100 104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Spring Hill Place Pool 100 1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Redwing Meadows 100 1297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool 92 3008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Polk Place Pool 100 100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/17/2024 Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool 98 2939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/16/2024 Commonwealth at 31 100 2880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/16/2024 Cameron Farms Pool 98 2847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/16/2024 Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool 100 153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 7/16/2024 Paxton Main Pool 94 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 96 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 90 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 The Grove Lap Pool 98 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool 96 Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 100 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool 94 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Spa 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 La Quinta Inns Pool 86 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 River Rest Estates Pool 94 1505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 94 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 The Grove Resort Pool 90 6200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Orleans Estates HOA Pool 93 1100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 The Grove Bridge Pool 98 8759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Windstone 98 830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Falls Grove Community Pool 98 Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool 96 Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool 92 8207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Cheswicke Farms West Pool 100 705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 98 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool 96 Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 7/24/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 South Wind Apts Outdoor pool 96 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 94 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Ralston Glen Pool 100 204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Somerby Franklin - Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Heritage Place Apartments Pool 96 700 Westminister Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 100 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Elks Lodge #72 Pool 90 485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 98 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 100 549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Spa 92 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Harpeth River Oaks Pool 94 1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Holiday Inn Express Pool 90 8097 Moores Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/23/2024 Franklin Green Main Pool 90 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Millview Swim Club Pool 84 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Laurelwood Condominium 96 601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Willow Springs Homeowners Pool 96 645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Carriage Park Condo Pool 96 1133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool 88 4207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Hardeman Springs HOA 96 5500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington, TN 37014 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Franklin Green 92 Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Chestnut Bend Pool 98 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Taramore Adult Pool 96 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Taramore Kiddie Pool 94 1824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 The Inn at Southall 100 2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club 96 P.O. Box 680671 Franklin, TN 37068 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool 98 555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Grant Park HOA Pool 100 100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Cheswicke Farm East Pool 96 301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool 96 Oakwood Ests Franklin, TN 37068-0671 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 McDaniel Estate Pool 98 6266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park, Llc 92 700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/22/2024 Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin 98 179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 96 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool 100 180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Annecy Pool 94 1064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Tollgate Amenities Pool 96 3665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Cottonwood HOA Pool 100 180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool 98 169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 96 7100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly 92 4000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Dallas Downs Pool 96 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Bent Creek Pool 98 2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool 94 431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Residence Inn Pool 98 8078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Bent Creek Kiddie Pool 96 2006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Telfair Community Pool 94 1121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Stephens Valley HOA 98 5010 crooked creek crossing Nashville, TN 37221 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center 96 5000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool 98 7101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/19/2024 Vintage Tollgate Apartments 96 2112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult 98 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Tinney Place Pool 90 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool 98 9405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Bridgemore Village Pool 96 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 86 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Southbrooke Amenity Pool 96 1043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Tinney Place Kiddie Pool 92 2301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Lochridge Pool 98 2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 The Everly at Historic Franklin 98 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 The Canterbury Pool 94 2500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Spencer Hall Pool 96 3101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Ashton Brook Pool #1 98 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Silver Stream Farm Pool 96 2401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Village Of Morningside 98 101 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool 94 1494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool 94 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Lynnwood Downs Pool 100 2000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 92 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie 98 1531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool 100 5011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Bridgemore Pool 2 94 2521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 7/18/2024 Woodlands Amenity Pool 98 1060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Somerset Kiddie Pool 96 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool 100 3501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Witherspoon 94 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Lansdowne Kiddie Pool 96 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Longview Recreation Center Outdoor Pool 96 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Southern Wood West #2 Pool 96 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Wakefield 94 2001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Southern Woods West Pool 98 1610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool 100 3601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Old Natchez Country Club Pool 100 115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Southern Wood West Kiddie 96 1610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Stonebridge Kiddie Pool 98 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool 100 806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Stonebridge Pool 98 1040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Homewood Suites Pool 98 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 98 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 MAA Cool Springs Pool 100 1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Somerset Pool 100 30 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Lansdowne Pool 96 9200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Witherspoon 98 1469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/17/2024 Camden At Franklin Park Pool 90 6300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Temple Hills Club 100 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat 94 4005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 98 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Temple Hills Club 100 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Polk Place Kiddie Pool 96 100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 98 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Sleep Inn Pool 94 1611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 The Harper Apts Pool 96 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 96 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool 98 1306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 7086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's) 94 1505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Hyatt Place Pool 98 650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Maplewood Kiddie Pool 94 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Clarion Pointe Pool 90 6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Maplewood Pool 94 614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 96 601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 7/16/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

