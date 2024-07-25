Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for July 25

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for July 16-25, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Stream Valley Pool1001021 Shallow Stream Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/24/2024
Chenoweth Club House Pool1009405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/24/2024
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool100501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/23/2024
Village Of Morningside 21009000 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/22/2024
Benington/Winterset Woods Pool1001435 Erlinger Dr. Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/22/2024
Mandolin at Stream Valley HOA Pool10010000 Mabel Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/22/2024
Raintree Forest Pool1001525 Raintree Pkwy Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/19/2024
Waters Edge Pool1004021 Devinney Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/19/2024
Tollgate Amenities Kiddie Pool963665 Wareham Dr, BLDG B , Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/19/2024
Catalina Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/19/2024
Reserve At Raintree HOA1001525 Eastwood Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/19/2024
Catalina Kiddie Pool1002000 Catalina Way. Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/19/2024
Morgan Farms Pool1001813 Barnstaple Ln Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/19/2024
The Enclave at Dove Lake Pool1007732 Thayer Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/19/2024
Silver Stream Farm Kiddie Pool1002401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/18/2024
Woodlands Of Copperstone Kiddie Pool1001494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37065Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/18/2024
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/17/2024
Brixworth HOA North Pool100104 Torrington Ct Thompson Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/17/2024
Spring Hill Place Pool1001306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/17/2024
Redwing Meadows1001297 Ascot Lane. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/17/2024
Cherry Grove Phase 2 Pool923008 Stewart Campbell Pointe Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/17/2024
Polk Place Pool100100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/17/2024
Burtonwood Community Kiddie Pool982939 Buckner Lane. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/16/2024
Commonwealth at 311002880 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/16/2024
Cameron Farms Pool982847 Iroquois Dr. Thompson Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/16/2024
Eagles Glen S/D Main Pool100153 Eagles Glen Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Follow-Up7/16/2024
Paxton Main Pool942007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool98900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Pool962009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool904207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
The Grove Lap Pool986200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Murray Lane (Highland View) Pool96Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool1008207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Brentwood YMCA Slide Pool948207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Spa1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
La Quinta Inns Pool864207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
River Rest Estates Pool941505 Recreation Road Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa948207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
The Grove Resort Pool906200 Wildings Blvd College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Orleans Estates HOA Pool931100 Granville Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
The Grove Bridge Pool988759 Belladona Drive College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Windstone98830 Winding Stream Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Falls Grove Community Pool98Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Murray Lane Properties Kiddie Pool96Highland Rd Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Brentwood YMCA Recreation Pool928207 Concord Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Cheswicke Farms West Pool100705 Glen Oaks Dr Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool982001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Falls Grove Community Kiddie Pool96Falls Grove Drive College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine7/24/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
South Wind Apts Outdoor pool96549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool94870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Ralston Glen Pool100204 Scotsman Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Somerby Franklin - Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Heritage Place Apartments Pool96700 Westminister Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Hilton Garden Inn Pool1009150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Elks Lodge #72 Pool90485 Oak Meadow Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool98549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool100549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Spa921000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Outdoor Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Harpeth River Oaks Pool941000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Holiday Inn Express Pool908097 Moores Ln. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/23/2024
Franklin Green Main Pool90Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Millview Swim Club Pool844207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Laurelwood Condominium96601 Boyd Mill Ave. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Willow Springs Homeowners Pool96645 Spring Lake Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Carriage Park Condo Pool961133 Carriage Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Millview Swim Club Kiddie Pool884207 Peytonville Trinity Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Hardeman Springs HOA965500 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington, TN 37014Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Franklin Green92Franklin Green Pkwy Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Chestnut Bend Pool98555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Taramore Adult Pool961824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Taramore Kiddie Pool941824 Ivy Crest Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
The Inn at Southall1002200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club96P.O. Box 680671 Franklin, TN 37068Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Chestnut Bend Kiddie Pool98555 Ploughmans Bend Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Grant Park HOA Pool100100 Grant Park Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Cheswicke Farm East Pool96301 Logans Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Oakwood Swim & Tennis Club Kiddie Pool96Oakwood Ests Franklin, TN 37068-0671Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
McDaniel Estate Pool986266 McDaniel Rd College Grove, TN 37046Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park, Llc92700 W. Meade Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/22/2024
Royal Oaks Apts.Of Franklin98179 Royal Oaks Blvd., STE B-2 Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Berry Farm Town Center Pool967001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Cottonwood HOA Kiddie Pool100180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Annecy Pool941064 Annecy Pkwy Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Tollgate Amenities Pool963665 Wareham Dr., BLDG B Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Cottonwood HOA Pool100180 Cottonwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Arrington Retreat Amenity Pool98169 Sedona Woods Trail Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suites967100 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Folly Rural Plains Association of Owners- Folly924000 Mary Dudley Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Dallas Downs Pool96431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Bent Creek Pool982006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Dallas Downs Kiddie Pool94431 Dallas Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Residence Inn Pool988078 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Bent Creek Kiddie Pool962006 Bent Creek Trace Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Telfair Community Pool941121 McCellan Lane Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Stephens Valley HOA985010 crooked creek crossing Nashville, TN 37221Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
The Plunge - Berry Farms Amenity Center965000 Captain Freeman Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Hampton Inn & Suites Berry Farms - Pool987101 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/19/2024
Vintage Tollgate Apartments962112 Vintage Tollgate Drive Thompsons Stn, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Adult981531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Tinney Place Pool902301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Chenoweth Club House Kiddie Pool989405 Chesapeake Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Bridgemore Village Pool962521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
IMT Residential LLC East Pool86201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Southbrooke Amenity Pool961043 Soutbrooke Blvd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Tinney Place Kiddie Pool922301 Tinney Place. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Lochridge Pool982384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
The Everly at Historic Franklin98413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
The Canterbury Pool942500 Tapestry St. Spring Hill, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Spencer Hall Pool963101 Vera Valley Rd Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Ashton Brook Pool #198100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Silver Stream Farm Pool962401 Broadway St. Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Village Of Morningside98101 Sunrise Cir Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Woodlands Of Copperstone Pool941494 Marcasite Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Bridgemore Village Kiddie Pool942521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Lynnwood Downs Pool1002000 Lynwood Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
IMT Residential LLC West Pool92101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Fountainbrooke Pool Complex Kiddie981531 Hillwood Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
SpringHill Suites Franklin Cool Springs Pool1005011 Aspen Grove Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Bridgemore Pool 2942521 Sporting Hill Bridge Rd. Thompson Station, TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine7/18/2024
Woodlands Amenity Pool981060 Grey Oak Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Somerset Kiddie Pool9630 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Hyatt House Franklin - Cool Springs Pool1003501 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Witherspoon941469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Lansdowne Kiddie Pool969200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Longview Recreation Center Outdoor Pool962909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Southern Wood West #2 Pool961610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Wakefield942001 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Southern Woods West Pool981610 South Timber Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Staybridge Suites Franklin/Cool Springs Pool1003601 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Old Natchez Country Club Pool100115 Gardengate Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Southern Wood West Kiddie961610 South Timber Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Stonebridge Kiddie Pool981040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Horseshoe Bend Hoa Pool100806 Red Tanager Ct Nashville, TN 37221Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Stonebridge Pool981040 Stonebridge Pkwy Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Homewood Suites Pool982225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool982909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
MAA Cool Springs Pool1001001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Somerset Pool10030 Aberdeen Dr. Brentwood, TN 37024Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Lansdowne Pool969200 Weston Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Witherspoon981469 Witherspoon Drive Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/17/2024
Camden At Franklin Park Pool906300 Tower Circle Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Temple Hills Club1006376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Townhomes of Chapman's Retreat944005 Clinton Dr Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool981116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Temple Hills Club1006376 Temple Rd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Polk Place Kiddie Pool96100 Polk Place Dr. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool98820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Sleep Inn Pool941611 Galleria Blvd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
The Harper Apts Pool962200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool962000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Spring Hill Place Kiddie Pool981306 Round Hill Ln. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool987086 Bakers Bridge Rd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
The Landings Pool #2 (Moore's)941505 The Landings Dr. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Hyatt Place Pool98650 Baker Bridge Avenue Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Maplewood Kiddie Pool94614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Clarion Pointe Pool906210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Maplewood Pool94614 Shady Crest Lane Franklin, TN 37065Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool96601 Corpprate Centre Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine7/16/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

